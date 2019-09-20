Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

 U.S. EARNINGS 
        
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company                Event Name
 24-Sep-2019  AMC         NKE     Nike Inc               Q1 2020 Nike Inc Earnings Release
 24-Sep-2019  AMC         CTAS.O  Cintas Corp            Q1 2020 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 24-Sep-2019  BMO         AZO     Autozone Inc           Q4 2019 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 24-Sep-2019  BMO         KMX     Carmax Inc             Q2 2020 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 24-Sep-2019  BMO         INFO    IHS Markit Ltd         Q3 2019 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Sep-2019  AMC         MU.O    Micron Technology Inc  Q4 2019 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
 26-Sep-2019  BMO         CAN     Accenture PLC          Q4 2019 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 26-Sep-2019  BMO         CAG     Conagra Brands Inc     Q1 2020 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release
 
