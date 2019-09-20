DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 24-Sep-2019 AMC NKE Nike Inc Q1 2020 Nike Inc Earnings Release 24-Sep-2019 AMC CTAS.O Cintas Corp Q1 2020 Cintas Corp Earnings Release 24-Sep-2019 BMO AZO Autozone Inc Q4 2019 Autozone Inc Earnings Release 24-Sep-2019 BMO KMX Carmax Inc Q2 2020 Carmax Inc Earnings Release 24-Sep-2019 BMO INFO IHS Markit Ltd Q3 2019 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release 26-Sep-2019 AMC MU.O Micron Technology Inc Q4 2019 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release 26-Sep-2019 BMO CAN Accenture PLC Q4 2019 Accenture PLC Earnings Release 26-Sep-2019 BMO CAG Conagra Brands Inc Q1 2020 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)