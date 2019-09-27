Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

 U.S. EARNINGS 
        
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company Name              Event Name
              (GMT)                                           
 1-Oct-2019   BMO         MKC.N     McCormick & Company Inc   Q3 2019 McCormick & Company Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 2-Oct-2019   08:30       LW.N      Lamb Weston Holdings Inc  Q1 2020 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 2-Oct-2019   BMO         PAYX.OQ   Paychex Inc               Q1 2020 Paychex Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 2-Oct-2019   BMO         LEN.N     Lennar Corp               Q3 2019 Lennar Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 3-Oct-2019   16:15       COST.OQ   Costco Wholesale Corp     Q4 2019 Costco Wholesale Corp
                                                              Earnings Release
 3-Oct-2019   BMO         PEP.OQ    PepsiCo Inc               Q3 2019 PepsiCo Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 3-Oct-2019   BMO         STZ.N     Constellation Brands Inc  Q2 2020 Constellation Brands Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
