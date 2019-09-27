DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 1-Oct-2019 BMO MKC.N McCormick & Company Inc Q3 2019 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release 2-Oct-2019 08:30 LW.N Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Q1 2020 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Earnings Release 2-Oct-2019 BMO PAYX.OQ Paychex Inc Q1 2020 Paychex Inc Earnings Release 2-Oct-2019 BMO LEN.N Lennar Corp Q3 2019 Lennar Corp Earnings Release 3-Oct-2019 16:15 COST.OQ Costco Wholesale Corp Q4 2019 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release 3-Oct-2019 BMO PEP.OQ PepsiCo Inc Q3 2019 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release 3-Oct-2019 BMO STZ.N Constellation Brands Inc Q2 2020 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)