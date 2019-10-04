Earnings Season
October 4, 2019 / 4:16 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

    
 U.S. EARNINGS     
 Start Date    Start Time   RIC      Company Name           Event Name
 10-Oct-2019   BMO          DAL.N    Delta Air Lines Inc    Q3 2019 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 11-Oct-2019   BMO          FAST.OQ  Fastenal Co            Q3 2019 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select
the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
