Earnings Season
October 11, 2019 / 6:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

7 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

    
U.S.EARNINGS  
  
 Start Date   Start  RIC      Company                    Event Name
              Time                                       
 15-Oct-2019  08:00  WFC.N    Wells Fargo & Co           Q3 2019 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 15-Oct-2019  BMO    JNJ.N    Johnson & Johnson          Q3 2019 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release
 15-Oct-2019  BMO    OMC.N    Omnicom Group Inc          Q3 2019 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release
 15-Oct-2019  BMO    SCHW.N   Charles Schwab Corp        Q3 2019 Charles Schwab Corp Earnings Release
                                                         (Tentative)
 15-Oct-2019  BMO    BLK.N    BlackRock Inc              Q3 2019 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 15-Oct-2019  BMO    PLD.N    Prologis Inc               Q3 2019 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 15-Oct-2019  BMO    GS.N     Goldman Sachs Group Inc    Q3 2019 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings
                                                         Release
 15-Oct-2019  BMO    C.N      Citigroup Inc              Q3 2019 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 15-Oct-2019  BMO    JPM.N    JPMorgan Chase & Co        Q3 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
 15-Oct-2019  BMO    UNH.N    UnitedHealth Group Inc     Q3 2019 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings
                                                         Release
 15-Oct-2019  AMC    JBHT.O   J B Hunt Transport         Q3 2019 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
                              Services Inc               Earnings Release
 15-Oct-2019  AMC    UAL.O    United Airlines Holdings   Q3 2019 United Continental Holdings Inc
                              Inc                        Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  06:45  BAC.N    Bank of America Corp       Q3 2019 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  BMO    ABT.N    Abbott Laboratories        Q3 2019 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  BMO    PGR.N    Progressive Corp           September 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings
                                                         Release
 16-Oct-2019  BMO    PNC.N    PNC Financial Services     Q3 2019 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
                              Group Inc                  Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  BMO    USB.N    U.S. Bancorp               Q3 2019 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  BMO    BK.N     Bank of New York Mellon    Q3 2019 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings
                              Corp                       Release
 16-Oct-2019  BMO    CMA.N    Comerica Inc               Q3 2019 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  AMC    KMI.N    Kinder Morgan Inc          Q3 2019 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  AMC    URI.N    United Rentals Inc         Q3 2019 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  16:00  NFLX.O   Netflix Inc                Q3 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  AMC    CCI.N    Crown Castle               Q3 2019 Crown Castle International Corp
                              International Corp         Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  AMC    SLG.N    SL Green Realty Corp       Q3 2019 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  AMC    IBM.N    International Business     Q3 2019 International Business Machines Corp
                              Machines Corp              Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2019  AMC    CSX.O    CSX Corp                   Q3 2019 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  07:00  DOV.N    Dover Corp                 Q3 2019 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    PPG.N    PPG Industries Inc         Q3 2019 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    KEY.N    KeyCorp                    Q3 2019 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    GPC.N    Genuine Parts Co           Q3 2019 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    BBT.N    BB&T Corp                  Q3 2019 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    PM.N     Philip Morris              Q3 2019 Philip Morris International Inc
                              International Inc          Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    UNP.N    Union Pacific Corp         Q3 2019 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    MS.N     Morgan Stanley             Q3 2019 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    STI.N    SunTrust Banks Inc         Q3 2019 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    SNA.N    Snap-On Inc                Q3 2019 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    MTB.N    M&T Bank Corp              Q3 2019 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    HON.N    Honeywell International    Q3 2019 Honeywell International Inc Earnings
                              Inc                        Release
 17-Oct-2019  BMO    TXT.N    Textron Inc                Q3 2019 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  AMC    ETFC.O   E*TRADE Financial Corp     Q3 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings
                                                         Release
 17-Oct-2019  AMC    PBCT.O   People's United Financial  Q3 2019 People's United Financial Inc
                              Inc                        Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2019  AMC    ISRG.O   Intuitive Surgical Inc     Q3 2019 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings
                                                         Release
 18-Oct-2019  07:00  SLB.N    Schlumberger NV            Q3 2019 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2019  BMO    KO.N     Coca-Cola Co               Q3 2019 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2019  BMO    AXP.N    American Express Co        Q3 2019 American Express Co Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2019  BMO    STT.N    State Street Corp          Q3 2019 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2019  BMO    SYF.N    Synchrony Financial        Q3 2019 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2019  BMO    CFG.N    Citizens Financial Group   Q3 2019 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings
                              Inc                        Release
 18-Oct-2019  BMO    KSU.N    Kansas City Southern       Q3 2019 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release
  
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below