DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S.EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 15-Oct-2019 08:00 WFC.N Wells Fargo & Co Q3 2019 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q3 2019 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 BMO OMC.N Omnicom Group Inc Q3 2019 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 BMO SCHW.N Charles Schwab Corp Q3 2019 Charles Schwab Corp Earnings Release (Tentative) 15-Oct-2019 BMO BLK.N BlackRock Inc Q3 2019 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 BMO PLD.N Prologis Inc Q3 2019 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 BMO GS.N Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q3 2019 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 BMO C.N Citigroup Inc Q3 2019 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 BMO JPM.N JPMorgan Chase & Co Q3 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 BMO UNH.N UnitedHealth Group Inc Q3 2019 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 AMC JBHT.O J B Hunt Transport Q3 2019 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Services Inc Earnings Release 15-Oct-2019 AMC UAL.O United Airlines Holdings Q3 2019 United Continental Holdings Inc Inc Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 06:45 BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q3 2019 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q3 2019 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp September 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 BMO PNC.N PNC Financial Services Q3 2019 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 BMO USB.N U.S. Bancorp Q3 2019 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 BMO BK.N Bank of New York Mellon Q3 2019 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Corp Release 16-Oct-2019 BMO CMA.N Comerica Inc Q3 2019 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 AMC KMI.N Kinder Morgan Inc Q3 2019 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q3 2019 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 16:00 NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q3 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle Q3 2019 Crown Castle International Corp International Corp Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q3 2019 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 AMC IBM.N International Business Q3 2019 International Business Machines Corp Machines Corp Earnings Release 16-Oct-2019 AMC CSX.O CSX Corp Q3 2019 CSX Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 07:00 DOV.N Dover Corp Q3 2019 Dover Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO PPG.N PPG Industries Inc Q3 2019 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q3 2019 KeyCorp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO GPC.N Genuine Parts Co Q3 2019 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO BBT.N BB&T Corp Q3 2019 BB&T Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO PM.N Philip Morris Q3 2019 Philip Morris International Inc International Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q3 2019 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO MS.N Morgan Stanley Q3 2019 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO STI.N SunTrust Banks Inc Q3 2019 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO SNA.N Snap-On Inc Q3 2019 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO MTB.N M&T Bank Corp Q3 2019 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Q3 2019 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Inc Release 17-Oct-2019 BMO TXT.N Textron Inc Q3 2019 Textron Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 AMC ETFC.O E*TRADE Financial Corp Q3 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 AMC PBCT.O People's United Financial Q3 2019 People's United Financial Inc Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2019 AMC ISRG.O Intuitive Surgical Inc Q3 2019 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 18-Oct-2019 07:00 SLB.N Schlumberger NV Q3 2019 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release 18-Oct-2019 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q3 2019 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 18-Oct-2019 BMO AXP.N American Express Co Q3 2019 American Express Co Earnings Release 18-Oct-2019 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q3 2019 State Street Corp Earnings Release 18-Oct-2019 BMO SYF.N Synchrony Financial Q3 2019 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 18-Oct-2019 BMO CFG.N Citizens Financial Group Q3 2019 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Inc Release 18-Oct-2019 BMO KSU.N Kansas City Southern Q3 2019 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)