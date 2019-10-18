DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S.EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 21-Oct-2019 BMO HAL.N Halliburton Co Q3 2019 Halliburton Co Earnings Release 21-Oct-2019 AMC CDNS.O Cadence Design Systems Inc Q3 2019 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q3 2019 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO HAS.O Hasbro Inc Q3 2019 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO NUE.N Nucor Corp Q3 2019 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q3 2019 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO HOG.N Harley-Davidson Inc Q3 2019 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO UPS.N United Parcel Service Inc Q3 2019 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Corp Q3 2019 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO IPG.N Interpublic Group of Companies Q3 2019 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO PHM.N PulteGroup Inc Q3 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO PCAR.O Paccar Inc Q3 2019 Paccar Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO MCD.N Mcdonald's Corp Q3 2019 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO NEE.N Nextera Energy Inc Q3 2019 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2019 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO DGX.N Quest Diagnostics Inc Q3 2019 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO PG.N Procter & Gamble Co Q1 2020 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO CNC.N Centene Corp Q3 2019 Centene Corp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO UTX.N United Technologies Corp Q3 2019 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO TRV.N Travelers Companies Inc Q3 2019 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO BIIB.O Biogen Inc Q3 2019 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q3 2019 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 AMC WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q3 2019 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 AMC EQR.N Equity Residential Q3 2019 Equity Residential Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Services Q3 2019 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q3 2019 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2019 16:10 CMG.N Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q3 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 06:00 ANTM.N Anthem Inc Q3 2019 Anthem Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 06:30 CAT.N Caterpillar Inc Q3 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 06:45 AVY.N Avery Dennison Corp Q3 2019 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 06:55 IVZ.N Invesco Ltd Q3 2019 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 07:00 NDAQ.O Nasdaq Inc Q3 2019 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q3 2019 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO APH.N Amphenol Corp Q3 2019 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO HLT.N Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Q3 2019 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO BA.N Boeing Co Q3 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO ALXN.O Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 2019 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO ROL.N Rollins Inc Q3 2019 Rollins Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO BSX.N Boston Scientific Corp Q3 2019 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO MKTX.O Marketaxess Holdings Inc Q3 2019 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q3 2019 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO TMO.N Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Q3 2019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q3 2019 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO LLY.N Eli Lilly and Co Q3 2019 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2019 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO FCX.N Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q3 2019 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO PNR.N Pentair PLC Q3 2019 Pentair PLC Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q3 2019 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC FTI.N TechnipFMC PLC Q3 2019 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC GL.N Globe Life Inc Q3 2019 Globe Life Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC LRCX.O Lam Research Corp Q1 2020 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC ESS.N Essex Property Trust Inc Q3 2019 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC MSFT.O Microsoft Corp Q1 2020 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC AMP.N Ameriprise Financial Inc Q3 2019 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC RJF.N Raymond James Financial Inc Q4 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC VAR.N Varian Medical Systems Inc Q4 2019 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC ORLY.O O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q3 2019 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC XLNX.O Xilinx Inc Q2 2020 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC EW.N Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q3 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC EFX.N Equifax Inc Q3 2019 Equifax Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC FBHS.N Fortune Brands Home & Security Q3 2019 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC RHI.N Robert Half International Inc Q3 2019 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC EBAY.O eBay Inc Q3 2019 eBay Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC PKG.N Packaging Corp of America Q3 2019 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC LVS.N Las Vegas Sands Corp Q3 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC ALGN.O Align Technology Inc Q3 2019 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 16:05 F.N Ford Motor Co Q3 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC PYPL.O PayPal Holdings Inc Q3 2019 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2019 AMC FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q4 2019 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 06:00 DHR.N Danaher Corp Q3 2019 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 07:00 RTN.N Raytheon Co Q3 2019 Raytheon Co Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q3 2019 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO XEL.O Xcel Energy Inc Q3 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO KIM.N Kimco Realty Corp Q3 2019 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO TSCO.O Tractor Supply Co Q3 2019 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO ROP.N Roper Technologies Inc Q3 2019 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO LH.N Laboratory Corporation of Q3 2019 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings America Holdings Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO AAL.O American Airlines Group Inc Q3 2019 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q3 2019 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO BAX.N Baxter International Inc Q3 2019 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO AEP.N American Electric Power Q3 2019 American Electric Power Company Company Inc Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO VLO.N Valero Energy Corp Q3 2019 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO NOC.N Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2019 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q3 2019 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q3 2019 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO CMCSA. Comcast Corp Q3 2019 Comcast Corp Earnings Release O 24-Oct-2019 BMO CTXS.O Citrix Systems Inc Q3 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO TROW.O T. Rowe Price Group Inc Q3 2019 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO HSY.N Hershey Co Q3 2019 Hershey Co Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q3 2019 3M Co Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO ALLE.N Allegion PLC Q3 2019 Allegion PLC Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO TWTR.N Twitter Inc Q3 2019 Twitter Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 BMO ADS.N Alliance Data Systems Corp Q3 2019 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC VRSN.O Verisign Inc Q3 2019 Verisign Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC RMD.N Resmed Inc Q1 2020 Resmed Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC AFL.N Aflac Inc Q3 2019 Aflac Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC AMZN.O Amazon.com Inc Q3 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC MHK.N Mohawk Industries Inc Q3 2019 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q4 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC CERN.O Cerner Corp Q3 2019 Cerner Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC TMUS.O T-Mobile US Inc Q3 2019 T-Mobile US Inc Earnings Release (Tentative) 24-Oct-2019 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q3 2019 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC COG.N Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q3 2019 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC CINF.O Cincinnati Financial Corp Q3 2019 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC UHS.N Universal Health Services Inc Q3 2019 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC INTC.O Intel Corp Q3 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC ALK.N Alaska Air Group Inc Q3 2019 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC EMN.N Eastman Chemical Co Q3 2019 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC SIVB.O SVB Financial Group Q3 2019 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release - Tentative 24-Oct-2019 AMC ILMN.O Illumina Inc Q3 2019 Illumina Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC FTV.N Fortive Corp Q3 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC GILD.O Gilead Sciences Inc Q3 2019 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 16:05 COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2019 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 16:15 PFG.O Principal Financial Group Inc Q3 2019 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2019 AMC JNPR.N Juniper Networks Inc Q3 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2019 06:00 AON.N Aon PLC Q3 2019 Aon PLC Earnings Release 25-Oct-2019 07:00 CHTR.O Charter Communications Inc Q3 2019 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2019 08:00 ITW.N Illinois Tool Works Inc Q3 2019 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2019 BMO VFC.N VF Corp Q2 2020 VF Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2019 BMO WY.N Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2019 BMO PSX.N Phillips 66 Q3 2019 Phillips 66 Earnings Release 25-Oct-2019 BMO VZ.N Verizon Communications Inc Q3 2019 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2019 BMO VTR.N Ventas Inc Q3 2019 Ventas Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2019 BMO BEN.N Franklin Resources Inc Q4 2019 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)