Earnings Season
October 18, 2019 / 4:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

19 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

    
U.S.EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date    Start  RIC     Company                         Event Name
               Time                                           
 21-Oct-2019   BMO    HAL.N   Halliburton Co                  Q3 2019 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 21-Oct-2019   AMC    CDNS.O  Cadence Design Systems Inc      Q3 2019 Cadence Design Systems Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    SHW.N   Sherwin-Williams Co             Q3 2019 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    HAS.O   Hasbro Inc                      Q3 2019 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    NUE.N   Nucor Corp                      Q3 2019 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    LMT.N   Lockheed Martin Corp            Q3 2019 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    HOG.N   Harley-Davidson Inc             Q3 2019 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    UPS.N   United Parcel Service Inc       Q3 2019 United Parcel Service Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    RF.N    Regions Financial Corp          Q3 2019 Regions Financial Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    IPG.N   Interpublic Group of Companies  Q3 2019 Interpublic Group of Companies
                              Inc                             Inc Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    PHM.N   PulteGroup Inc                  Q3 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    PCAR.O  Paccar Inc                      Q3 2019 Paccar Inc Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    MCD.N   Mcdonald's Corp                 Q3 2019 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    NEE.N   Nextera Energy Inc              Q3 2019 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    FITB.O  Fifth Third Bancorp             Q3 2019 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    DGX.N   Quest Diagnostics Inc           Q3 2019 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    PG.N    Procter & Gamble Co             Q1 2020 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    CNC.N   Centene Corp                    Q3 2019 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    UTX.N   United Technologies Corp        Q3 2019 United Technologies Corp
                                                              Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    TRV.N   Travelers Companies Inc         Q3 2019 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    BIIB.O  Biogen Inc                      Q3 2019 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   BMO    KMB.N   Kimberly-Clark Corp             Q3 2019 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   AMC    WHR.N   Whirlpool Corp                  Q3 2019 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   AMC    EQR.N   Equity Residential              Q3 2019 Equity Residential Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   AMC    DFS.N   Discover Financial Services     Q3 2019 Discover Financial Services
                                                              Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2019   AMC    TXN.O   Texas Instruments Inc           Q3 2019 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 22-Oct-2019   16:10  CMG.N   Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc      Q3 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   06:00  ANTM.N  Anthem Inc                      Q3 2019 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   06:30  CAT.N   Caterpillar Inc                 Q3 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   06:45  AVY.N   Avery Dennison Corp             Q3 2019 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   06:55  IVZ.N   Invesco Ltd                     Q3 2019 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   07:00  NDAQ.O  Nasdaq Inc                      Q3 2019 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   08:00  GWW.N   W W Grainger Inc                Q3 2019 W W Grainger Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    APH.N   Amphenol Corp                   Q3 2019 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    HLT.N   Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc   Q3 2019 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    BA.N    Boeing Co                       Q3 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    ALXN.O  Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc     Q3 2019 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    ROL.N   Rollins Inc                     Q3 2019 Rollins Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    BSX.N   Boston Scientific Corp          Q3 2019 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    MKTX.O  Marketaxess Holdings Inc        Q3 2019 Marketaxess Holdings Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    GD.N    General Dynamics Corp           Q3 2019 General Dynamics Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    TMO.N   Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc    Q3 2019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    WM.N    Waste Management Inc            Q3 2019 Waste Management Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    LLY.N   Eli Lilly and Co                Q3 2019 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    NSC.N   Norfolk Southern Corp           Q3 2019 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    FCX.N   Freeport-McMoRan Inc            Q3 2019 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    PNR.N   Pentair PLC                     Q3 2019 Pentair PLC Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   BMO    NTRS.O  Northern Trust Corp             Q3 2019 Northern Trust Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    FTI.N   TechnipFMC PLC                  Q3 2019 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    GL.N    Globe Life Inc                  Q3 2019 Globe Life Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    LRCX.O  Lam Research Corp               Q1 2020 Lam Research Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    ESS.N   Essex Property Trust Inc        Q3 2019 Essex Property Trust Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    MSFT.O  Microsoft Corp                  Q1 2020 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    AMP.N   Ameriprise Financial Inc        Q3 2019 Ameriprise Financial Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    RJF.N   Raymond James Financial Inc     Q4 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    VAR.N   Varian Medical Systems Inc      Q4 2019 Varian Medical Systems Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    ORLY.O  O'Reilly Automotive Inc         Q3 2019 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    XLNX.O  Xilinx Inc                      Q2 2020 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    EW.N    Edwards Lifesciences Corp       Q3 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    EFX.N   Equifax Inc                     Q3 2019 Equifax Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    FBHS.N  Fortune Brands Home & Security  Q3 2019 Fortune Brands Home & Security
                              Inc                             Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    RHI.N   Robert Half International Inc   Q3 2019 Robert Half International Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    EBAY.O  eBay Inc                        Q3 2019 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    PKG.N   Packaging Corp of America       Q3 2019 Packaging Corp of America
                                                              Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    LVS.N   Las Vegas Sands Corp            Q3 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    ALGN.O  Align Technology Inc            Q3 2019 Align Technology Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   16:05  F.N     Ford Motor Co                   Q3 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    PYPL.O  PayPal Holdings Inc             Q3 2019 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2019   AMC    FFIV.O  F5 Networks Inc                 Q4 2019 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   06:00  DHR.N   Danaher Corp                    Q3 2019 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   07:00  RTN.N   Raytheon Co                     Q3 2019 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    SWK.N   Stanley Black & Decker Inc      Q3 2019 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    XEL.O   Xcel Energy Inc                 Q3 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    KIM.N   Kimco Realty Corp               Q3 2019 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    TSCO.O  Tractor Supply Co               Q3 2019 Tractor Supply Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    ROP.N   Roper Technologies Inc          Q3 2019 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    LH.N    Laboratory Corporation of       Q3 2019 Laboratory Corporation of
                              America Holdings                America Holdings Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    AAL.O   American Airlines Group Inc     Q3 2019 American Airlines Group Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    HBAN.O  Huntington Bancshares Inc       Q3 2019 Huntington Bancshares Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    BAX.N   Baxter International Inc        Q3 2019 Baxter International Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    AEP.N   American Electric Power         Q3 2019 American Electric Power Company
                              Company Inc                     Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    VLO.N   Valero Energy Corp              Q3 2019 Valero Energy Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    NOC.N   Northrop Grumman Corp           Q3 2019 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    LUV.N   Southwest Airlines Co           Q3 2019 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    CMS.N   CMS Energy Corp                 Q3 2019 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    CMCSA.  Comcast Corp                    Q3 2019 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
                      O                                       
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    CTXS.O  Citrix Systems Inc              Q3 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    TROW.O  T. Rowe Price Group Inc         Q3 2019 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    HSY.N   Hershey Co                      Q3 2019 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    MMM.N   3M Co                           Q3 2019 3M Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    ALLE.N  Allegion PLC                    Q3 2019 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    TWTR.N  Twitter Inc                     Q3 2019 Twitter Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   BMO    ADS.N   Alliance Data Systems Corp      Q3 2019 Alliance Data Systems Corp
                                                              Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    VRSN.O  Verisign Inc                    Q3 2019 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    RMD.N   Resmed Inc                      Q1 2020 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    AFL.N   Aflac Inc                       Q3 2019 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    AMZN.O  Amazon.com Inc                  Q3 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    MHK.N   Mohawk Industries Inc           Q3 2019 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    V.N     Visa Inc                        Q4 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    CERN.O  Cerner Corp                     Q3 2019 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    TMUS.O  T-Mobile US Inc                 Q3 2019 T-Mobile US Inc Earnings Release
                                                              (Tentative)
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    AJG.N   Arthur J Gallagher & Co         Q3 2019 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    COG.N   Cabot Oil & Gas Corp            Q3 2019 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    CINF.O  Cincinnati Financial Corp       Q3 2019 Cincinnati Financial Corp
                                                              Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    UHS.N   Universal Health Services Inc   Q3 2019 Universal Health Services Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    INTC.O  Intel Corp                      Q3 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    ALK.N   Alaska Air Group Inc            Q3 2019 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    EMN.N   Eastman Chemical Co             Q3 2019 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    SIVB.O  SVB Financial Group             Q3 2019 SVB Financial Group Earnings
                                                              Release - Tentative
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    ILMN.O  Illumina Inc                    Q3 2019 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    FTV.N   Fortive Corp                    Q3 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    GILD.O  Gilead Sciences Inc             Q3 2019 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2019   16:05  COF.N   Capital One Financial Corp      Q3 2019 Capital One Financial Corp
                                                              Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   16:15  PFG.O   Principal Financial Group Inc   Q3 2019 Principal Financial Group Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2019   AMC    JNPR.N  Juniper Networks Inc            Q3 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Oct-2019   06:00  AON.N   Aon PLC                         Q3 2019 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2019   07:00  CHTR.O  Charter Communications Inc      Q3 2019 Charter Communications Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2019   08:00  ITW.N   Illinois Tool Works Inc         Q3 2019 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Oct-2019   BMO    VFC.N   VF Corp                         Q2 2020 VF Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2019   BMO    WY.N    Weyerhaeuser Co                 Q3 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2019   BMO    PSX.N   Phillips 66                     Q3 2019 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2019   BMO    VZ.N    Verizon Communications Inc      Q3 2019 Verizon Communications Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2019   BMO    VTR.N   Ventas Inc                      Q3 2019 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2019   BMO    BEN.N   Franklin Resources Inc          Q4 2019 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
   
  
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
