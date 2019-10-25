Earnings Season
October 25, 2019 / 4:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

    
U.S.EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start       RIC       Company                          Event Name
              Time(GMT)                                              
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         WELL.N    Welltower Inc                    Q3 2019 Welltower Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         AKAM.O    Akamai Technologies Inc          Q3 2019 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         TMUS.O    T-Mobile US Inc                  Q3 2019 T-Mobile US Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         LEG.N     Leggett & Platt Inc              Q3 2019 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         ARE.N     Alexandria Real Estate Equities  Q3 2019 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
                                    Inc                              Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         GOOGL.O   Alphabet Inc                     Q3 2019 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         VNO.N     Vornado Realty Trust             Q3 2019 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings
                                                                     Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         RE.N      Everest Re Group Ltd             Q3 2019 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings
                                                                     Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         NOV.N     National Oilwell Varco Inc       Q3 2019 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         AVB.N     AvalonBay Communities Inc        Q3 2019 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 28-Oct-2019  AMC         SBAC.O    SBA Communications Corp          Q3 2019 SBA Communications Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 28-Oct-2019  BMO         T.N       AT&T Inc                         Q3 2019 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2019  BMO         L.N       Loews Corp                       Q3 2019 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2019  BMO         DTE.N     DTE Energy Co                    Q3 2019 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2019  BMO         AMG.N     Affiliated Managers Group Inc    Q3 2019 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 28-Oct-2019  07:00       WBA.O     Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc     Q4 2019 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         PSA.N     Public Storage                   Q3 2019 Public Storage Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  16:05       SYK.N     Stryker Corp                     Q3 2019 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  16:05       MDLZ.O    Mondelez International Inc       Q3 2019 Mondelez International Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         VRSK.O    Verisk Analytics Inc             Q3 2019 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         CHRW.O    C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc      Q3 2019 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         FMC.N     FMC Corp                         Q3 2019 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         CXO.N     Concho Resources Inc             Q3 2019 Concho Resources Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         AMD.O     Advanced Micro Devices Inc       Q3 2019 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         BXP.N     Boston Properties Inc            Q3 2019 Boston Properties Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         OKE.N     ONEOK Inc                        Q3 2019 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         UDR.N     UDR Inc                          Q3 2019 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         UNM.N     Unum Group                       Q3 2019 Unum Group Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         CB.N      Chubb Ltd                        Q3 2019 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         EA.O      Electronic Arts Inc              Q2 2020 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         ALL.N     Allstate Corp                    Q3 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         EXR.N     Extra Space Storage Inc          Q3 2019 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         DLR.N     Digital Realty Trust Inc         Q3 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  AMC         EIX.N     Edison International             Q3 2019 Edison International Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         GLW.N     Corning Inc                      Q3 2019 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         HCA.N     HCA Healthcare Inc               Q3 2019 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         SPGI.N    S&P Global Inc                   Q3 2019 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         AOS.N     A. O. Smith Corp                 Q3 2019 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         MA.N      Mastercard Inc                   Q3 2019 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         COP.N     ConocoPhillips                   Q3 2019 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         MLM.N     Martin Marietta Materials Inc    Q3 2019 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         WAT.N     Waters Corp                      Q3 2019 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         IR.N      Ingersoll-Rand PLC               Q3 2019 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         ECL.N     Ecolab Inc                       Q3 2019 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         ETN.N     Eaton Corporation PLC            Q3 2019 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings
                                                                     Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         MMC.N     Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc   Q3 2019 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         CMI.N     Cummins Inc                      Q3 2019 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         MRK.N     Merck & Co Inc                   Q3 2019 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         K.N       Kellogg Co                       Q3 2019 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         PFE.N     Pfizer Inc                       Q3 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         IPGP.O    IPG Photonics Corp               Q3 2019 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  BMO         LDOS.N    Leidos Holdings Inc              Q3 2019 Leidos Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  08:00       GM.N      General Motors Co                Q3 2019 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2019  07:00       INCY.O    Incyte Corp                      Q3 2019 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         FLS.N     Flowserve Corp                   Q3 2019 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         CTSH.O    Cognizant Technology Solutions   Q3 2019 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
                                    Corp                             Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         MAA.N     Mid-America Apartment            Q3 2019 Mid-America Apartment Communities
                                    Communities Inc                  Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         WDC.O     Western Digital Corp             Q1 2020 Western Digital Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         HCP.N     HCP Inc                          Q3 2019 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         MSI.N     Motorola Solutions Inc           Q3 2019 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         WMB.N     Williams Companies Inc           Q3 2019 Williams Companies Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         APA.N     Apache Corp                      Q3 2019 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         PKI.N     PerkinElmer Inc                  Q3 2019 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         MGM.N     MGM Resorts International        Q3 2019 MGM Resorts International Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         EQIX.O    Equinix Inc                      Q3 2019 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         FB.O      Facebook Inc                     Q3 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         SBUX.O    Starbucks Corp                   Q4 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         MET.N     MetLife Inc                      Q3 2019 MetLife Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         LNC.N     Lincoln National Corp            Q3 2019 Lincoln National Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         VRTX.O    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc       Q3 2019 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         CF.N      CF Industries Holdings Inc       Q3 2019 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         REG.O     Regency Centers Corp             Q3 2019 Regency Centers Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         AWK.N     American Water Works Company     Q3 2019 American Water Works Company Inc
                                    Inc                              Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         FRT.N     Federal Realty Investment Trust  Q3 2019 Federal Realty Investment Trust
                                                                     Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         KLAC.O    KLA Corp                         Q1 2020 KLA Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         RSG.N     Republic Services Inc            Q3 2019 Republic Services Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         DRE.N     Duke Realty Corp                 Q3 2019 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  AMC         AAPL.O    Apple Inc                        Q4 2019 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         TAP.N     Molson Coors Brewing Co          Q3 2019 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         GE.N      General Electric Co              Q3 2019 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         SO.N      Southern Co                      Q3 2019 Southern Co Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         APTV.N    Aptiv PLC                        Q3 2019 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         YUM.N     Yum! Brands Inc                  Q3 2019 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         MCK.N     McKesson Corp                    Q2 2020 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         MCO.N     Moody's Corp                     Q3 2019 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         LHX.N     L3Harris Technologies Inc        Q3 2019 L3Harris Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         GRMN.O    Garmin Ltd                       Q3 2019 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         NI.N      NiSource Inc                     Q3 2019 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         RCL.N     Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd      Q3 2019 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         TEL.N     TE Connectivity Ltd              Q4 2019 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         HES.N     Hess Corp                        Q3 2019 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         IQV.N     IQVIA Holdings Inc               Q3 2019 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         ADP.O     Automatic Data Processing Inc    Q1 2020 Automatic Data Processing Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         ETR.N     Entergy Corp                     Q3 2019 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         CME.O     CME Group Inc                    Q3 2019 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  BMO         SPG.N     Simon Property Group Inc         Q3 2019 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  07:00       MAS.N     Masco Corp                       Q3 2019 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  NTS         IEX.N     IDEX Corp                        Q3 2019 IDEX Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2019  06:45       BKR.N     Baker Hughes Co                  Q3 2019 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Oct-2019  06:00       WCG.N     WellCare Health Plans Inc        Q3 2019 WellCare Health Plans Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  AMC         WU.N      Western Union Co                 Q3 2019 Western Union Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  AMC         ANET.N    Arista Networks Inc              Q3 2019 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  AMC         AIV.N     Apartment Investment and         Q3 2019 Apartment Investment and Management
                                    Management Co                    Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  16:00       QRVO.O    Qorvo Inc                        Q2 2020 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         MSCI.N    MSCI Inc                         Q3 2019 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         IT.N      Gartner Inc                      Q3 2019 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         LKQ.O     LKQ Corp                         Q3 2019 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         CHD.N     Church & Dwight Co Inc           Q3 2019 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         ICE.N     Intercontinental Exchange Inc    Q3 2019 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         WLTW.O    Willis Towers Watson PLC         Q3 2019 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         BMY.N     Bristol-Myers Squibb Co          Q3 2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         BLL.N     Ball Corp                        Q3 2019 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         MPC.N     Marathon Petroleum Corp          Q3 2019 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         HFC.N     HollyFrontier Corp               Q3 2019 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         PH.N      Parker-Hannifin Corp             Q1 2020 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         KHC.O     Kraft Heinz Co                   Q3 2019 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         MAC.N     Macerich Co                      Q3 2019 Macerich Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         IDXX.O    IDEXX Laboratories Inc           Q3 2019 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         EL.N      Estee Lauder Companies Inc       Q1 2020 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         CELG.O    Celgene Corp                     Q3 2019 Celgene Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         HBI.N     HanesBrands Inc                  Q3 2019 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         TFX.N     Teleflex Inc                     Q3 2019 Teleflex Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         IRM.N     Iron Mountain Inc                Q3 2019 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         AME.N     Ametek Inc                       Q3 2019 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         ABMD.O    Abiomed Inc                      Q2 2020 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         DD.N      Dupont De Nemours Inc            Q3 2019 Dupont De Nemours Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         CLX.N     Clorox Co                        Q1 2020 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         GPN.N     Global Payments Inc              Q3 2019 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         EXC.O     Exelon Corp                      Q3 2019 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         PWR.N     Quanta Services Inc              Q3 2019 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         PEG.N     Public Service Enterprise Group  Q3 2019 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
                                    Inc                              Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         IP.N      International Paper Co           Q3 2019 International Paper Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         ADM.N     Archer Daniels Midland Co        Q3 2019 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         FLIR.O    FLIR Systems Inc                 Q3 2019 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         WAB.N     Westinghouse Air Brake           Q3 2019 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
                                    Technologies Corp                Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         CDW.O     CDW Corp                         Q3 2019 CDW Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  BMO         BWA.N     BorgWarner Inc                   Q3 2019 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  07:00       MO.N      Altria Group Inc                 Q3 2019 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  07:00       AMT.N     American Tower Corp              Q3 2019 American Tower Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  NTS         FTNT.O    Fortinet Inc                     Q3 2019 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2019  06:55       XYL.N     Xylem Inc                        Q3 2019 Xylem Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         CBOE.Z    Cboe Global Markets Inc          Q3 2019 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         D.N       Dominion Energy Inc              Q3 2019 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         CVX.N     Chevron Corp                     Q3 2019 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         SRE.N     Sempra Energy                    Q3 2019 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         CL.N      Colgate-Palmolive Co             Q3 2019 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         AIG.N     American International Group     Q3 2019 American International Group Inc
                                    Inc                              Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         NWL.O     Newell Brands Inc                Q3 2019 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         STX.O     Seagate Technology PLC           Q1 2020 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         LYB.N     LyondellBasell Industries NV     Q3 2019 LyondellBasell Industries NV
                                                                     Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         XOM.N     Exxon Mobil Corp                 Q3 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2019  BMO         ABBV.N    Abbvie Inc                       Q3 2019 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
 

    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
