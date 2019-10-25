DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S.EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 28-Oct-2019 AMC WELL.N Welltower Inc Q3 2019 Welltower Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC AKAM.O Akamai Technologies Inc Q3 2019 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC TMUS.O T-Mobile US Inc Q3 2019 T-Mobile US Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC LEG.N Leggett & Platt Inc Q3 2019 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC ARE.N Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q3 2019 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC GOOGL.O Alphabet Inc Q3 2019 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC VNO.N Vornado Realty Trust Q3 2019 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC RE.N Everest Re Group Ltd Q3 2019 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC NOV.N National Oilwell Varco Inc Q3 2019 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC AVB.N AvalonBay Communities Inc Q3 2019 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 AMC SBAC.O SBA Communications Corp Q3 2019 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 BMO T.N AT&T Inc Q3 2019 AT&T Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 BMO L.N Loews Corp Q3 2019 Loews Corp Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 BMO DTE.N DTE Energy Co Q3 2019 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 BMO AMG.N Affiliated Managers Group Inc Q3 2019 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings Release 28-Oct-2019 07:00 WBA.O Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Q4 2019 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC PSA.N Public Storage Q3 2019 Public Storage Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 16:05 SYK.N Stryker Corp Q3 2019 Stryker Corp Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 16:05 MDLZ.O Mondelez International Inc Q3 2019 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC VRSK.O Verisk Analytics Inc Q3 2019 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC CHRW.O C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Q3 2019 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC FMC.N FMC Corp Q3 2019 FMC Corp Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC CXO.N Concho Resources Inc Q3 2019 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC AMD.O Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q3 2019 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC BXP.N Boston Properties Inc Q3 2019 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC OKE.N ONEOK Inc Q3 2019 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC UDR.N UDR Inc Q3 2019 UDR Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC UNM.N Unum Group Q3 2019 Unum Group Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC CB.N Chubb Ltd Q3 2019 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC EA.O Electronic Arts Inc Q2 2020 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC ALL.N Allstate Corp Q3 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC EXR.N Extra Space Storage Inc Q3 2019 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC DLR.N Digital Realty Trust Inc Q3 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 AMC EIX.N Edison International Q3 2019 Edison International Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO GLW.N Corning Inc Q3 2019 Corning Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO HCA.N HCA Healthcare Inc Q3 2019 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO SPGI.N S&P Global Inc Q3 2019 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO AOS.N A. O. Smith Corp Q3 2019 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO MA.N Mastercard Inc Q3 2019 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO COP.N ConocoPhillips Q3 2019 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO MLM.N Martin Marietta Materials Inc Q3 2019 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO WAT.N Waters Corp Q3 2019 Waters Corp Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO IR.N Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q3 2019 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO ECL.N Ecolab Inc Q3 2019 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO ETN.N Eaton Corporation PLC Q3 2019 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO MMC.N Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q3 2019 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO CMI.N Cummins Inc Q3 2019 Cummins Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO MRK.N Merck & Co Inc Q3 2019 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO K.N Kellogg Co Q3 2019 Kellogg Co Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO PFE.N Pfizer Inc Q3 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO IPGP.O IPG Photonics Corp Q3 2019 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 BMO LDOS.N Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2019 Leidos Holdings Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 08:00 GM.N General Motors Co Q3 2019 General Motors Co Earnings Release 29-Oct-2019 07:00 INCY.O Incyte Corp Q3 2019 Incyte Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC FLS.N Flowserve Corp Q3 2019 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC CTSH.O Cognizant Technology Solutions Q3 2019 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC MAA.N Mid-America Apartment Q3 2019 Mid-America Apartment Communities Communities Inc Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC WDC.O Western Digital Corp Q1 2020 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC HCP.N HCP Inc Q3 2019 HCP Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC MSI.N Motorola Solutions Inc Q3 2019 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC WMB.N Williams Companies Inc Q3 2019 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC APA.N Apache Corp Q3 2019 Apache Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC PKI.N PerkinElmer Inc Q3 2019 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC MGM.N MGM Resorts International Q3 2019 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC EQIX.O Equinix Inc Q3 2019 Equinix Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC FB.O Facebook Inc Q3 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC SBUX.O Starbucks Corp Q4 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC MET.N MetLife Inc Q3 2019 MetLife Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC LNC.N Lincoln National Corp Q3 2019 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC VRTX.O Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 2019 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC CF.N CF Industries Holdings Inc Q3 2019 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC REG.O Regency Centers Corp Q3 2019 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC AWK.N American Water Works Company Q3 2019 American Water Works Company Inc Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC FRT.N Federal Realty Investment Trust Q3 2019 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC KLAC.O KLA Corp Q1 2020 KLA Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC RSG.N Republic Services Inc Q3 2019 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC DRE.N Duke Realty Corp Q3 2019 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 AMC AAPL.O Apple Inc Q4 2019 Apple Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO TAP.N Molson Coors Brewing Co Q3 2019 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q3 2019 General Electric Co Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO SO.N Southern Co Q3 2019 Southern Co Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO APTV.N Aptiv PLC Q3 2019 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO YUM.N Yum! Brands Inc Q3 2019 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO MCK.N McKesson Corp Q2 2020 McKesson Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO MCO.N Moody's Corp Q3 2019 Moody's Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO LHX.N L3Harris Technologies Inc Q3 2019 L3Harris Technologies Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO GRMN.O Garmin Ltd Q3 2019 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO NI.N NiSource Inc Q3 2019 NiSource Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO RCL.N Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Q3 2019 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO TEL.N TE Connectivity Ltd Q4 2019 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO HES.N Hess Corp Q3 2019 Hess Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO IQV.N IQVIA Holdings Inc Q3 2019 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO ADP.O Automatic Data Processing Inc Q1 2020 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO ETR.N Entergy Corp Q3 2019 Entergy Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO CME.O CME Group Inc Q3 2019 CME Group Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 BMO SPG.N Simon Property Group Inc Q3 2019 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 07:00 MAS.N Masco Corp Q3 2019 Masco Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 NTS IEX.N IDEX Corp Q3 2019 IDEX Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 06:45 BKR.N Baker Hughes Co Q3 2019 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release 30-Oct-2019 06:00 WCG.N WellCare Health Plans Inc Q3 2019 WellCare Health Plans Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 AMC WU.N Western Union Co Q3 2019 Western Union Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 AMC ANET.N Arista Networks Inc Q3 2019 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 AMC AIV.N Apartment Investment and Q3 2019 Apartment Investment and Management Management Co Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 16:00 QRVO.O Qorvo Inc Q2 2020 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO MSCI.N MSCI Inc Q3 2019 MSCI Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO IT.N Gartner Inc Q3 2019 Gartner Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO LKQ.O LKQ Corp Q3 2019 LKQ Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO CHD.N Church & Dwight Co Inc Q3 2019 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO ICE.N Intercontinental Exchange Inc Q3 2019 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO WLTW.O Willis Towers Watson PLC Q3 2019 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO BMY.N Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q3 2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO BLL.N Ball Corp Q3 2019 Ball Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO MPC.N Marathon Petroleum Corp Q3 2019 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO HFC.N HollyFrontier Corp Q3 2019 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO PH.N Parker-Hannifin Corp Q1 2020 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO KHC.O Kraft Heinz Co Q3 2019 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO MAC.N Macerich Co Q3 2019 Macerich Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO IDXX.O IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q3 2019 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO EL.N Estee Lauder Companies Inc Q1 2020 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO CELG.O Celgene Corp Q3 2019 Celgene Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO HBI.N HanesBrands Inc Q3 2019 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO TFX.N Teleflex Inc Q3 2019 Teleflex Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO IRM.N Iron Mountain Inc Q3 2019 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO AME.N Ametek Inc Q3 2019 Ametek Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO ABMD.O Abiomed Inc Q2 2020 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO DD.N Dupont De Nemours Inc Q3 2019 Dupont De Nemours Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO CLX.N Clorox Co Q1 2020 Clorox Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO GPN.N Global Payments Inc Q3 2019 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO EXC.O Exelon Corp Q3 2019 Exelon Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO PWR.N Quanta Services Inc Q3 2019 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO PEG.N Public Service Enterprise Group Q3 2019 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO IP.N International Paper Co Q3 2019 International Paper Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO ADM.N Archer Daniels Midland Co Q3 2019 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q3 2019 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO WAB.N Westinghouse Air Brake Q3 2019 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Technologies Corp Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO CDW.O CDW Corp Q3 2019 CDW Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 BMO BWA.N BorgWarner Inc Q3 2019 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 07:00 MO.N Altria Group Inc Q3 2019 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 07:00 AMT.N American Tower Corp Q3 2019 American Tower Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 NTS FTNT.O Fortinet Inc Q3 2019 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2019 06:55 XYL.N Xylem Inc Q3 2019 Xylem Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO CBOE.Z Cboe Global Markets Inc Q3 2019 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO D.N Dominion Energy Inc Q3 2019 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO CVX.N Chevron Corp Q3 2019 Chevron Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO SRE.N Sempra Energy Q3 2019 Sempra Energy Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q3 2019 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO AIG.N American International Group Q3 2019 American International Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO NWL.O Newell Brands Inc Q3 2019 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO STX.O Seagate Technology PLC Q1 2020 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO LYB.N LyondellBasell Industries NV Q3 2019 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO XOM.N Exxon Mobil Corp Q3 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2019 BMO ABBV.N Abbvie Inc Q3 2019 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During 