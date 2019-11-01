DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 04-Nov-2019 AMC XEC Cimarex Energy Co Q3 2019 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC ED Consolidated Edison Inc Q3 2019 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 BMO FE FirstEnergy Corp Q3 2019 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC HIG Hartford Financial Q3 2019 Hartford Financial Services Services Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC IFF International Flavors & Q3 2019 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Fragrances Inc Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC JKHY.O Jack Henry & Associates Q1 2020 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Inc Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC MAR.O Marriott International Q3 2019 Marriott International Inc Inc Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC MOS Mosaic Co Q3 2019 Mosaic Co Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC OXY Occidental Petroleum Q3 2019 Occidental Petroleum Corp Corp Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC PXD Pioneer Natural Q3 2019 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Resources Co Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC PRU Prudential Financial Inc Q3 2019 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 AMC O Realty Income Corp Q3 2019 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 BMO SYY Sysco Corp Q1 2020 Sysco Corp Earnings Release 04-Nov-2019 06:55 UAA Under Armour Inc Q3 2019 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO AGN Allergan plc Q3 2019 Allergan plc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO ARNC Arconic Inc Q3 2019 Arconic Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 AMC AIZ Assurant Inc Q3 2019 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO BDX Becton Dickinson and Co Q4 2019 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 AMC DVA DaVita Inc Q3 2019 DaVita Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 AMC DVN Devon Energy Corp Q3 2019 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 AMC FANG.O Diamondback Energy Inc Q3 2019 Diamondback Energy Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO EMR Emerson Electric Co Q4 2019 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO EXPD.O Expeditors International Q3 2019 Expeditors International of of Washington Inc Washington Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO FIS Fidelity National Q3 2019 Fidelity National Information Services Inc Information Services Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO HSIC.O Henry Schein Inc Q3 2019 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 AMC HST Host Hotels & Resorts Q3 2019 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 AMC MCHP.O Microchip Technology Inc Q2 2020 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO MYL.O Mylan NV Q3 2019 Mylan NV Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO NEM Newmont Goldcorp Corp Q3 2019 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO PPL PPL Corp Q3 2019 PPL Corp Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO REGN.O Regeneron Q3 2019 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 BMO TPR Tapestry Inc Q1 2020 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2019 06:00 ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q3 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO AES AES Corp Q3 2019 AES Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC ALB Albemarle Corp Q3 2019 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC LNT.O Alliant Energy Corp Q3 2019 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC ANSS.O ANSYS Inc Q3 2019 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC ATO Atmos Energy Corp Q4 2019 Atmos Energy Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO BR Broadridge Financial Q1 2020 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc Solutions Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO CPRI Capri Holdings Ltd Q2 2020 Capri Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO CBRE CBRE Group Inc Q3 2019 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC CTL Centurylink Inc Q3 2019 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO COTY Coty Inc Q1 2020 Coty Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO CVS CVS Health Corp Q3 2019 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC EOG EOG Resources Inc Q3 2019 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC EVRG Evergy Inc Q3 2019 Evergy Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO ES Eversource Energy Q3 2019 Eversource Energy Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC EXPE.O Expedia Group Inc Q3 2019 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC FISV.O Fiserv Inc Q3 2019 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC FLT Fleetcor Technologies Q3 2019 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC HOLX.O Hologic Inc Q4 2019 Hologic Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 06:30 HUM Humana Inc Q3 2019 Humana Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC MRO Marathon Oil Corp Q3 2019 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO PRGO Perrigo Company PLC Q3 2019 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC QCOM.O Qualcomm Inc Q4 2019 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO SEE Sealed Air Corp Q3 2019 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC TRIP.O TripAdvisor Inc Q3 2019 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 BMO VMC Vulcan Materials Co Q3 2019 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 07:00 WEC WEC Energy Group Inc Q3 2019 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2019 AMC WYNN.O Wynn Resorts Ltd Q3 2019 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 AMC ATVI.O Activision Blizzard Inc Q3 2019 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO APD Air Products and Q4 2019 Air Products and Chemicals Chemicals Inc Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 AMC AMCR Amcor PLC Q1 2020 Amcor PLC Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp Q4 2019 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 AMC BKNG.O Booking Holdings Inc Q3 2019 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO CAH Cardinal Health Inc Q1 2020 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO CNP CenterPoint Energy Inc Q3 2019 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO XRAY.O Dentsply Sirona Inc Q3 2019 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 07:00 DISCA.O Discovery Inc Q3 2019 Discovery Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO HII Huntington Ingalls Q3 2019 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Industries Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO JCI Johnson Controls Q4 2019 Johnson Controls International PLC International PLC Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 AMC MTD Mettler-Toledo Q3 2019 Mettler-Toledo International International Inc Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 AMC MNST.O Monster Beverage Corp Q3 2019 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 AMC NWSA.O News Corp Q1 2020 News Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO NLSN Nielsen Holdings PLC Q3 2019 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO NBL Noble Energy Inc Q3 2019 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 07:00 NCLH Norwegian Cruise Line Q3 2019 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO NRG NRG Energy Inc Q3 2019 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO PNW Pinnacle West Capital Q3 2019 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO PGR Progressive Corp Q3 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO RL Ralph Lauren Corp Q2 2020 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 AMC SYMC.O Symantec Corp Q2 2020 Symantec Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 AMC TTWO.O Take-Two Interactive Q2 2020 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Software Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2019 BMO ZTS Zoetis Inc Q3 2019 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2019 BMO AEE Ameren Corp Q3 2019 Ameren Corp Earnings Release 08-Nov-2019 07:00 DUK Duke Energy Corp Q3 2019 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)