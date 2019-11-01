Earnings Season
November 1, 2019

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company                   Event Name
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         XEC       Cimarex Energy Co         Q3 2019 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         ED        Consolidated Edison Inc   Q3 2019 Consolidated Edison Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  BMO         FE        FirstEnergy Corp          Q3 2019 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         HIG       Hartford Financial        Q3 2019 Hartford Financial Services
                                    Services Group Inc        Group Inc Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         IFF       International Flavors &   Q3 2019 International Flavors &
                                    Fragrances Inc            Fragrances Inc Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         JKHY.O    Jack Henry & Associates   Q1 2020 Jack Henry & Associates Inc
                                    Inc                       Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         MAR.O     Marriott International    Q3 2019 Marriott International Inc
                                    Inc                       Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         MOS       Mosaic Co                 Q3 2019 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         OXY       Occidental Petroleum      Q3 2019 Occidental Petroleum Corp
                                    Corp                      Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         PXD       Pioneer Natural           Q3 2019 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
                                    Resources Co              Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         PRU       Prudential Financial Inc  Q3 2019 Prudential Financial, Inc.
                                                              Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  AMC         O         Realty Income Corp        Q3 2019 Realty Income Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 04-Nov-2019  BMO         SYY       Sysco Corp                Q1 2020 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 04-Nov-2019  06:55       UAA       Under Armour Inc          Q3 2019 Under Armour Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         AGN       Allergan plc              Q3 2019 Allergan plc Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         ARNC      Arconic Inc               Q3 2019 Arconic Inc Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  AMC         AIZ       Assurant Inc              Q3 2019 Assurant Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         BDX       Becton Dickinson and Co   Q4 2019 Becton Dickinson and Co
                                                              Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  AMC         DVA       DaVita Inc                Q3 2019 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  AMC         DVN       Devon Energy Corp         Q3 2019 Devon Energy Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Nov-2019  AMC         FANG.O    Diamondback Energy Inc    Q3 2019 Diamondback Energy Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         EMR       Emerson Electric Co       Q4 2019 Emerson Electric Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         EXPD.O    Expeditors International  Q3 2019 Expeditors International of
                                    of Washington Inc         Washington Inc Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         FIS       Fidelity National         Q3 2019 Fidelity National
                                    Information Services Inc  Information Services Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         HSIC.O    Henry Schein Inc          Q3 2019 Henry Schein Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Nov-2019  AMC         HST       Host Hotels & Resorts     Q3 2019 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
                                    Inc                       Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  AMC         MCHP.O    Microchip Technology Inc  Q2 2020 Microchip Technology Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         MYL.O     Mylan NV                  Q3 2019 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         NEM       Newmont Goldcorp Corp     Q3 2019 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         PPL       PPL Corp                  Q3 2019 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         REGN.O    Regeneron                 Q3 2019 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
                                    Pharmaceuticals Inc       Inc Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2019  BMO         TPR       Tapestry Inc              Q1 2020 Tapestry Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Nov-2019  06:00       ZBH       Zimmer Biomet Holdings    Q3 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
                                    Inc                       Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         AES       AES Corp                  Q3 2019 AES Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         ALB       Albemarle Corp            Q3 2019 Albemarle Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         LNT.O     Alliant Energy Corp       Q3 2019 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         ANSS.O    ANSYS Inc                 Q3 2019 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         ATO       Atmos Energy Corp         Q4 2019 Atmos Energy Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         BR        Broadridge Financial      Q1 2020 Broadridge Financial
                                    Solutions Inc             Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         CPRI      Capri Holdings Ltd        Q2 2020 Capri Holdings Ltd Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         CBRE      CBRE Group Inc            Q3 2019 CBRE Group Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         CTL       Centurylink Inc           Q3 2019 CenturyLink Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         COTY      Coty Inc                  Q1 2020 Coty Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         CVS       CVS Health Corp           Q3 2019 CVS Health Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         EOG       EOG Resources Inc         Q3 2019 EOG Resources Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         EVRG      Evergy Inc                Q3 2019 Evergy Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         ES        Eversource Energy         Q3 2019 Eversource Energy Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         EXPE.O    Expedia Group Inc         Q3 2019 Expedia Group Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         FISV.O    Fiserv Inc                Q3 2019 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         FLT       Fleetcor Technologies     Q3 2019 Fleetcor Technologies Inc
                                    Inc                       Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         HOLX.O    Hologic Inc               Q4 2019 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  06:30       HUM       Humana Inc                Q3 2019 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         MRO       Marathon Oil Corp         Q3 2019 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         PRGO      Perrigo Company PLC       Q3 2019 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         QCOM.O    Qualcomm Inc              Q4 2019 Qualcomm Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         SEE       Sealed Air Corp           Q3 2019 Sealed Air Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         TRIP.O    TripAdvisor Inc           Q3 2019 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  BMO         VMC       Vulcan Materials Co       Q3 2019 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 06-Nov-2019  07:00       WEC       WEC Energy Group Inc      Q3 2019 WEC Energy Group Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2019  AMC         WYNN.O    Wynn Resorts Ltd          Q3 2019 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings
                                                              Release
 07-Nov-2019  AMC         ATVI.O    Activision Blizzard Inc   Q3 2019 Activision Blizzard Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         APD       Air Products and          Q4 2019 Air Products and Chemicals
                                    Chemicals Inc             Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  AMC         AMCR      Amcor PLC                 Q1 2020 Amcor PLC Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         ABC       AmerisourceBergen Corp    Q4 2019 AmerisourceBergen Corp
                                                              Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  AMC         BKNG.O    Booking Holdings Inc      Q3 2019 Booking Holdings Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         CAH       Cardinal Health Inc       Q1 2020 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         CNP       CenterPoint Energy Inc    Q3 2019 CenterPoint Energy Inc
                                                              Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         XRAY.O    Dentsply Sirona Inc       Q3 2019 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 07-Nov-2019  07:00       DISCA.O   Discovery Inc             Q3 2019 Discovery Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         HII       Huntington Ingalls        Q3 2019 Huntington Ingalls
                                    Industries Inc            Industries Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         JCI       Johnson Controls          Q4 2019 Johnson Controls
                                    International PLC         International PLC Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  AMC         MTD       Mettler-Toledo            Q3 2019 Mettler-Toledo International
                                    International Inc         Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  AMC         MNST.O    Monster Beverage Corp     Q3 2019 Monster Beverage Corp
                                                              Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  AMC         NWSA.O    News Corp                 Q1 2020 News Corp Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         NLSN      Nielsen Holdings PLC      Q3 2019 Nielsen Holdings PLC
                                                              Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         NBL       Noble Energy Inc          Q3 2019 Noble Energy Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 07-Nov-2019  07:00       NCLH      Norwegian Cruise Line     Q3 2019 Norwegian Cruise Line
                                    Holdings Ltd              Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         NRG       NRG Energy Inc            Q3 2019 NRG Energy Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         PNW       Pinnacle West Capital     Q3 2019 Pinnacle West Capital Corp
                                    Corp                      Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         PGR       Progressive Corp          Q3 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         RL        Ralph Lauren Corp         Q2 2020 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 07-Nov-2019  AMC         SYMC.O    Symantec Corp             Q2 2020 Symantec Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 07-Nov-2019  AMC         TTWO.O    Take-Two Interactive      Q2 2020 Take-Two Interactive
                                    Software Inc              Software Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2019  BMO         ZTS       Zoetis Inc                Q3 2019 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2019  BMO         AEE       Ameren Corp               Q3 2019 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2019  07:00       DUK       Duke Energy Corp          Q3 2019 Duke Energy Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select
the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
