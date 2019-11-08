Earnings Season
November 8, 2019 / 5:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

3 Min Read

    Nov 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC      Company                  Event Name
 11-Nov-2019   AMC         DXC      DXC Technology Co        Q2 2020 DXC Technology Co Earnings
                                                             Release
 12-Nov-2019   BMO         ROK      Rockwell Automation Inc  Q4 2019 Rockwell Automation Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 12-Nov-2019   BMO         DHI      D.R. Horton Inc          Q4 2019 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 12-Nov-2019   BMO         AAP      Advance Auto Parts Inc   Q3 2019 Advance Auto Parts Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 12-Nov-2019   BMO         CBS      CBS Corp                 Q3 2019 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 12-Nov-2019   BMO         TSN      Tyson Foods Inc          Q4 2019 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 12-Nov-2019   AMC         SWKS.O   Skyworks Solutions Inc   Q4 2019 Skyworks Solutions Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 13-Nov-2019   BMO         PGR      Progressive Corp         October 2019 Progressive Corp
                                                             Earnings Release
 13-Nov-2019   AMC         CSCO.O   Cisco Systems Inc        Q1 2020 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 13-Nov-2019   AMC         NTAP.O   NetApp Inc               Q2 2020 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2019   BMO         VIAB.O   Viacom Inc               Q4 2019 Viacom Inc Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2019   BMO         WMT      Walmart Inc              Q3 2020 Walmart Inc Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2019   AMC         HP       Helmerich and Payne Inc  Q4 2019 Helmerich and Payne Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2019   AMC         NVDA.O   NVIDIA Corp              Q3 2020 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select
the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
