DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 11-Nov-2019 AMC DXC DXC Technology Co Q2 2020 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release 12-Nov-2019 BMO ROK Rockwell Automation Inc Q4 2019 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release 12-Nov-2019 BMO DHI D.R. Horton Inc Q4 2019 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings Release 12-Nov-2019 BMO AAP Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2019 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release 12-Nov-2019 BMO CBS CBS Corp Q3 2019 CBS Corp Earnings Release 12-Nov-2019 BMO TSN Tyson Foods Inc Q4 2019 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release 12-Nov-2019 AMC SWKS.O Skyworks Solutions Inc Q4 2019 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release 13-Nov-2019 BMO PGR Progressive Corp October 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 13-Nov-2019 AMC CSCO.O Cisco Systems Inc Q1 2020 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release 13-Nov-2019 AMC NTAP.O NetApp Inc Q2 2020 NetApp Inc Earnings Release 14-Nov-2019 BMO VIAB.O Viacom Inc Q4 2019 Viacom Inc Earnings Release 14-Nov-2019 BMO WMT Walmart Inc Q3 2020 Walmart Inc Earnings Release 14-Nov-2019 AMC HP Helmerich and Payne Inc Q4 2019 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release 14-Nov-2019 AMC NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp Q3 2020 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)