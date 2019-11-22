DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
 U.S. EARNINGS     
 Start Date    Start Time(GMT)  RIC     Company Name                   Event Name
 25-Nov-2019   AMC              HPE     Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co  Q4 2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Release
 25-Nov-2019   AMC              A       Agilent Technologies Inc       Q4 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 25-Nov-2019   AMC              PVH     PVH Corp                       Q3 2019 PVH Corp Earnings Release
 25-Nov-2019   BMO              JEC     Jacobs Engineering Group Inc   Q4 2019 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Nov-2019   AMC              ADSK.O  Autodesk Inc                   Q3 2020 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 26-Nov-2019   AMC              HPQ     HP Inc                         Q4 2019 HP Inc Earnings Release
 26-Nov-2019   AMC              KEYS    Keysight Technologies Inc      Q4 2019 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 26-Nov-2019   BMO              BBY     Best Buy Co Inc                Q3 2020 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 26-Nov-2019   BMO              HRL     Hormel Foods Corp              Q4 2019 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 26-Nov-2019   BMO              DLTR.O  Dollar Tree Inc                Q3 2019 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 26-Nov-2019   08:00            ADI.O   Analog Devices Inc             Q4 2019 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 27-Nov-2019   BMO              DE      Deere & Co                     Q4 2019 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 
