DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 02-Mar-2020 BMO XRAY.O Dentsply Sirona Inc Q4 2019 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release 02-Mar-2020 BMO EVRG.N Evergy Inc Q4 2019 Evergy Inc Earnings Release 02-Mar-2020 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp Q4 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 03-Mar-2020 07:00 KSS.N Kohls Corp Q4 2019 Kohls Corp Earnings Release 03-Mar-2020 BMO TGT.N Target Corp Q4 2019 Target Corp Earnings Release and 2020 Financial Community Meeting 03-Mar-2020 BMO AZO.N Autozone Inc Q2 2020 Autozone Inc Earnings Release 03-Mar-2020 AMC JWN.N Nordstrom Inc Q4 2019 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release 03-Mar-2020 AMC HPE.N Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Q1 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Release 03-Mar-2020 AMC ROST.O Ross Stores Inc Q4 2019 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release 04-Mar-2020 08:00 BFb.N Brown-Forman Corp Q3 2020 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release 04-Mar-2020 BMO DLTR.O Dollar Tree Inc Q4 2019 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release 04-Mar-2020 BMO CPB.N Campbell Soup Co Q2 2020 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release 05-Mar-2020 BMO KR.N Kroger Co Q4 2019 Kroger Co Earnings Release 05-Mar-2020 AMC HRB.N H & R Block Inc Q3 2020 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release 05-Mar-2020 16:15 COST.O Costco Wholesale Corp Q2 2020 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release and February Sales 05-Mar-2020 16:15 COO.N Cooper Companies Inc Q1 2020 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)