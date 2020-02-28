Earnings Season
February 28, 2020 / 5:24 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

3 Min Read

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
   
U.S. EARNINGS   
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company Name                   Event Name
 02-Mar-2020  BMO         XRAY.O   Dentsply Sirona Inc            Q4 2019 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release
 02-Mar-2020  BMO         EVRG.N   Evergy Inc                     Q4 2019 Evergy Inc Earnings Release
 02-Mar-2020  BMO         PGR.N    Progressive Corp               Q4 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 03-Mar-2020  07:00       KSS.N    Kohls Corp                     Q4 2019 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 03-Mar-2020  BMO         TGT.N    Target Corp                    Q4 2019 Target Corp Earnings Release and 2020 Financial Community Meeting
 03-Mar-2020  BMO         AZO.N    Autozone Inc                   Q2 2020 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 03-Mar-2020  AMC         JWN.N    Nordstrom Inc                  Q4 2019 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 03-Mar-2020  AMC         HPE.N    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co  Q1 2020 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Release
 03-Mar-2020  AMC         ROST.O   Ross Stores Inc                Q4 2019 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 04-Mar-2020  08:00       BFb.N    Brown-Forman Corp              Q3 2020 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 04-Mar-2020  BMO         DLTR.O   Dollar Tree Inc                Q4 2019 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 04-Mar-2020  BMO         CPB.N    Campbell Soup Co               Q2 2020 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release
 05-Mar-2020  BMO         KR.N     Kroger Co                      Q4 2019 Kroger Co Earnings Release
 05-Mar-2020  AMC         HRB.N    H & R Block Inc                Q3 2020 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 05-Mar-2020  16:15       COST.O   Costco Wholesale Corp          Q2 2020 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release and February Sales
 05-Mar-2020  16:15       COO.N    Cooper Companies Inc           Q1 2020 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business
hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below