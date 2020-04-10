DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

April 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 14-Apr-2020 06:50 FAST.O Fastenal Co Q1 2020 Fastenal Co Earnings Release 14-Apr-2020 BMO JPM.N JPMorgan Chase & Co Q1 2020 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release 14-Apr-2020 BMO FRC.N First Republic Bank Q1 2020 First Republic Bank Earnings Release 14-Apr-2020 BMO WFC.N Wells Fargo & Co Q1 2020 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release 14-Apr-2020 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q1 2020 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 14-Apr-2020 AMC JBHT.O J B Hunt Transport Q1 2020 J B Hunt Transport Services Services Inc Inc Earnings Release 14-Apr-2020 16:15 HWM.N Howmet Aerospace Inc Preliminary Q1 2020 Howmet Aerospace Inc Earnings Release 15-Apr-2020 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp March 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 15-Apr-2020 BMO PNC.N PNC Financial Q1 2020 PNC Financial Services Group Services Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 15-Apr-2020 BMO UNH.N UnitedHealth Group Q1 2020 UnitedHealth Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 15-Apr-2020 BMO GS.N Goldman Sachs Group Q1 2020 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 15-Apr-2020 BMO BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q1 2020 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 15-Apr-2020 BMO SCHW.N Charles Schwab Corp Q1 2020 Charles Schwab Corp Earnings Release 15-Apr-2020 BMO USB.N U.S. Bancorp Q1 2020 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 15-Apr-2020 BMO C.N Citigroup Inc Q1 2020 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release 16-Apr-2020 BMO BK.N Bank of New York Q1 2020 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Mellon Corp Earnings Release 16-Apr-2020 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q1 2020 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 16-Apr-2020 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q1 2020 KeyCorp Earnings Release 16-Apr-2020 BMO BLK.N BlackRock Inc Q1 2020 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release 16-Apr-2020 AMC ISRG.O Intuitive Surgical Q1 2020 Intuitive Surgical Inc Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2020 07:00 SLB.N Schlumberger NV Q1 2020 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release 17-Apr-2020 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Q1 2020 Regions Financial Corp Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2020 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q1 2020 State Street Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2020 BMO CFG.N Citizens Financial Q1 2020 Citizens Financial Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2020 BMO KSU.N Kansas City Southern Q1 2020 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)