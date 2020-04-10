Earnings Season
April 10, 2020 / 4:03 PM / in an hour

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

5 Min Read

    April 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC     Company Name           Event Name
 14-Apr-2020   06:50       FAST.O  Fastenal Co            Q1 2020 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
 14-Apr-2020   BMO         JPM.N   JPMorgan Chase & Co    Q1 2020 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings
                                                          Release
 14-Apr-2020   BMO         FRC.N   First Republic Bank    Q1 2020 First Republic Bank Earnings
                                                          Release
 14-Apr-2020   BMO         WFC.N   Wells Fargo & Co       Q1 2020 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings
                                                          Release
 14-Apr-2020   BMO         JNJ.N   Johnson & Johnson      Q1 2020 Johnson & Johnson Earnings
                                                          Release
 14-Apr-2020   AMC         JBHT.O  J B Hunt Transport     Q1 2020 J B Hunt Transport Services
                                   Services Inc           Inc Earnings Release
 14-Apr-2020   16:15       HWM.N   Howmet Aerospace Inc   Preliminary Q1 2020 Howmet Aerospace
                                                          Inc Earnings Release
 15-Apr-2020   BMO         PGR.N   Progressive Corp       March 2020 Progressive Corp Earnings
                                                          Release
 15-Apr-2020   BMO         PNC.N   PNC Financial          Q1 2020 PNC Financial Services Group
                                   Services Group Inc     Inc Earnings Release
 15-Apr-2020   BMO         UNH.N   UnitedHealth Group     Q1 2020 UnitedHealth Group Inc
                                   Inc                    Earnings Release
 15-Apr-2020   BMO         GS.N    Goldman Sachs Group    Q1 2020 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
                                   Inc                    Earnings Release
 15-Apr-2020   BMO         BAC.N   Bank of America Corp   Q1 2020 Bank of America Corp Earnings
                                                          Release
 15-Apr-2020   BMO         SCHW.N  Charles Schwab Corp    Q1 2020 Charles Schwab Corp Earnings
                                                          Release
 15-Apr-2020   BMO         USB.N   U.S. Bancorp           Q1 2020 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 15-Apr-2020   BMO         C.N     Citigroup Inc          Q1 2020 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2020   BMO         BK.N    Bank of New York       Q1 2020 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
                                   Mellon Corp            Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2020   BMO         ABT.N   Abbott Laboratories    Q1 2020 Abbott Laboratories Earnings
                                                          Release
 16-Apr-2020   BMO         KEY.N   KeyCorp                Q1 2020 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2020   BMO         BLK.N   BlackRock Inc          Q1 2020 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2020   AMC         ISRG.O  Intuitive Surgical     Q1 2020 Intuitive Surgical Inc
                                   Inc                    Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2020   07:00       SLB.N   Schlumberger NV        Q1 2020 Schlumberger NV Earnings
                                                          Release
 17-Apr-2020   BMO         RF.N    Regions Financial      Q1 2020 Regions Financial Corp
                                   Corp                   Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2020   BMO         STT.N   State Street Corp      Q1 2020 State Street Corp Earnings
                                                          Release
 17-Apr-2020   BMO         CFG.N   Citizens Financial     Q1 2020 Citizens Financial Group Inc
                                   Group Inc              Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2020   BMO         KSU.N   Kansas City Southern   Q1 2020 Kansas City Southern Earnings
                                                          Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from
Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select
the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below