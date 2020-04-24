DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

April 24 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 27-Apr-2020 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q1 2020 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 27-Apr-2020 AMC PPG.N PPG Industries Inc Q1 2020 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 27-Apr-2020 AMC NOV.N National Oilwell Varco Inc Q1 2020 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release 27-Apr-2020 AMC UHS.N Universal Health Services Inc Q1 2020 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release 27-Apr-2020 AMC ARE.N Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Q1 2020 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Earnings Release 27-Apr-2020 AMC PKG.N Packaging Corp of America Q1 2020 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release 27-Apr-2020 AMC CE.N Celanese Corp Q1 2020 Celanese Corp Earnings Release 27-Apr-2020 AMC PFG.O Principal Financial Group Inc Q1 2020 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 27-Apr-2020 AMC CINF.O Cincinnati Financial Corp Q1 2020 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release 27-Apr-2020 AMC FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q2 2020 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 07:30 TROW.O T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings Release (Tentative) 28-Apr-2020 BMO ECL.N Ecolab Inc Q1 2020 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO ZBRA.O Zebra Technologies Corp Q1 2020 Zebra Technologies Corp Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO WAT.N Waters Corp Q1 2020 Waters Corp Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO CAT.N Caterpillar Inc Q1 2020 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q1 2020 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q1 2020 3M Co Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO UPS.N United Parcel Service Inc Q1 2020 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO ROK.N Rockwell Automation Inc Q2 2020 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO CNC.N Centene Corp Q1 2020 Centene Corp Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO ROP.N Roper Technologies Inc Q1 2020 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO CMI.N Cummins Inc Q1 2020 Cummins Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO NUE.N Nucor Corp Q1 2020 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO OMC.N Omnicom Group Inc Q1 2020 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO MRK.N Merck & Co Inc Q1 2020 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO PEP.O PepsiCo Inc Q1 2020 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO IQV.N IQVIA Holdings Inc Q1 2020 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO MSCI.N MSCI Inc Q1 2020 MSCI Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO SPGI.N S&P Global Inc Q1 2020 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO PFE.N Pfizer Inc Q1 2020 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO DTE.N DTE Energy Co Q1 2020 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 BMO HOG.N Harley-Davidson Inc Q1 2020 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC GOOGL.O Alphabet Inc Q1 2020 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC SBUX.O Starbucks Corp Q2 2020 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC OKE.N ONEOK Inc Q1 2020 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC AKAM.O Akamai Technologies Inc Q1 2020 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC JNPR.N Juniper Networks Inc Q1 2020 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC BXP.N Boston Properties Inc Q1 2020 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC CHRW.O C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC AMD.O Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q1 2020 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC CERN.O Cerner Corp Q1 2020 Cerner Corp Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC MXIM.O Maxim Integrated Products Inc Q3 2020 Maxim Integrated Products Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 AMC PAYC.N Paycom Software Inc Q1 2020 Paycom Software Inc Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 16:05 F.N Ford Motor Co Q1 2020 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 28-Apr-2020 16:05 MDLZ.O Mondelez International Inc Q1 2020 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 06:00 ANTM.N Anthem Inc Q1 2020 Anthem Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 06:30 HUM.N Humana Inc Q1 2020 Humana Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 06:45 AVY.N Avery Dennison Corp Q1 2020 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 07:00 MAS.N Masco Corp Q1 2020 Masco Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO MA.N Mastercard Inc Q1 2020 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q1 2020 General Electric Co Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO ROL.N Rollins Inc Q1 2020 Rollins Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO BSX.N Boston Scientific Corp Q1 2020 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO YUM.N Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 2020 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO MKTX.O Marketaxess Holdings Inc Q1 2020 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q1 2020 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO VLO.N Valero Energy Corp Q1 2020 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO BA.N Boeing Co Q1 2020 Boeing Co Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO AMT.N American Tower Corp Q1 2020 American Tower Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO GRMN.O Garmin Ltd Q1 2020 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO HAS.O Hasbro Inc Q1 2020 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO LH.N Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Q1 2020 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO CME.O CME Group Inc Q1 2020 CME Group Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q1 2020 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 BMO ADP.O Automatic Data Processing Inc Q3 2020 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC EBAY.O eBay Inc Q1 2020 eBay Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC AFL.N Aflac Inc Q1 2020 Aflac Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC QCOM.O Qualcomm Inc Q2 2020 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC RJF.N Raymond James Financial Inc Q2 2020 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC NOW.N ServiceNow Inc Q1 2020 ServiceNow Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC HOLX.O Hologic Inc Q2 2020 Hologic Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC HIG.N Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Q1 2020 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC DRE.N Duke Realty Corp Q1 2020 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle International Corp Q1 2020 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC FB.O Facebook Inc Q1 2020 Facebook Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC ALGN.O Align Technology Inc Q1 2020 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC VRTX.O Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Q1 2020 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC MSFT.O Microsoft Corp Q3 2020 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q1 2020 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2020 AMC ADM.N Archer Daniels Midland Co Q1 2020 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO IDXX.O IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q1 2020 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO LKQ.O LKQ Corp Q1 2020 LKQ Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO MCO.N Moody's Corp Q1 2020 Moody's Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO MMC.N Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q1 2020 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO KHC.O Kraft Heinz Co Q1 2020 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO PNR.N Pentair PLC Q1 2020 Pentair PLC Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO SO.N Southern Co Q1 2020 Southern Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO ETN.N Eaton Corporation PLC Q1 2020 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO BEN.N Franklin Resources Inc Q2 2020 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO TPR.N Tapestry Inc Q3 2020 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO PRGO.N Perrigo Company PLC Q1 2020 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO K.N Kellogg Co Q1 2020 Kellogg Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO IP.N International Paper Co Q1 2020 International Paper Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO HBI.N HanesBrands Inc Q1 2020 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO TAP.N Molson Coors Beverage Co Q1 2020 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO ICE.N Intercontinental Exchange Inc Q1 2020 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO COP.N ConocoPhillips Q1 2020 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO WLTW.O Willis Towers Watson PLC Q1 2020 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO TWTR.N Twitter Inc Q1 2020 Twitter Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q1 2020 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO PH.N Parker-Hannifin Corp Q3 2020 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO DOW.N Dow Inc Q1 2020 Dow Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO CMCSA.O Comcast Corp Q1 2020 Comcast Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO TXT.N Textron Inc Q1 2020 Textron Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO MCD.N Mcdonald's Corp Q1 2020 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO ABMD.O ABIOMED Inc Q4 2020 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO TFX.N Teleflex Inc Q1 2020 Teleflex Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO MO.N Altria Group Inc Q1 2020 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO CHD.N Church & Dwight Co Inc Q1 2020 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO BAX.N Baxter International Inc Q1 2020 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 BMO AAL.O American Airlines Group Inc Q1 2020 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC AAPL.O Apple Inc Q2 2020 Apple Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC FTV.N Fortive Corp Q1 2020 Fortive Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC EIX.N Edison International Q1 2020 Edison International Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC EMN.N Eastman Chemical Co Q1 2020 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC MGM.N MGM Resorts International Q1 2020 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC GILD.O Gilead Sciences Inc Q1 2020 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC RMD.N Resmed Inc Q3 2020 Resmed Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC FBHS.N Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Q1 2020 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC HP.N Helmerich and Payne Inc Q2 2020 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q2 2020 Visa Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC WDC.O Western Digital Corp Q3 2020 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q1 2020 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC AMGN.O Amgen Inc Q1 2020 Amgen Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC CXO.N Concho Resources Inc Q1 2020 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC ILMN.O Illumina Inc Q1 2020 Illumina Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC AMZN.O Amazon.com Inc Q1 2020 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q1 2020 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC UAL.O United Airlines Holdings Inc Q1 2020 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 16:05 SYK.N Stryker Corp Q1 2020 Stryker Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2020 AMC PSA.N Public Storage Q1 2020 Public Storage Earnings Release 01-May-2020 07:00 CHTR.O Charter Communications Inc Q1 2020 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO EL.N Estee Lauder Companies Inc Q3 2020 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO CLX.N Clorox Co Q3 2020 Clorox Co Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO XOM.N Exxon Mobil Corp Q1 2020 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO WY.N Weyerhaeuser Co Q1 2020 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO PSX.N Phillips 66 Q1 2020 Phillips 66 Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO CVX.N Chevron Corp Q1 2020 Chevron Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO ABBV.N Abbvie Inc Q1 2020 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO CBOE.Z Cboe Global Markets Inc Q1 2020 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO JCI.N Johnson Controls International PLC Q2 2020 Johnson Controls International PLC Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO NWL.O Newell Brands Inc Q1 2020 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Inc Q1 2020 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q1 2020 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 01-May-2020 BMO LYB.N LyondellBasell Industries NV Q1 2020 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)