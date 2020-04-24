DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
    April 24 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

    
  U.S. EARNINGS   
 Start Date   Start Time   RIC      Company Name                                   Event Name
 27-Apr-2020  BMO          CMS.N    CMS Energy Corp                                Q1 2020 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 27-Apr-2020  AMC          PPG.N    PPG Industries Inc                             Q1 2020 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 27-Apr-2020  AMC          NOV.N    National Oilwell Varco Inc                     Q1 2020 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release
 27-Apr-2020  AMC          UHS.N    Universal Health Services Inc                  Q1 2020 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release
 27-Apr-2020  AMC          ARE.N    Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc            Q1 2020 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Earnings Release
 27-Apr-2020  AMC          PKG.N    Packaging Corp of America                      Q1 2020 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release
 27-Apr-2020  AMC          CE.N     Celanese Corp                                  Q1 2020 Celanese Corp Earnings Release
 27-Apr-2020  AMC          PFG.O    Principal Financial Group Inc                  Q1 2020 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Apr-2020  AMC          CINF.O   Cincinnati Financial Corp                      Q1 2020 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release
 27-Apr-2020  AMC          FFIV.O   F5 Networks Inc                                Q2 2020 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  07:30        TROW.O   T. Rowe Price Group Inc                        Q1 2020 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings Release (Tentative)
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          ECL.N    Ecolab Inc                                     Q1 2020 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          ZBRA.O   Zebra Technologies Corp                        Q1 2020 Zebra Technologies Corp Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          WAT.N    Waters Corp                                    Q1 2020 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          CAT.N    Caterpillar Inc                                Q1 2020 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          LUV.N    Southwest Airlines Co                          Q1 2020 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          MMM.N    3M Co                                          Q1 2020 3M Co Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          UPS.N    United Parcel Service Inc                      Q1 2020 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          ROK.N    Rockwell Automation Inc                        Q2 2020 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          CNC.N    Centene Corp                                   Q1 2020 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          ROP.N    Roper Technologies Inc                         Q1 2020 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          CMI.N    Cummins Inc                                    Q1 2020 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          NUE.N    Nucor Corp                                     Q1 2020 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          OMC.N    Omnicom Group Inc                              Q1 2020 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          MRK.N    Merck & Co Inc                                 Q1 2020 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          PEP.O    PepsiCo Inc                                    Q1 2020 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          IQV.N    IQVIA Holdings Inc                             Q1 2020 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          MSCI.N   MSCI Inc                                       Q1 2020 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          SPGI.N   S&P Global Inc                                 Q1 2020 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          PFE.N    Pfizer Inc                                     Q1 2020 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          DTE.N    DTE Energy Co                                  Q1 2020 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  BMO          HOG.N    Harley-Davidson Inc                            Q1 2020 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          GOOGL.O  Alphabet Inc                                   Q1 2020 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          SBUX.O   Starbucks Corp                                 Q2 2020 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          OKE.N    ONEOK Inc                                      Q1 2020 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          AKAM.O   Akamai Technologies Inc                        Q1 2020 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          JNPR.N   Juniper Networks Inc                           Q1 2020 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          BXP.N    Boston Properties Inc                          Q1 2020 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          CHRW.O   C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc                    Q1 2020 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          AMD.O    Advanced Micro Devices Inc                     Q1 2020 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          CERN.O   Cerner Corp                                    Q1 2020 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          MXIM.O   Maxim Integrated Products Inc                  Q3 2020 Maxim Integrated Products Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  AMC          PAYC.N   Paycom Software Inc                            Q1 2020 Paycom Software Inc Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  16:05        F.N      Ford Motor Co                                  Q1 2020 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 28-Apr-2020  16:05        MDLZ.O   Mondelez International Inc                     Q1 2020 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  06:00        ANTM.N   Anthem Inc                                     Q1 2020 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  06:30        HUM.N    Humana Inc                                     Q1 2020 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  06:45        AVY.N    Avery Dennison Corp                            Q1 2020 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  07:00        MAS.N    Masco Corp                                     Q1 2020 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          MA.N     Mastercard Inc                                 Q1 2020 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          GE.N     General Electric Co                            Q1 2020 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          ROL.N    Rollins Inc                                    Q1 2020 Rollins Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          BSX.N    Boston Scientific Corp                         Q1 2020 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          YUM.N    Yum! Brands Inc                                Q1 2020 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          SHW.N    Sherwin-Williams Co                            Q1 2020 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          MKTX.O   Marketaxess Holdings Inc                       Q1 2020 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          NSC.N    Norfolk Southern Corp                          Q1 2020 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          VLO.N    Valero Energy Corp                             Q1 2020 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          BA.N     Boeing Co                                      Q1 2020 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          AMT.N    American Tower Corp                            Q1 2020 American Tower Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          GRMN.O   Garmin Ltd                                     Q1 2020 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          HAS.O    Hasbro Inc                                     Q1 2020 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          LH.N     Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings     Q1 2020 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          CME.O    CME Group Inc                                  Q1 2020 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          GD.N     General Dynamics Corp                          Q1 2020 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  BMO          ADP.O    Automatic Data Processing Inc                  Q3 2020 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          EBAY.O   eBay Inc                                       Q1 2020 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          AFL.N    Aflac Inc                                      Q1 2020 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          QCOM.O   Qualcomm Inc                                   Q2 2020 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          RJF.N    Raymond James Financial Inc                    Q2 2020 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          NOW.N    ServiceNow Inc                                 Q1 2020 ServiceNow Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          HOLX.O   Hologic Inc                                    Q2 2020 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          HIG.N    Hartford Financial Services Group Inc          Q1 2020 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          DRE.N    Duke Realty Corp                               Q1 2020 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          CCI.N    Crown Castle International Corp                Q1 2020 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          FB.O     Facebook Inc                                   Q1 2020 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          ALGN.O   Align Technology Inc                           Q1 2020 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          VRTX.O   Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc                     Q1 2020 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          MSFT.O   Microsoft Corp                                 Q3 2020 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          URI.N    United Rentals Inc                             Q1 2020 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2020  AMC          ADM.N    Archer Daniels Midland Co                      Q1 2020 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          IDXX.O   IDEXX Laboratories Inc                         Q1 2020 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          LKQ.O    LKQ Corp                                       Q1 2020 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          MCO.N    Moody's Corp                                   Q1 2020 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          MMC.N    Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc                 Q1 2020 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          KHC.O    Kraft Heinz Co                                 Q1 2020 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          PNR.N    Pentair PLC                                    Q1 2020 Pentair PLC Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          SO.N     Southern Co                                    Q1 2020 Southern Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          ETN.N    Eaton Corporation PLC                          Q1 2020 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          BEN.N    Franklin Resources Inc                         Q2 2020 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          TPR.N    Tapestry Inc                                   Q3 2020 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          PRGO.N   Perrigo Company PLC                            Q1 2020 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          K.N      Kellogg Co                                     Q1 2020 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          IP.N     International Paper Co                         Q1 2020 International Paper Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          HBI.N    HanesBrands Inc                                Q1 2020 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          TAP.N    Molson Coors Beverage Co                       Q1 2020 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          ICE.N    Intercontinental Exchange Inc                  Q1 2020 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          COP.N    ConocoPhillips                                 Q1 2020 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          WLTW.O   Willis Towers Watson PLC                       Q1 2020 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          TWTR.N   Twitter Inc                                    Q1 2020 Twitter Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          SWK.N    Stanley Black & Decker Inc                     Q1 2020 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          PH.N     Parker-Hannifin Corp                           Q3 2020 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          DOW.N    Dow Inc                                        Q1 2020 Dow Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          CMCSA.O  Comcast Corp                                   Q1 2020 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          TXT.N    Textron Inc                                    Q1 2020 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          MCD.N    Mcdonald's Corp                                Q1 2020 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          ABMD.O   ABIOMED Inc                                    Q4 2020 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          TFX.N    Teleflex Inc                                   Q1 2020 Teleflex Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          MO.N     Altria Group Inc                               Q1 2020 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          CHD.N    Church & Dwight Co Inc                         Q1 2020 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          BAX.N    Baxter International Inc                       Q1 2020 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  BMO          AAL.O    American Airlines Group Inc                    Q1 2020 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          AAPL.O   Apple Inc                                      Q2 2020 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          FTV.N    Fortive Corp                                   Q1 2020 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          EIX.N    Edison International                           Q1 2020 Edison International Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          EMN.N    Eastman Chemical Co                            Q1 2020 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          MGM.N    MGM Resorts International                      Q1 2020 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          GILD.O   Gilead Sciences Inc                            Q1 2020 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          RMD.N    Resmed Inc                                     Q3 2020 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          FBHS.N   Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc             Q1 2020 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          HP.N     Helmerich and Payne Inc                        Q2 2020 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          V.N      Visa Inc                                       Q2 2020 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          WDC.O    Western Digital Corp                           Q3 2020 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          AJG.N    Arthur J Gallagher & Co                        Q1 2020 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          AMGN.O   Amgen Inc                                      Q1 2020 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          CXO.N    Concho Resources Inc                           Q1 2020 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          ILMN.O   Illumina Inc                                   Q1 2020 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          AMZN.O   Amazon.com Inc                                 Q1 2020 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          WHR.N    Whirlpool Corp                                 Q1 2020 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          UAL.O    United Airlines Holdings Inc                   Q1 2020 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  16:05        SYK.N    Stryker Corp                                   Q1 2020 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2020  AMC          PSA.N    Public Storage                                 Q1 2020 Public Storage Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  07:00        CHTR.O   Charter Communications Inc                     Q1 2020 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          EL.N     Estee Lauder Companies Inc                     Q3 2020 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          CLX.N    Clorox Co                                      Q3 2020 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          XOM.N    Exxon Mobil Corp                               Q1 2020 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          WY.N     Weyerhaeuser Co                                Q1 2020 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          PSX.N    Phillips 66                                    Q1 2020 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          CVX.N    Chevron Corp                                   Q1 2020 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          ABBV.N   Abbvie Inc                                     Q1 2020 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          CBOE.Z   Cboe Global Markets Inc                        Q1 2020 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          JCI.N    Johnson Controls International PLC             Q2 2020 Johnson Controls International PLC Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          NWL.O    Newell Brands Inc                              Q1 2020 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          HON.N    Honeywell International Inc                    Q1 2020 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          CL.N     Colgate-Palmolive Co                           Q1 2020 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2020  BMO          LYB.N    LyondellBasell Industries NV                   Q1 2020 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings Release
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or
blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
