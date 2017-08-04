DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 07-Aug-2017 BMO TSN.N Tyson Foods Inc Q3 2017 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release 07-Aug-2017 AMC CBS.N CBS Corp Q2 2017 CBS Corp Earnings Release 07-Aug-2017 AMC EVHC.N Envision Healthcare Corp Q2 2017 Envision Healthcare Corp Earnings Release 07-Aug-2017 AMC ALB.N Albemarle Corp Q2 2017 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release 07-Aug-2017 AMC MAR.O Marriott International Inc Q2 2017 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO KORS.N Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Q1 2018 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO IT.N Gartner Inc Q2 2017 Gartner Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO CVS.N CVS Health Corp Q2 2017 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO RL.N Ralph Lauren Corp Q1 2018 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO HSIC.O Henry Schein Inc Q2 2017 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO AES.N AES Corp Q2 2017 AES Corp Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO ZTS.N Zoetis Inc Q2 2017 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO TDG.N TransDigm Group Inc Q3 2017 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO JEC.N Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Q3 2017 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 BMO SEE.N Sealed Air Corp Q2 2017 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 AMC DIS.N Walt Disney Co Q3 2017 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 AMC MNST.O Monster Beverage Corp Q2 2017 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 AMC DXC.N DXC Technology Co Q1 2018 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 AMC IFF.N International Flavors & Q2 2017 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Earnings Fragrances Inc Release 08-Aug-2017 AMC XEC.N Cimarex Energy Co Q2 2017 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 AMC PCLN.O Priceline Group Inc Q2 2017 Priceline Group Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 AMC TRIP.O TripAdvisor Inc Q2 2017 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2017 AMC ANDV.N Andeavor Q2 2017 Andeavor Earnings Release 09-Aug-2017 BMO MYL.O Mylan NV Q2 2017 Mylan NV Earnings Release 09-Aug-2017 BMO XRAY.O Dentsply Sirona Inc Q2 2017 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release 09-Aug-2017 AMC PRGO.N Perrigo Company PLC Q2 2017 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release 09-Aug-2017 AMC FOXA.O Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Q4 2017 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Earnings Release 09-Aug-2017 AMC CSRA.N CSRA Inc Q1 2018 CSRA Inc Earnings Release 10-Aug-2017 BMO M.N Macy's Inc Q2 2017 Macy's Inc Earnings Release 10-Aug-2017 BMO KSS.N Kohls Corp Q2 2017 Kohls Corp Earnings Release 10-Aug-2017 AMC JWN.N Nordstrom Inc Q2 2017 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release 10-Aug-2017 AMC NWSA.O News Corp Q4 2017 News Corp Earnings Release 10-Aug-2017 AMC NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp Q2 2018 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)