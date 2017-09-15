DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 19-Sep-2017 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp August 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 19-Sep-2017 BMO AZO.N Autozone Inc Q4 2017 Autozone Inc Earnings Release 19-Sep-2017 AMC ADBE.O Adobe Systems Inc Q3 2017 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release 19-Sep-2017 16:15 FDX.N FedEx Corp Q1 2018 FedEx Corp Earnings Release 20-Sep-2017 BMO GIS.N General Mills Inc Q1 2018 General Mills Inc Earnings Release 22-Sep-2017 BMO KMX.N Carmax Inc Q2 2018 Carmax Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)