FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 15, 2017 / 4:01 PM / a month ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC        Company              Event Name
 19-Sep-2017   BMO         PGR.N      Progressive Corp     August 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 19-Sep-2017   BMO         AZO.N      Autozone Inc         Q4 2017 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 19-Sep-2017   AMC         ADBE.O     Adobe Systems Inc    Q3 2017 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release
 19-Sep-2017   16:15       FDX.N      FedEx Corp           Q1 2018 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 20-Sep-2017   BMO         GIS.N      General Mills Inc    Q1 2018 General Mills Inc Earnings Release
 22-Sep-2017   BMO         KMX.N      Carmax Inc           Q2 2018 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 

    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before 
U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
    
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.