DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
#Earnings Season
September 22, 2017 / 4:03 PM / a month ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 22 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
   
 Start Date     Start Time  RIC     Company                    Event Name
 25-Sep-2017    AMC         RHT.N   Red Hat Inc                Q2 2018 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release
 26-Sep-2017    BMO         DRI.N   Darden Restaurants Inc     Q1 2018 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
 26-Sep-2017    BMO         INFO.O  IHS Markit Ltd             Q3 2017 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Sep-2017    AMC         CTAS.O  Cintas Corp                Q1 2018 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 26-Sep-2017    AMC         MU.O    Micron Technology Inc      Q4 2017 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
 26-Sep-2017    AMC         NKE.N   Nike Inc                   Q1 2018 Nike Inc Earnings Release
 28-Sep-2017    BMO         CAG.N   Conagra Brands Inc         Q1 2018 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release
 28-Sep-2017    BMO         ACN.N   Accenture PLC              Q4 2017 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 28-Sep-2017    BMO         MKC.N   McCormick & Company Inc    Q3 2017 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
