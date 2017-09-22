DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 25-Sep-2017 AMC RHT.N Red Hat Inc Q2 2018 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release 26-Sep-2017 BMO DRI.N Darden Restaurants Inc Q1 2018 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release 26-Sep-2017 BMO INFO.O IHS Markit Ltd Q3 2017 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release 26-Sep-2017 AMC CTAS.O Cintas Corp Q1 2018 Cintas Corp Earnings Release 26-Sep-2017 AMC MU.O Micron Technology Inc Q4 2017 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release 26-Sep-2017 AMC NKE.N Nike Inc Q1 2018 Nike Inc Earnings Release 28-Sep-2017 BMO CAG.N Conagra Brands Inc Q1 2018 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release 28-Sep-2017 BMO ACN.N Accenture PLC Q4 2017 Accenture PLC Earnings Release 28-Sep-2017 BMO MKC.N McCormick & Company Inc Q3 2017 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)