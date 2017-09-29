FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 29, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 21 days ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
   
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC       Company                   Event Name
 03-Oct-2017   BMO         PAYX.O    Paychex Inc               Q1 2018 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 03-Oct-2017   BMO         LEN.N     Lennar Corp               Q3 2017 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 04-Oct-2017   06:00       PEP.N     PepsiCo Inc               Q3 2017 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release
 04-Oct-2017   BMO         MON.N     Monsanto Co               Q4 2017 Monsanto Co Earnings Release
 04-Oct-2017   BMO         AYI.N     Acuity Brands Inc         Q4 2017 Acuity Brands Inc Earnings Release
 05-Oct-2017   BMO         STZ.N     Constellation Brands Inc  Q2 2018 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release
 05-Oct-2017   16:15       COST.O    Costco Wholesale Corp     Q4 2017 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Results and
                                                               September Sales
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.