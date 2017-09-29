DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 03-Oct-2017 BMO PAYX.O Paychex Inc Q1 2018 Paychex Inc Earnings Release 03-Oct-2017 BMO LEN.N Lennar Corp Q3 2017 Lennar Corp Earnings Release 04-Oct-2017 06:00 PEP.N PepsiCo Inc Q3 2017 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release 04-Oct-2017 BMO MON.N Monsanto Co Q4 2017 Monsanto Co Earnings Release 04-Oct-2017 BMO AYI.N Acuity Brands Inc Q4 2017 Acuity Brands Inc Earnings Release 05-Oct-2017 BMO STZ.N Constellation Brands Inc Q2 2018 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release 05-Oct-2017 16:15 COST.O Costco Wholesale Corp Q4 2017 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Results and September Sales ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)