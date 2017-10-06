DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 11-Oct-2017 07:00 FAST.O Fastenal Co Q3 2017 Fastenal Co Earnings Release 11-Oct-2017 BMO DAL.N Delta Air Lines Inc Q3 2017 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release 11-Oct-2017 BMO BLK.N BlackRock Inc Q3 2017 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release 12-Oct-2017 BMO C.N Citigroup Inc Q3 2017 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release 12-Oct-2017 BMO JPM.N JPMorgan Chase & Co Q3 2017 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release 13-Oct-2017 08:00 WFC.N Wells Fargo & Co Q3 2017 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release 13-Oct-2017 BMO JBHT.O J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Q3 2017 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Earnings Release (Tentative) 13-Oct-2017 BMO BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q3 2017 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 13-Oct-2017 BMO PNC.N PNC Financial Services Group Inc Q3 2017 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)