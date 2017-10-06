FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
#Earnings Season
October 6, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 14 days ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
    U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date    Start    RIC      Company                           Event Name
               Time                                                
 11-Oct-2017   07:00    FAST.O   Fastenal Co                       Q3 2017 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
 11-Oct-2017   BMO      DAL.N    Delta Air Lines Inc               Q3 2017 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
 11-Oct-2017   BMO      BLK.N    BlackRock Inc                     Q3 2017 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 12-Oct-2017   BMO      C.N      Citigroup Inc                     Q3 2017 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 12-Oct-2017   BMO      JPM.N    JPMorgan Chase & Co               Q3 2017 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
 13-Oct-2017   08:00    WFC.N    Wells Fargo & Co                  Q3 2017 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 13-Oct-2017   BMO      JBHT.O   J B Hunt Transport Services Inc   Q3 2017 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release (Tentative)
 13-Oct-2017   BMO      BAC.N    Bank of America Corp              Q3 2017 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release
 13-Oct-2017   BMO      PNC.N    PNC Financial Services Group Inc  Q3 2017 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before 
      U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
   Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

