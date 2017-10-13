DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time Company RIC Event Name 16-Oct-2017 AMC Netflix Inc NFLX.O Q3 2017 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 16-Oct-2017 AMC CSX Corp CSX.O Q3 2017 CSX Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 NTS Prologis Inc PLD.N Q3 2017 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 08:00 W W Grainger Inc GWW.N Q3 2017 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 BMO Morgan Stanley MS.N Q3 2017 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 BMO Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N Q3 2017 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 BMO UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N Q3 2017 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 BMO Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N Q3 2017 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 BMO Progressive Corp PGR.N September 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 BMO Comerica Inc CMA.N Q3 2017 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 BMO Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N Q3 2017 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 AMC Navient Corp NAVI.O Q3 2017 Navient Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 AMC Lam Research Corp LRCX.O Q1 2018 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release 17-Oct-2017 AMC International Business IBM.N Q3 2017 International Business Machines Corp Machines Corp Earnings Release 18-Oct-2017 BMO M&T Bank Corp MTB.N Q3 2017 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 18-Oct-2017 BMO Northern Trust Corp NTRS.O Q3 2017 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 18-Oct-2017 BMO U.S. Bancorp USB.N Q3 2017 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 18-Oct-2017 BMO Abbott Laboratories ABT.N Q3 2017 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 18-Oct-2017 AMC eBay Inc EBAY.O Q3 2017 eBay Inc Earnings Release 18-Oct-2017 AMC United Rentals Inc URI.N Q3 2017 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 18-Oct-2017 AMC Crown Castle CCI.N Q3 2017 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings International Corp Release 18-Oct-2017 AMC American Express Co AXP.N Q3 2017 American Express Co Earnings Release 18-Oct-2017 AMC SL Green Realty Corp SLG.N Q3 2017 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 18-Oct-2017 AMC United Continental UAL.N Q3 2017 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Holdings Inc Release 19-Oct-2017 06:00 Danaher Corp DHR.N Q3 2017 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 07:00 Dover Corp DOV.N Q3 2017 Dover Corp Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 07:00 Philip Morris PM.N Q3 2017 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings International Inc Release 19-Oct-2017 07:30 Verizon Communications VZ.N Q3 2017 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release Inc 19-Oct-2017 BMO Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N Q3 2017 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 BMO BB&T Corp BBT.N Q3 2017 BB&T Corp Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 BMO PPG Industries Inc PPG.N Q3 2017 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 BMO Bank of New York Mellon BK.N Q3 2017 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Corp Release 19-Oct-2017 BMO Textron Inc TXT.N Q3 2017 Textron Inc Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 BMO Snap-On Inc SNA.N Q3 2017 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 BMO KeyCorp KEY.N Q3 2017 KeyCorp Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 BMO Nucor Corp NUE.N Q3 2017 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 BMO Alliance Data Systems ADS.N Q3 2017 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release Corp 19-Oct-2017 BMO Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N Q3 2017 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release - Tentative 19-Oct-2017 BMO Genuine Parts Co GPC.N Q3 2017 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 BMO PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O Q3 2017 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 AMC Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O Q3 2017 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 19-Oct-2017 AMC People's United PBCT.O Q3 2017 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Financial Inc Release 19-Oct-2017 AMC E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.O Q3 2017 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 20-Oct-2017 06:30 Citizens Financial Group CFG.N Q3 2017 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Inc Release 20-Oct-2017 BMO Procter & Gamble Co PG.N Q1 2018 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release 20-Oct-2017 BMO Synchrony Financial SYF.N Q3 2017 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 20-Oct-2017 BMO General Electric Co GE.N Q3 2017 General Electric Co Earnings Release 20-Oct-2017 BMO Schlumberger NV SLB.N Q3 2017 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release 20-Oct-2017 BMO Kansas City Southern KSU.N Q3 2017 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release 20-Oct-2017 BMO SunTrust Banks Inc STI.N Q3 2017 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)