FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 13, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 8 days ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
         
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
    U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date    Start Time   Company                   RIC         Event Name
 16-Oct-2017   AMC          Netflix Inc               NFLX.O      Q3 2017 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2017   AMC          CSX Corp                  CSX.O       Q3 2017 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   NTS          Prologis Inc              PLD.N       Q3 2017 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   08:00        W W Grainger Inc          GWW.N       Q3 2017 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   BMO          Morgan Stanley            MS.N        Q3 2017 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   BMO          Goldman Sachs Group Inc   GS.N        Q3 2017 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   BMO          UnitedHealth Group Inc    UNH.N       Q3 2017 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   BMO          Harley-Davidson Inc       HOG.N       Q3 2017 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   BMO          Progressive Corp          PGR.N       September 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   BMO          Comerica Inc              CMA.N       Q3 2017 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   BMO          Johnson & Johnson         JNJ.N       Q3 2017 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   AMC          Navient Corp              NAVI.O      Q3 2017 Navient Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   AMC          Lam Research Corp         LRCX.O      Q1 2018 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2017   AMC          International Business    IBM.N       Q3 2017 International Business Machines Corp
                            Machines Corp                         Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2017   BMO          M&T Bank Corp             MTB.N       Q3 2017 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2017   BMO          Northern Trust Corp       NTRS.O      Q3 2017 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2017   BMO          U.S. Bancorp              USB.N       Q3 2017 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2017   BMO          Abbott Laboratories       ABT.N       Q3 2017 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2017   AMC          eBay Inc                  EBAY.O      Q3 2017 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2017   AMC          United Rentals Inc        URI.N       Q3 2017 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2017   AMC          Crown Castle              CCI.N       Q3 2017 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings
                            International Corp                    Release
 18-Oct-2017   AMC          American Express Co       AXP.N       Q3 2017 American Express Co Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2017   AMC          SL Green Realty Corp      SLG.N       Q3 2017 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2017   AMC          United Continental        UAL.N       Q3 2017 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings
                            Holdings Inc                          Release
 19-Oct-2017   06:00        Danaher Corp              DHR.N       Q3 2017 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   07:00        Dover Corp                DOV.N       Q3 2017 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   07:00        Philip Morris             PM.N        Q3 2017 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings
                            International Inc                     Release
 19-Oct-2017   07:30        Verizon Communications    VZ.N        Q3 2017 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release
                            Inc                                   
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          Quest Diagnostics Inc     DGX.N       Q3 2017 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          BB&T Corp                 BBT.N       Q3 2017 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          PPG Industries Inc        PPG.N       Q3 2017 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          Bank of New York Mellon   BK.N        Q3 2017 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings
                            Corp                                  Release
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          Textron Inc               TXT.N       Q3 2017 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          Snap-On Inc               SNA.N       Q3 2017 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          KeyCorp                   KEY.N       Q3 2017 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          Nucor Corp                NUE.N       Q3 2017 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          Alliance Data Systems     ADS.N       Q3 2017 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release
                            Corp                                  
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          Travelers Companies Inc   TRV.N       Q3 2017 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release -
                                                                  Tentative
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          Genuine Parts Co          GPC.N       Q3 2017 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   BMO          PayPal Holdings Inc       PYPL.O      Q3 2017 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   AMC          Intuitive Surgical Inc    ISRG.O      Q3 2017 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2017   AMC          People's United           PBCT.O      Q3 2017 People's United Financial Inc Earnings
                            Financial Inc                         Release
 19-Oct-2017   AMC          E*TRADE Financial Corp    ETFC.O      Q3 2017 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release
 20-Oct-2017   06:30        Citizens Financial Group  CFG.N       Q3 2017 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings
                            Inc                                   Release
 20-Oct-2017   BMO          Procter & Gamble Co       PG.N        Q1 2018 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release
 20-Oct-2017   BMO          Synchrony Financial       SYF.N       Q3 2017 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 20-Oct-2017   BMO          General Electric Co       GE.N        Q3 2017 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 20-Oct-2017   BMO          Schlumberger NV           SLB.N       Q3 2017 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
 20-Oct-2017   BMO          Kansas City Southern      KSU.N       Q3 2017 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release
 20-Oct-2017   BMO          SunTrust Banks Inc        STI.N       Q3 2017 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before 
U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.