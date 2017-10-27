FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
#Earnings Season
October 27, 2017

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
         
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
    U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start   RIC     Company                        Event Name
              Time                                           
 30-Oct-2017  BMO     AMG.N   Affiliated Managers Group Inc  Q3 2017 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  AMC     ARE.N   Alexandria Real Estate         Q3 2017 Alexandria Real Estate
                              Equities Inc                   Equities Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  AMC     AVB.N   AvalonBay Communities Inc      Q3 2017 AvalonBay Communities Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  BMO     D.N     Dominion Energy Inc            Q3 2017 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 30-Oct-2017  AMC     EIX.N   Edison International           Q3 2017 Edison International Earnings
                                                             Release
 30-Oct-2017  AMC     RE.N    Everest Re Group Ltd           Q3 2017 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings
                                                             Release
 30-Oct-2017  BMO     L.N     Loews Corp                     Q3 2017 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  AMC     MAC.N   Macerich Co                    Q3 2017 Macerich Co Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  16:00   MDLZ.O  Mondelez International Inc     Q3 2017 Mondelez International Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  AMC     NBL.N   Noble Energy Inc               Q3 2017 Noble Energy Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 30-Oct-2017  BMO     ROP.N   Roper Technologies Inc         Q3 2017 Roper Technologies Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  AMC     SBAC.O  SBA Communications Corp        Q3 2017 SBA Communications Corp
                                                             Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  07:00   SRE.N   Sempra Energy                  Q3 2017 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  AMC     UDR.N   UDR Inc                        Q3 2017 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2017  AMC     VNO.N   Vornado Realty Trust           Q3 2017 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  06:00   AET.N   Aetna Inc                      Q3 2017 Aetna Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  07:00   AMT.N   American Tower Corp            Q3 2017 American Tower Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     APC.N   Anadarko Petroleum Corp        Q3 2017 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
                                                             Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     ADM.N   Archer Daniels Midland Co      Q3 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Co
                                                             Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     CHRW.O  C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc    Q3 2017 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     CXO.N   Concho Resources Inc           Q3 2017 Concho Resources Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     CMI.N   Cummins Inc                    Q3 2017 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     DVN.N   Devon Energy Corp              Q3 2017 Devon Energy Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     ETN.N   Eaton Corporation PLC          Q3 2017 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     ECL.N   Ecolab Inc                     Q3 2017 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     EA.O    Electronic Arts Inc            Q2 2018 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     EVHC.N  Envision Healthcare Corp       Q3 2017 Envision Healthcare Corp
                                                             Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     FIS.N   Fidelity National Information  Q3 2017 Fidelity National Information
                              Services Inc                   Services Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     FISV.O  Fiserv Inc                     Q3 2017 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     GGP.N   GGP Inc                        Q3 2017 GGP Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     HRS.N   Harris Corp                    Q1 2018 Harris Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     HCA.N   HCA Healthcare Inc             Q3 2017 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  07:00   IDXX.O  IDEXX Laboratories Inc         Q3 2017 IDEXX Laboratories Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  07:00   INCY.O  Incyte Corp                    Q3 2017 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     K.N     Kellogg Co                     Q3 2017 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     MA.N    Mastercard Inc                 Q3 2017 Mastercard Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     MOS.N   Mosaic Co                      Q3 2017 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     NFX.N   Newfield Exploration Co        Q3 2017 Newfield Exploration Co
                                                             Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     OKE.N   ONEOK Inc                      Q3 2017 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     PFE.N   Pfizer Inc                     Q3 2017 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  BMO     PEG.N   Public Service Enterprise      Q3 2017 Public Service Enterprise
                              Group Inc                      Group Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2017  06:55   UAA.N   Under Armour Inc               Q3 2017 Under Armour Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  AMC     VRSK.O  Verisk Analytics Inc           Q3 2017 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 31-Oct-2017  06:55   XYL.N   Xylem Inc                      Q3 2017 Xylem Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     AGN.N   Allergan plc                   Q3 2017 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     ALL.N   Allstate Corp                  Q3 2017 Allstate Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     AWK.N   American Water Works Company   Q3 2017 American Water Works Company
                              Inc                            Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     ANSS.O  ANSYS Inc                      Q3 2017 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     BXP.N   Boston Properties Inc          Q3 2017 Boston Properties Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     BHF.O   Brighthouse Financial Inc      Q3 2017 Brighthouse Financial Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     CF.N    CF Industries Holdings Inc     Q3 2017 CF Industries Holdings Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     CLX.N   Clorox Co                      Q1 2018 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     CTSH.O  Cognizant Technology           Q3 2017 Cognizant Technology Solutions
                              Solutions Corp                 Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     EQIX.O  Equinix Inc                    Q3 2017 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     ESS.N   Essex Property Trust Inc       Q3 2017 Essex Property Trust Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     EL.N    Estee Lauder Companies Inc     Q1 2018 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     ES.N    Eversource Energy              Q3 2017 Eversource Energy Earnings
                                                             Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     EXR.N   Extra Space Storage Inc        Q3 2017 Extra Space Storage Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     FB.O    Facebook Inc                   Q3 2017 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     FRT.N   Federal Realty Investment      Q3 2017 Federal Realty Investment
                              Trust                          Trust Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     FLS.N   Flowserve Corp                 Q3 2017 Flowserve Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     GRMN.O  Garmin Ltd                     Q3 2017 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     HBI.N   HanesBrands Inc                Q3 2017 HanesBrands Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     HST.N   Host Hotels & Resorts Inc      Q3 2017 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     KHC.O   Kraft Heinz Co                 Q3 2017 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings
                                                             Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     LNC.N   Lincoln National Corp          Q3 2017 Lincoln National Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     MRO.N   Marathon Oil Corp              Q3 2017 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     MET.N   MetLife Inc                    Q3 2017 Metlife Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     TAP.N   Molson Coors Brewing Co        Q3 2017 Molson Coors Brewing Co
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     NI.N    NiSource Inc                   Q3 2017 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     OXY.N   Occidental Petroleum Corp      Q3 2017 Occidental Petroleum Corp
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     PXD.N   Pioneer Natural Resources Co   Q3 2017 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     PPL.N   PPL Corp                       Q3 2017 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     PRU.N   Prudential Financial Inc       Q3 2017 Prudential Financial, Inc.
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     QRVO.O  Qorvo Inc                      Q2 2018 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     QCOM.O  Qualcomm Inc                   Q4 2017 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     REG.N   Regency Centers Corp           Q3 2017 Regency Centers Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     SNI.O   Scripps Networks Interactive   Q3 2017 Scripps Networks Interactive
                              Inc                            Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     SO.N    Southern Co                    Q3 2017 Southern Co Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     SYMC.O  Symantec Corp                  Q2 2018 Symantec Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  BMO     TEL.N   TE Connectivity Ltd            Q4 2017 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings
                                                             Release
 01-Nov-2017  AMC     WMB.N   Williams Companies Inc         Q3 2017 Williams Companies Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2017  07:00   ZBH.N   Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc     Q3 2017 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     ATVI.O  Activision Blizzard Inc        Q3 2017 Activision Blizzard Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     AES.N   AES Corp                       Q3 2017 AES Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     LNT.N   Alliant Energy Corp            Q3 2017 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     AIG.N   American International Group   Q3 2017 American International Group
                              Inc                            Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     ABC.N   AmerisourceBergen Corp         Q4 2017 AmerisourceBergen Corp
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     AME.N   Ametek Inc                     Q3 2017 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  08:00   APA.N   Apache Corp                    Q3 2017 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     AAPL.O  Apple Inc                      Q4 2017 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     AIZ.N   Assurant Inc                   Q3 2017 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     ADP.O   Automatic Data Processing Inc  Q1 2018 Automatic Data Processing Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     BLL.N   Ball Corp                      Q3 2017 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     BDX.N   Becton Dickinson and Co        Q4 2017 Becton Dickinson and Co
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     CBS.N   CBS Corp                       Q3 2017 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     CHK.N   Chesapeake Energy Corp         Q3 2017 Chesapeake Energy Corp
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     CHD.N   Church & Dwight Co Inc         Q3 2017 Church & Dwight Co Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     CI.N    Cigna Corp                     Q3 2017 Cigna Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     ED.N    Consolidated Edison Inc        Q3 2017 Consolidated Edison Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     DLPH.N  Delphi Automotive PLC          Q3 2017 Delphi Automotive PLC Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     DISCA.  Discovery Communications Inc   Q3 2017 Discovery Communications Inc
                      O                                      Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     DWDP.N  DowDuPont Inc                  Q3 2017 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     EOG.N   EOG Resources Inc              Q3 2017 EOG Resources Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     EXC.N   Exelon Corp                    Q3 2017 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     FLR.N   Fluor Corp                     Q3 2017 Fluor Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     IT.N    Gartner Inc                    Q3 2017 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     HCP.N   HCP Inc                        Q3 2017 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     ICE.N   Intercontinental Exchange Inc  Q3 2017 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     MLM.N   Martin Marietta Materials Inc  Q3 2017 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     MTD.N   Mettler-Toledo International   Q3 2017 Mettler-Toledo International
                              Inc                            Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     MSI.N   Motorola Solutions Inc         Q3 2017 Motorola Solutions Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     NWL.N   Newell Brands Inc              Q3 2017 Newell Brands Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     NRG.N   NRG Energy Inc                 Q3 2017 NRG Energy Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     PH.N    Parker-Hannifin Corp           Q1 2018 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     PKI.N   PerkinElmer Inc                Q3 2017 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     PCG.N   PG&E Corp                      Q3 2017 PG&E Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     RL.N    Ralph Lauren Corp              Q2 2018 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     RSG.N   Republic Services Inc          Q3 2017 Republic Services Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     SBUX.O  Starbucks Corp                 Q4 2017 Starbucks Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     VMC.N   Vulcan Materials Co            Q3 2017 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  AMC     WU.N    Western Union Co               Q3 2017 Western Union Co Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     WRK.N   WestRock Co                    Q4 2017 WestRock Co Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     WLTW.O  Willis Towers Watson PLC       Q3 2017 Willis Towers Watson PLC
                                                             Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     YUM.N   Yum! Brands Inc                Q3 2017 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 02-Nov-2017  BMO     ZTS.N   Zoetis Inc                     Q3 2017 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 03-Nov-2017  BMO     AEE.N   Ameren Corp                    Q3 2017 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 03-Nov-2017  BMO     CBG.N   CBRE Group Inc                 Q3 2017 CBRE Group Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 03-Nov-2017  BMO     CNP.N   CenterPoint Energy Inc         Q3 2017 CenterPoint Energy Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 03-Nov-2017  BMO     XRAY.O  Dentsply Sirona Inc            Q3 2017 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings
                                                             Release
 03-Nov-2017  07:00   DUK.N   Duke Energy Corp               Q3 2017 Duke Energy Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 03-Nov-2017  BMO     MCO.N   Moody's Corp                   Q3 2017 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 03-Nov-2017  BMO     PNW.N   Pinnacle West Capital Corp     Q3 2017 Pinnacle West Capital Corp
                                                             Earnings Release
 03-Nov-2017  BMO     PGR.N   Progressive Corp               Q3 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings
                                                             Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

