FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
Sections
Featured
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
World
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Venezuela
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 3, 2017 / 4:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
         
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
    U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date    Start  RIC       Company                        Event Name
               Time                                            
 06-Nov-2017   BMO    CAH.N     Cardinal Health Inc            Q1 2018 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Nov-2017   BMO    CVS.N     CVS Health Corp                Q3 2017 CVS Health Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Nov-2017   AMC    FMC.N     FMC Corp                       Q3 2017 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2017   BMO    HSIC.O    Henry Schein Inc               Q3 2017 Henry Schein Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Nov-2017   AMC    IFF.N     International Flavors &        Q3 2017 International Flavors &
                                Fragrances Inc                 Fragrances Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2017   BMO    KORS.N    Michael Kors Holdings Ltd      Q2 2018 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
                                                               Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2017   AMC    MCHP.O    Microchip Technology Inc       Q2 2018 Microchip Technology Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2017   BMO    MYL.O     Mylan NV                       Q3 2017 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2017   AMC    PCLN.O    Priceline Group Inc            Q3 2017 Priceline Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Nov-2017   AMC    SWKS.O    Skyworks Solutions Inc         Q4 2017 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Nov-2017   NTS    SYY.N     Sysco Corp                     Q1 2018 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2017   AMC    TRIP.O    TripAdvisor Inc                Q3 2017 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 07-Nov-2017   BMO    CBOE.O    Cboe Global Markets Inc        Q3 2017 CBOE Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 07-Nov-2017   AMC    XEC.N     Cimarex Energy Co              Q3 2017 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 07-Nov-2017   AMC    CSRA.N    CSRA Inc                       Q2 2018 CSRA Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2017   AMC    DVA.N     DaVita Inc                     Q3 2017 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2017   AMC    DXC.N     DXC Technology Co              Q2 2018 DXC Technology Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 07-Nov-2017   BMO    EMR.N     Emerson Electric Co            Q4 2017 Emerson Electric Co Earnings
                                                               Release
 07-Nov-2017   AMC    MAR.O     Marriott International Inc     Q3 2017 Marriott International Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2017   BMO    RCL.N     Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd    Q3 2017 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
                                                               Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2017   BMO    TPR.N     Tapestry Inc                   Q1 2018 Tapestry, Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2017   BMO    HCN.N     Welltower Inc                  Q3 2017 Welltower Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2017   AMC    ALB.N     Albemarle Corp                 Q3 2017 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2017   AMC    ANDV.N    Andeavor                       Q3 2017 Andeavor Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2017   AMC    CTL.N     CenturyLink Inc                Q3 2017 CenturyLink Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 08-Nov-2017   BMO    GPN.N     Global Payments Inc            Q3 2017 Global Payments Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 08-Nov-2017   AMC    HOLX.O    Hologic Inc                    Q4 2017 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2017   06:30  HUM.N     Humana Inc                     Q3 2017 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2017   BMO    MGM.N     MGM Resorts International      Q3 2017 MGM Resorts International
                                                               Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2017   AMC    MNST.O    Monster Beverage Corp          Q3 2017 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 08-Nov-2017   BMO    REGN.O    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc  Q3 2017 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2017   BMO    ROK.N     Rockwell Automation Inc        Q4 2017 Rockwell Automation Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2017   BMO    SEE.N     Sealed Air Corp                Q3 2017 Sealed Air Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 08-Nov-2017   AMC    SRCL.O    Stericycle Inc                 Q3 2017 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2017   AMC    FOXA.O    Twenty-First Century Fox Inc   Q1 2018 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017   BMO    COTY.N    Coty Inc                       Q1 2018 Coty Inc Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017   BMO    DHI.N     D.R. Horton Inc                Q4 2017 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 09-Nov-2017   BMO    DISH.O    DISH Network Corp              Q3 2017 DISH Network Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 09-Nov-2017   BMO    JCI.N     Johnson Controls               Q4 2017 Johnson Controls International
                                International PLC              PLC Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017   BMO    KSS.N     Kohls Corp                     Q3 2017 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017   BMO    M.N       Macy's Inc                     Q3 2017 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017   AMC    NWSA.O    News Corp                      Q1 2018 News Corp Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017   AMC    JWN.N     Nordstrom Inc                  Q3 2017 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017   07:00  NCLH.O    Norwegian Cruise Line          Q3 2017 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
                                Holdings Ltd                   Ltd Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017   AMC    NVDA.O    Nvidia Corp                    Q3 2018 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 09-Nov-2017   BMO    PRGO.N    Perrigo Company PLC            Q3 2017 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings
                                                               Release
 09-Nov-2017   BMO    TDG.N     TransDigm Group Inc            Q4 2017 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 09-Nov-2017   AMC    DIS.N     Walt Disney Co                 Q4 2017 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.