DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 19-Dec-2017 BMO CCL.N Carnival Corp Q4 2017 Carnival Corp Earnings Release 19-Dec-2017 BMO DRI.N Darden Restaurants Inc Q2 2018 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release 19-Dec-2017 AMC RHT.N Red Hat Inc Q3 2018 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release 19-Dec-2017 AMC MU.OQ Micron Technology Inc Q1 2018 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release 19-Dec-2017 16:15 FDX.N FedEx Corp Q2 2018 FedEx Corp Earnings Release 20-Dec-2017 BMO GIS.N General Mills Inc Q2 2018 General Mills Inc Earnings Release 21-Dec-2017 BMO ACN.N Accenture PLC Q1 2018 Accenture PLC Earnings Release 21-Dec-2017 BMO KMX.N Carmax Inc Q3 2018 Carmax Inc Earnings Release 21-Dec-2017 BMO PAYX.O Paychex Inc Q2 2018 Paychex Inc Earnings Release 21-Dec-2017 BMO CAG.N Conagra Brands Inc Q2 2018 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release 21-Dec-2017 AMC CTAS.O Cintas Corp Q2 2018 Cintas Corp Earnings Release 21-Dec-2017 AMC NKE.N Nike Inc Q2 2018 Nike Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.