December 15, 2017 / 5:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S.(.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
   
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC      Company                  Event Name
 19-Dec-2017   BMO         CCL.N    Carnival Corp            Q4 2017 Carnival Corp Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2017   BMO         DRI.N    Darden Restaurants Inc   Q2 2018 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2017   AMC         RHT.N    Red Hat Inc              Q3 2018 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2017   AMC         MU.OQ    Micron Technology Inc    Q1 2018 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
 19-Dec-2017   16:15       FDX.N    FedEx Corp               Q2 2018 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 20-Dec-2017   BMO         GIS.N    General Mills Inc        Q2 2018 General Mills Inc Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2017   BMO         ACN.N    Accenture PLC            Q1 2018 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2017   BMO         KMX.N    Carmax Inc               Q3 2018 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2017   BMO         PAYX.O   Paychex Inc              Q2 2018 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2017   BMO         CAG.N    Conagra Brands Inc       Q2 2018 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2017   AMC         CTAS.O   Cintas Corp              Q2 2018 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 21-Dec-2017   AMC         NKE.N    Nike Inc                 Q2 2018 Nike Inc Earnings Release
  
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.


** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
