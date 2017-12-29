FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 3:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
   
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date    Start   RIC    Company                        Event Name
               Time                                          
 04-Jan-2018   BMO     MON.N  Monsanto Co                    Q1 2018 Monsanto Co Earnings Release
 04-Jan-2018   07:00   WBA.O  Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc   Q1 2018 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 05-Jan-2018   BMO     STZ.N  Constellation Brands Inc       Q3 2018 Constellation Brands Inc
                                                             Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.


** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select
the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

(Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
