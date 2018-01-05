FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 5:04 PM / in 3 hours

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date   Start   RIC     Company              Event Name
              Time                                 
 09-Jan-2018  BMO     AYI.N   Acuity Brands Inc    Q1 2018 Acuity Brands Inc Earnings Release
 10-Jan-2018  BMO     LEN.N   Lennar Corp          Q4 2017 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 11-Jan-2018  BMO     DAL.N   Delta Air Lines Inc  Q4 2017 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
 12-Jan-2018  BMO     PNC.N   PNC Financial        Q4 2017 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release
                              Services Group Inc   
 12-Jan-2018  BMO     JPM.N   JPMorgan Chase & Co  Q4 2017 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
 12-Jan-2018  BMO     BLK.N   BlackRock Inc        Q4 2017 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 12-Jan-2018  08:00   WFC.N   Wells Fargo & Co     Q4 2017 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 
  
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.


** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

