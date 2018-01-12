FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 7:34 PM / in an hour

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.


** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **

  U.S. EARNINGS
 
 Start Date   Start   RIC      Company                               Event Name
              Time                                                   
 16-Jan-2018  BMO     CMA.N    Comerica Inc                          Q4 2017 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2018  BMO     C.N      Citigroup Inc                         Q4 2017 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2018  BMO     INFO.OQ  IHS Markit Ltd                        Q4 2017 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2018  BMO     UNH.N    UnitedHealth Group Inc                Q4 2017 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2018  AMC     CSX.OQ   CSX Corp                              Q4 2017 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2018  06:45   BAC.N    Bank of America Corp                  Q4 2017 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2018  07:00   FAST.OQ  Fastenal Co                           Q4 2017 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2018  BMO     GS.N     Goldman Sachs Group Inc               Q4 2017 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2018  BMO     USB.N    U.S. Bancorp                          Q4 2017 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2018  AMC     KMI.N    Kinder Morgan Inc                     Q4 2017 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  BMO     PPG.N    PPG Industries Inc                    Q4 2017 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  BMO     BK.N     Bank of New York Mellon Corp          Q4 2017 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  BMO     MTB.N    M&T Bank Corp                         Q4 2017 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  BMO     MS.N     Morgan Stanley                        Q4 2017 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  BMO     BBT.N    BB&T Corp                             Q4 2017 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  BMO     KEY.N    KeyCorp                               Q4 2017 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  BMO     JBHT.OQ  J B Hunt Transport Services Inc       Q4 2017 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  AMC     AXP.N    American Express Co                   Q4 2017 American Express Co Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  AMC     PBCT.OQ  People's United Financial Inc         Q4 2017 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2018  AMC     IBM.N    International Business Machines Corp  Q4 2017 International Business Machines Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 19-Jan-2018  06:30   CFG.N    Citizens Financial Group Inc          Q4 2017 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jan-2018  BMO     SYF.N    Synchrony Financial                   Q4 2017 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 19-Jan-2018  BMO     STI.N    SunTrust Banks Inc                    Q4 2017 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jan-2018  BMO     SLB.N    Schlumberger NV                       Q4 2017 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
 19-Jan-2018  BMO     RF.N     Regions Financial Corp                Q4 2017 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jan-2018  BMO     KSU.N    Kansas City Southern                  Q4 2017 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release
 
  
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During
U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
