January 26, 2018 / 5:03 PM / in 2 hours

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

    Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
       
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date    Start    RIC     Company                          Event Name
               Time                                              
 29-Jan-2018   BMO      LMT.N   Lockheed Martin Corp             Q4 & FY 2017 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings
                                                                 Release
 29-Jan-2018   BMO      AMG.N   Affiliated Managers Group Inc    Q4 2017 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 29-Jan-2018   BMO      STX.O   Seagate Technology PLC           Q2 2018 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2018   BMO      D.N     Dominion Energy Inc              Q4 2017 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jan-2018   AMC      PFG.O   Principal Financial Group Inc    Q4 2017 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 29-Jan-2018   AMC      ARE.N   Alexandria Real Estate Equities  Q4 2017 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
                                Inc                              Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   06:00    DHR.N   Danaher Corp                     Q4 2017 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   06:30    HRS.N   Harris Corp                      Q2 2018 Harris Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   06:30    AET.N   Aetna Inc                        Q4 2017 Aetna Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   07:00    DOV.N   Dover Corp                       Q4 2017 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   07:00    ZBH.N   Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc       Q4 2017 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      MCD.N   McDonald's Corp                  Q4 2017 McDonald's Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      AOS.N   A. O. Smith Corp                 Q4 2017 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      PNR.N   Pentair plc                      Q4 2017 Pentair plc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      NUE.N   Nucor Corp                       Q4 2017 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      PFE.N   Pfizer Inc                       Q4 2017 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      PCAR.O  PACCAR Inc                       Q4 2017 PACCAR Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      TROW.O  T. Rowe Price Group Inc          Q4 2017 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      HOG.N   Harley-Davidson Inc              Q4 2017 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      GLW.N   Corning Inc                      Q4 2017 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      PHM.N   PulteGroup Inc                   Q4 2017 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      BEN.N   Franklin Resources Inc           Q1 2018 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   BMO      HCA.N   HCA Healthcare Inc               Q4 2017 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      RHI.N   Robert Half International Inc    Q4 2017 Robert Half International Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      JNPR.N  Juniper Networks Inc             Q4 2017 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      CB.N    Chubb Ltd                        Q4 2017 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   16:00    ALGN.O  Align Technology Inc             Q4 2017 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      ILMN.O  Illumina Inc                     Q4 2017 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      CHRW.O  C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc      Q4 2017 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      CA.O    CA Inc                           Q3 2018 CA Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      PKG.N   Packaging Corp of America        Q4 2017 Packaging Corp of America Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      EQR.N   Equity Residential               Q4 2017 Equity Residential Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      EA.O    Electronic Arts Inc              Q3 2018 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      SYK.N   Stryker Corp                     Q4 2017 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      BXP.N   Boston Properties Inc            Q4 2017 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jan-2018   AMC      AMD.O   Advanced Micro Devices Inc       Q4 2017 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Jan-2018   06:00    ANTM.N  Anthem Inc                       Q4 2017 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   06:45    AVY.N   Avery Dennison Corp              Q4 2017 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   06:55    IVZ.N   Invesco Ltd                      Q4 2017 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   07:00    WEC.N   WEC Energy Group Inc             Q4 2017 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      TXT.N   Textron Inc                      Q4 2017 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      NDAQ.O  Nasdaq Inc                       Q4 2017 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      DHI.N   D.R. Horton Inc                  Q1 2018 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      JCI.N   Johnson Controls International   Q1 2018 Johnson Controls International PLC
                                PLC                              Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      IR.N    Ingersoll-Rand PLC               Q4 2017 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      XRX.N   Xerox Corp                       Q4 2017 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      SPG.N   Simon Property Group Inc         Q4 2017 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      LLY.N   Eli Lilly and Co                 Q4 2017 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      BA.N    Boeing Co                        Q4 2017 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      TMO.N   Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc     Q4 2017 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      ADP.O   Automatic Data Processing Inc    Q2 2018 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      WRK.N   WestRock Co                      Q1 2018 WestRock Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   BMO      PYPL.O  PayPal Holdings Inc              Q4 2017 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      QCOM.O  Qualcomm Inc                     Q1 2018 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      CDNS.O  Cadence Design Systems Inc       Q4 2017 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      AFL.N   Aflac Inc                        Q4 2017 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      MET.N   MetLife Inc                      Q4 2017 MetLife Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      MAA.N   Mid-America Apartment            Q4 2017 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
                                Communities Inc                  Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      MSFT.O  Microsoft Corp                   Q2 2018 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      DRE.N   Duke Realty Corp                 Q4 2017 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      T.N     AT&T Inc                         Q4 2017 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      FB.O    Facebook Inc                     Q4 2017 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      AVB.N   AvalonBay Communities Inc        Q4 2017 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      SYMC.O  Symantec Corp                    Q3 2018 Symantec Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      EBAY.O  eBay Inc                         Q4 2017 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      VRTX.O  Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc       Q4 2017 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      UNM.N   Unum Group                       Q4 2017 Unum Group Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      TSCO.O  Tractor Supply Co                Q4 2017 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      LNC.N   Lincoln National Corp            Q4 2017 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      CTXS.O  Citrix Systems Inc               Q4 2017 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   AMC      QRVO.O  Qorvo Inc                        Q3 2018 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jan-2018   16:05    MDLZ.O  Mondelez International Inc       Q4 2017 Mondelez International Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 01-Feb-2018   06:55    XYL.N   Xylem Inc                        Q4 2017 Xylem Inc. Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   07:00    IDXX.O  IDEXX Laboratories Inc           Q4 2017 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      RL.N    Ralph Lauren Corp                Q3 2018 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      VLO.N   Valero Energy Corp               Q4 2017 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      APTV.N  Aptiv PLC                        Q4 2017 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      CI.N    Cigna Corp                       Q4 2017 Cigna Corp Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      TWX.N   Time Warner Inc                  Q4 2017 Time Warner Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      COP.N   ConocoPhillips                   Q4 2017 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      ETN.N   Eaton Corporation PLC            Q4 2017 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      AME.N   Ametek Inc                       Q4 2017 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      MPC.N   Marathon Petroleum Corp          Q4 2017 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                                 Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      MMC.N   Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc   Q4 2017 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      MO.N    Altria Group Inc                 Q4 2017 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      BSX.N   Boston Scientific Corp           Q4 2017 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      MA.N    Mastercard Inc                   Q4 2017 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      IP.N    International Paper Co           Q4 2017 International Paper Co Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      CME.O   CME Group Inc                    Q4 2017 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      DGX.N   Quest Diagnostics Inc            Q4 2017 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      UPS.N   United Parcel Service Inc        Q4 2017 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      HSY.N   Hershey Co                       Q4 2017 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      PH.N    Parker-Hannifin Corp             Q2 2018 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      DWDP.N  DowDuPont Inc                    Q4 2017 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      MCK.N   McKesson Corp                    Q3 2018 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   BMO      BAX.N   Baxter International Inc         Q4 2017 Baxter International Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      EW.N    Edwards Lifesciences Corp        Q4 2017 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings
                                                                 Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      XL.N    XL Group Ltd                     Q4 2017 XL Group Ltd Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      GOOGL.  Alphabet Inc                     Q4 2017 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
                        O                                        
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      AMGN.O  Amgen Inc                        Q4 2017 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      AAPL.O  Apple Inc                        Q1 2018 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      V.N     Visa Inc                         Q1 2018 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      FBHS.N  Fortune Brands Home & Security   Q4 2017 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
                                Inc                              Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      AIV.N   Apartment Investment and         Q4 2017 Apartment Investment and Management Co
                                Management Co                    Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      AMZN.O  Amazon.com Inc                   Q4 2017 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      MSI.N   Motorola Solutions Inc           Q4 2017 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   AMC      EMN.N   Eastman Chemical Co              Q4 2017 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 01-Feb-2018   16:05    MAT.O   Mattel Inc                       Q4 2017 Mattel Inc Earnings Release
 02-Feb-2018   06:45    EL.N    Estee Lauder Companies Inc       Q2 2018 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 02-Feb-2018   08:00    CHTR.O  Charter Communications Inc       Q4 2017 Charter Communications Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 02-Feb-2018   BMO      AON.N   Aon PLC                          Q4 2017 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 02-Feb-2018   BMO      LYB.N   LyondellBasell Industries NV     Q4 2017 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings
                                                                 Release
 02-Feb-2018   BMO      PSX.N   Phillips 66                      Q4 2017 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 02-Feb-2018   BMO      ROP.N   Roper Technologies Inc           Q4 2017 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 02-Feb-2018   BMO      CLX.N   Clorox Co                        Q2 2018 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 02-Feb-2018   BMO      MRK.N   Merck & Co Inc                   Q4 2017 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 02-Feb-2018   BMO      XOM.N   Exxon Mobil Corp                 Q4 2017 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 02-Feb-2018   BMO      CVX.N   Chevron Corp                     Q4 2017 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 02-Feb-2018   BMO      WY.N    Weyerhaeuser Co                  Q4 2017 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
   
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
