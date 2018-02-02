DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 05-Feb-2018 NTS SYY.N Sysco Corp Q2 2018 Sysco Corp Earnings Release 05-Feb-2018 BMO BMY.N Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q4 2017 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release 05-Feb-2018 BMO CHD.N Church & Dwight Co Inc Q4 2017 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2018 BMO HES.N Hess Corp Q4 2017 Hess Corp Earnings Release 05-Feb-2018 BMO ARNC.N Arconic Inc Q4 2017 Arconic Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2018 AMC NOV.N National Oilwell Varco Inc Q4 2017 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2018 AMC RE.N Everest Re Group Ltd Q4 2017 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release 05-Feb-2018 AMC MAC.N Macerich Co Q4 2017 Macerich Co Earnings Release 05-Feb-2018 AMC LEG.N Leggett & Platt Inc Q4 2017 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release 05-Feb-2018 AMC SWKS.O Skyworks Solutions Inc Q1 2018 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 06:00 CNC.N Centene Corp Q4 2017 Centene Corp Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO GM.N General Motors Co Q4 2017 General Motors Co Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO FIS.N Fidelity National Q4 2017 Fidelity National Information Services Inc Information Services Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO EMR.N Emerson Electric Co Q1 2018 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO IT.N Gartner Inc Q4 2017 Gartner Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO LH.N Laboratory Corporation of Q4 2017 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings America Holdings Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO TPR.N Tapestry Inc Q2 2018 Tapestry, Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO SPGI.N S&P Global Inc Q4 2017 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO ADM.N Archer Daniels Midland Co Q4 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO CMI.N Cummins Inc Q4 2017 Cummins Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO BDX.N Becton Dickinson and Co Q1 2018 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO TDG.N TransDigm Group Inc Q1 2018 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO ABC.N AmerisourceBergen Corp Q1 2018 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 BMO AGN.N Allergan plc Q4 2017 Allergan plc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 AMC GILD.O Gilead Sciences Inc Q4 2017 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 AMC APC.N Anadarko Petroleum Corp Q4 2017 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 AMC PXD.N Pioneer Natural Resources Q4 2017 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Co Release 06-Feb-2018 AMC MCHP.O Microchip Technology Inc Q3 2018 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 AMC UDR.N UDR Inc Q4 2017 UDR Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 AMC CMG.N Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q4 2017 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 AMC CERN.O Cerner Corp Q4 2017 Cerner Corp Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 AMC DIS.N Walt Disney Co Q1 2018 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release 06-Feb-2018 AMC AKAM.O Akamai Technologies Inc Q4 2017 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 06:30 HUM.N Humana Inc Q4 2017 Humana Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 BMO JEC.N Jacobs Engineering Group Q1 2018 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Inc Release 07-Feb-2018 BMO ICE.N Intercontinental Exchange Q4 2017 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Inc Release 07-Feb-2018 BMO HAS.O Hasbro Inc Q4 2017 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 BMO BLL.N Ball Corp Q4 2017 Ball Corp Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 BMO CTSH.O Cognizant Technology Q4 2017 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Solutions Corp Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 BMO EXC.N Exelon Corp Q4 2017 Exelon Corp Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 BMO XEL.O Xcel Energy Inc Q4 2017 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 BMO KORS.N Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Q3 2018 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 BMO GGP.N GGP Inc Q4 2017 GGP Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 AMC ORLY.O O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q4 2017 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 AMC CSRA.N CSRA Inc Q3 2018 CSRA Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 AMC ESS.N Essex Property Trust Inc Q4 2017 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 AMC ALL.N Allstate Corp Q4 2017 The Allstate Corporation Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 AMC PRU.N Prudential Financial Inc Q4 2017 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 AMC FOXA.O Twenty-First Century Fox Q2 2018 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Earnings Inc Release 07-Feb-2018 AMC CINF.O Cincinnati Financial Corp Q4 2017 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 AMC FISV.O Fiserv Inc Q4 2017 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release 07-Feb-2018 AMC TMK.N Torchmark Corp Q4 2017 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 06:59 CBG.N CBRE Group Inc Q4 2017 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 07:00 MAS.N Masco Corp Q4 2017 Masco Corp Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO GT.O Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Q4 2017 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO COTY.N Coty Inc Q2 2018 Coty Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO YUM.N Yum! Brands Inc Q4 2017 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO TSN.N Tyson Foods Inc Q1 2018 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO VIAB.O Viacom Inc Q1 2018 Viacom Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO CVS.N CVS Health Corp Q4 2017 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO BWA.N BorgWarner Inc Q4 2017 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO PM.N Philip Morris International Q4 2017 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Inc Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO CAH.N Cardinal Health Inc Q2 2018 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO K.N Kellogg Co Q4 2017 Kellogg Co Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO SNA.N Snap-On Inc Q4 2017 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO WLTW.O Willis Towers Watson PLC Q4 2017 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO SEE.N Sealed Air Corp Q4 2017 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO EQT.N EQT Corp Q4 2017 EQT Corp Earnings Release -Tentative 08-Feb-2018 BMO HBI.N HanesBrands Inc Q4 2017 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO REGN.O Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q4 2017 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Inc Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO NLSN.N Nielsen Holdings PLC Q4 2017 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 BMO ALXN.O Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Q4 2017 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC DXC.N DXC Technology Co Q3 2018 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC RSG.N Republic Services Inc Q4 2017 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC FTV.N Fortive Corp Q4 2017 Fortive Corp Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC MHK.N Mohawk Industries Inc Q4 2017 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp Q4 2018 Nvidia Corp Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC HIG.N Hartford Financial Services Q4 2017 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC EXPE.O Expedia Inc Q4 2017 Expedia Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC AIG.N American International Q4 2017 American International Group Inc Earnings Group Inc Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC AIZ.N Assurant Inc Q4 2017 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC HOLX.O Hologic Inc Q1 2018 Hologic Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC NWSA.O News Corp Q2 2018 News Corp Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC MTD.N Mettler-Toledo Q4 2017 Mettler-Toledo International Inc Earnings International Inc Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC REG.N Regency Centers Corp Q4 2017 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 AMC ATVI.O Activision Blizzard Inc Q4 2017 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release 08-Feb-2018 16:05 VRSN.O Verisign Inc Q4 2017 Verisign Inc Earnings Release 09-Feb-2018 NTS PCG.N PG&E Corp Q4 2017 PG&E Corp Earnings Release 09-Feb-2018 BMO CBOE.O Cboe Global Markets Inc Q4 2017 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release 09-Feb-2018 BMO VTR.N Ventas Inc Q4 2017 Ventas Inc Earnings Release 09-Feb-2018 BMO MCO.N Moody's Corp Q4 2017 Moody's Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)