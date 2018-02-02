FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Earnings Season
February 2, 2018 / 5:04 PM / in 4 hours

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
       
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company                      Event Name
 05-Feb-2018  NTS         SYY.N   Sysco Corp                   Q2 2018 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2018  BMO         BMY.N   Bristol-Myers Squibb Co      Q4 2017 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2018  BMO         CHD.N   Church & Dwight Co Inc       Q4 2017 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2018  BMO         HES.N   Hess Corp                    Q4 2017 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2018  BMO         ARNC.N  Arconic Inc                  Q4 2017 Arconic Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2018  AMC         NOV.N   National Oilwell Varco Inc   Q4 2017 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2018  AMC         RE.N    Everest Re Group Ltd         Q4 2017 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2018  AMC         MAC.N   Macerich Co                  Q4 2017 Macerich Co Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2018  AMC         LEG.N   Leggett & Platt Inc          Q4 2017 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2018  AMC         SWKS.O  Skyworks Solutions Inc       Q1 2018 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  06:00       CNC.N   Centene Corp                 Q4 2017 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         GM.N    General Motors Co            Q4 2017 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         FIS.N   Fidelity National            Q4 2017 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
                                  Information Services Inc     Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         EMR.N   Emerson Electric Co          Q1 2018 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         IT.N    Gartner Inc                  Q4 2017 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         LH.N    Laboratory Corporation of    Q4 2017 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
                                  America Holdings             Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         TPR.N   Tapestry Inc                 Q2 2018 Tapestry, Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         SPGI.N  S&P Global Inc               Q4 2017 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         ADM.N   Archer Daniels Midland Co    Q4 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         CMI.N   Cummins Inc                  Q4 2017 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         BDX.N   Becton Dickinson and Co      Q1 2018 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         TDG.N   TransDigm Group Inc          Q1 2018 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         ABC.N   AmerisourceBergen Corp       Q1 2018 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  BMO         AGN.N   Allergan plc                 Q4 2017 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  AMC         GILD.O  Gilead Sciences Inc          Q4 2017 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  AMC         APC.N   Anadarko Petroleum Corp      Q4 2017 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  AMC         PXD.N   Pioneer Natural Resources    Q4 2017 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings
                                  Co                           Release
 06-Feb-2018  AMC         MCHP.O  Microchip Technology Inc     Q3 2018 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  AMC         UDR.N   UDR Inc                      Q4 2017 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  AMC         CMG.N   Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc   Q4 2017 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  AMC         CERN.O  Cerner Corp                  Q4 2017 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  AMC         DIS.N   Walt Disney Co               Q1 2018 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2018  AMC         AKAM.O  Akamai Technologies Inc      Q4 2017 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  06:30       HUM.N   Humana Inc                   Q4 2017 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  BMO         JEC.N   Jacobs Engineering Group     Q1 2018 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                          Release
 07-Feb-2018  BMO         ICE.N   Intercontinental Exchange    Q4 2017 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                          Release
 07-Feb-2018  BMO         HAS.O   Hasbro Inc                   Q4 2017 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  BMO         BLL.N   Ball Corp                    Q4 2017 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  BMO         CTSH.O  Cognizant Technology         Q4 2017 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
                                  Solutions Corp               Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  BMO         EXC.N   Exelon Corp                  Q4 2017 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  BMO         XEL.O   Xcel Energy Inc              Q4 2017 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  BMO         KORS.N  Michael Kors Holdings Ltd    Q3 2018 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  BMO         GGP.N   GGP Inc                      Q4 2017 GGP Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  AMC         ORLY.O  O'Reilly Automotive Inc      Q4 2017 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  AMC         CSRA.N  CSRA Inc                     Q3 2018 CSRA Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  AMC         ESS.N   Essex Property Trust Inc     Q4 2017 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  AMC         ALL.N   Allstate Corp                Q4 2017 The Allstate Corporation Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  AMC         PRU.N   Prudential Financial Inc     Q4 2017 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  AMC         FOXA.O  Twenty-First Century Fox     Q2 2018 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                          Release
 07-Feb-2018  AMC         CINF.O  Cincinnati Financial Corp    Q4 2017 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  AMC         FISV.O  Fiserv Inc                   Q4 2017 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2018  AMC         TMK.N   Torchmark Corp               Q4 2017 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  06:59       CBG.N   CBRE Group Inc               Q4 2017 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  07:00       MAS.N   Masco Corp                   Q4 2017 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         GT.O    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co    Q4 2017 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         COTY.N  Coty Inc                     Q2 2018 Coty Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         YUM.N   Yum! Brands Inc              Q4 2017 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         TSN.N   Tyson Foods Inc              Q1 2018 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         VIAB.O  Viacom Inc                   Q1 2018 Viacom Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         CVS.N   CVS Health Corp              Q4 2017 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         BWA.N   BorgWarner Inc               Q4 2017 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         PM.N    Philip Morris International  Q4 2017 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                          Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         CAH.N   Cardinal Health Inc          Q2 2018 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         K.N     Kellogg Co                   Q4 2017 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         SNA.N   Snap-On Inc                  Q4 2017 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         WLTW.O  Willis Towers Watson PLC     Q4 2017 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         SEE.N   Sealed Air Corp              Q4 2017 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         EQT.N   EQT Corp                     Q4 2017 EQT Corp Earnings Release -Tentative
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         HBI.N   HanesBrands Inc              Q4 2017 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         REGN.O  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    Q4 2017 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                          Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         NLSN.N  Nielsen Holdings PLC         Q4 2017 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  BMO         ALXN.O  Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc  Q4 2017 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         DXC.N   DXC Technology Co            Q3 2018 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         RSG.N   Republic Services Inc        Q4 2017 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         FTV.N   Fortive Corp                 Q4 2017 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         MHK.N   Mohawk Industries Inc        Q4 2017 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         NVDA.O  NVIDIA Corp                  Q4 2018 Nvidia Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         HIG.N   Hartford Financial Services  Q4 2017 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
                                  Group Inc                    Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         EXPE.O  Expedia Inc                  Q4 2017 Expedia Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         AIG.N   American International       Q4 2017 American International Group Inc Earnings
                                  Group Inc                    Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         AIZ.N   Assurant Inc                 Q4 2017 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         HOLX.O  Hologic Inc                  Q1 2018 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         NWSA.O  News Corp                    Q2 2018 News Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         MTD.N   Mettler-Toledo               Q4 2017 Mettler-Toledo International Inc Earnings
                                  International Inc            Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         REG.N   Regency Centers Corp         Q4 2017 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  AMC         ATVI.O  Activision Blizzard Inc      Q4 2017 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2018  16:05       VRSN.O  Verisign Inc                 Q4 2017 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 09-Feb-2018  NTS         PCG.N   PG&E Corp                    Q4 2017 PG&E Corp Earnings Release
 09-Feb-2018  BMO         CBOE.O  Cboe Global Markets Inc      Q4 2017 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release
 09-Feb-2018  BMO         VTR.N   Ventas Inc                   Q4 2017 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 09-Feb-2018  BMO         MCO.N   Moody's Corp                 Q4 2017 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
   
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.