February 9, 2018 / 5:03 PM / a day ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
       
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC         Company                         Event Name
 12-Feb-2018  NTS         L.N         Loews Corp                      Q4 2017 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2018  AMC         FMC.N       FMC Corp                        Q4 2017 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2018  AMC         VNO.N       Vornado Realty Trust            Q4 2017 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2018  AMC         BHF.O       Brighthouse Financial Inc       Q4 2017 Brighthouse Financial Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 13-Feb-2018  06:00       PEP.O       PepsiCo Inc                     Q4 2017 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2018  BMO         MLM.N       Martin Marietta Materials Inc   Q4 2017 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 13-Feb-2018  BMO         UAA.N       Under Armour Inc                Q4 2017 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2018  BMO         HCP.N       HCP Inc                         Q4 2017 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2018  AMC         MET.N       MetLife Inc                     Q4 2017 MetLife Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2018  AMC         WU.N        Western Union Co                Q4 2017 Western Union Co Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2018  AMC         OXY.N       Occidental Petroleum Corp       Q4 2017 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                                      Release
 13-Feb-2018  AMC         FRT.N       Federal Realty Investment       Q4 2017 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings
                                      Trust                           Release
 13-Feb-2018  AMC         DVA.N       DaVita Inc                      Q4 2017 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  BMO         DPS.N       Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc     Q4 2017 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 14-Feb-2018  BMO         HLT.N       Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc   Q4 2017 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 14-Feb-2018  BMO         TAP.N       Molson Coors Brewing Co         Q4 2017 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  BMO         WYN.N       Wyndham Worldwide Corp          Q4 2017 Wyndham Worldwide Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  BMO         IQV.N       Iqvia Holdings Inc              Q4 2017 Iqvia Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  BMO         FLIR.O      FLIR Systems Inc                Q4 2017 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  BMO         IPG.N       Interpublic Group of Companies  Q4 2017 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
                                      Inc                             Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  BMO         CMS.N       CMS Energy Corp                 Q4 2017 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         CTL.N       CenturyLink Inc                 Q4 2017 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         NTAP.O      NetApp Inc                      Q3 2018 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         IFF.N       International Flavors &         Q4 2017 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
                                      Fragrances Inc                  Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         XEC.N       Cimarex Energy Co               Q4 2017 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         CF.N        CF Industries Holdings Inc      Q4 2017 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         EQIX.O      Equinix Inc                     Q4 2017 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         A.N         Agilent Technologies Inc        Q1 2018 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         CSCO.O      Cisco Systems Inc               Q2 2018 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         MRO.N       Marathon Oil Corp               Q4 2017 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         WMB.N       Williams Companies Inc          Q4 2017 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         AMAT.O      Applied Materials Inc           Q1 2018 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  AMC         TRIP.O      TripAdvisor Inc                 Q4 2017 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2018  17:00       MAR.O       Marriott International Inc      Q4 2017 Marriott International Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 15-Feb-2018  07:00       INCY.O      Incyte Corp                     Q4 2017 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  BMO         GPN.N       Global Payments Inc             Q4 2017 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  BMO         WM.N        Waste Management Inc            Q4 2017 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  BMO         ZTS.N       Zoetis Inc                      Q4 2017 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  BMO         EQT.N       EQT Corp                        Q4 2017 EQT Corp Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  BMO         HII.N       Huntington Ingalls Industries   Q4 2017 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
                                      Inc                             Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  BMO         KIM.N       Kimco Realty Corp               Q4 2017 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  AMC         ANDV.N      Andeavor                        Q4 2017 Andeavor Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  AMC         FLS.N       Flowserve Corp                  Q4 2017 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  AMC         CBS.N       CBS Corp                        Q4 2017 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2018  AMC         DLR.N       Digital Realty Trust Inc        Q4 2017 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 15-Feb-2018  AMC         ED.N        Consolidated Edison Inc         Q4 2017 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         SJM.N       J M Smucker Co                  Q3 2018 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         VMC.N       Vulcan Materials Co             Q4 2017 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         NWL.N       Newell Brands Inc               Q4 2017 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         CPB.N       Campbell Soup Co                Q2 2018 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         IRM.N       Iron Mountain Inc               Q4 2017 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         KO.N        Coca-Cola Co                    Q4 2017 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         VFC.N       VF Corp                         Q4 2017 VF Corp Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         DTE.N       DTE Energy Co                   Q4 2017 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         KHC.O       Kraft Heinz Co                  Q4 2017 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         AEE.N       Ameren Corp                     Q4 2017 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 16-Feb-2018  BMO         DE.N        Deere & Co                      Q1 2018 Deere & Co Earnings Release
       
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
