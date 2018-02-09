DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 12-Feb-2018 NTS L.N Loews Corp Q4 2017 Loews Corp Earnings Release 12-Feb-2018 AMC FMC.N FMC Corp Q4 2017 FMC Corp Earnings Release 12-Feb-2018 AMC VNO.N Vornado Realty Trust Q4 2017 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release 12-Feb-2018 AMC BHF.O Brighthouse Financial Inc Q4 2017 Brighthouse Financial Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2018 06:00 PEP.O PepsiCo Inc Q4 2017 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2018 BMO MLM.N Martin Marietta Materials Inc Q4 2017 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2018 BMO UAA.N Under Armour Inc Q4 2017 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2018 BMO HCP.N HCP Inc Q4 2017 HCP Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2018 AMC MET.N MetLife Inc Q4 2017 MetLife Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2018 AMC WU.N Western Union Co Q4 2017 Western Union Co Earnings Release 13-Feb-2018 AMC OXY.N Occidental Petroleum Corp Q4 2017 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2018 AMC FRT.N Federal Realty Investment Q4 2017 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings Trust Release 13-Feb-2018 AMC DVA.N DaVita Inc Q4 2017 DaVita Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 BMO DPS.N Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc Q4 2017 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 BMO HLT.N Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Q4 2017 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 BMO TAP.N Molson Coors Brewing Co Q4 2017 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 BMO WYN.N Wyndham Worldwide Corp Q4 2017 Wyndham Worldwide Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 BMO IQV.N Iqvia Holdings Inc Q4 2017 Iqvia Holdings Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 BMO FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q4 2017 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 BMO IPG.N Interpublic Group of Companies Q4 2017 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q4 2017 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC CTL.N CenturyLink Inc Q4 2017 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC NTAP.O NetApp Inc Q3 2018 NetApp Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC IFF.N International Flavors & Q4 2017 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Fragrances Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC XEC.N Cimarex Energy Co Q4 2017 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC CF.N CF Industries Holdings Inc Q4 2017 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC EQIX.O Equinix Inc Q4 2017 Equinix Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC A.N Agilent Technologies Inc Q1 2018 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC CSCO.O Cisco Systems Inc Q2 2018 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC MRO.N Marathon Oil Corp Q4 2017 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC WMB.N Williams Companies Inc Q4 2017 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC AMAT.O Applied Materials Inc Q1 2018 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 AMC TRIP.O TripAdvisor Inc Q4 2017 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2018 17:00 MAR.O Marriott International Inc Q4 2017 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 07:00 INCY.O Incyte Corp Q4 2017 Incyte Corp Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 BMO GPN.N Global Payments Inc Q4 2017 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q4 2017 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 BMO ZTS.N Zoetis Inc Q4 2017 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 BMO EQT.N EQT Corp Q4 2017 EQT Corp Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 BMO HII.N Huntington Ingalls Industries Q4 2017 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Inc Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 BMO KIM.N Kimco Realty Corp Q4 2017 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 AMC ANDV.N Andeavor Q4 2017 Andeavor Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 AMC FLS.N Flowserve Corp Q4 2017 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 AMC CBS.N CBS Corp Q4 2017 CBS Corp Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 AMC DLR.N Digital Realty Trust Inc Q4 2017 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release 15-Feb-2018 AMC ED.N Consolidated Edison Inc Q4 2017 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO SJM.N J M Smucker Co Q3 2018 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO VMC.N Vulcan Materials Co Q4 2017 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO NWL.N Newell Brands Inc Q4 2017 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO CPB.N Campbell Soup Co Q2 2018 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO IRM.N Iron Mountain Inc Q4 2017 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q4 2017 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO VFC.N VF Corp Q4 2017 VF Corp Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO DTE.N DTE Energy Co Q4 2017 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO KHC.O Kraft Heinz Co Q4 2017 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO AEE.N Ameren Corp Q4 2017 Ameren Corp Earnings Release 16-Feb-2018 BMO DE.N Deere & Co Q1 2018 Deere & Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)