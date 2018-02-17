FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
       
     
U.S. EARNINGS 

 Start Date   Start        RIC       Company                  Event Name
              Time(GMT)                                       
 19-Feb-2018  AMC          MOS.N     Mosaic Co                Q4 2017 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  NTS          PSA.N     Public Storage           Q4 2017 Public Storage Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  06:30        WMT.N     Walmart Inc              Q4 2018 Wal Mart Stores Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  07:00        DUK.N     Duke Energy Corp         Q4 2017 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  BMO          ALLE.N    Allegion PLC             Q4 2017 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  BMO          HD.N      Home Depot Inc           Q4 2017 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  BMO          ECL.N     Ecolab Inc               Q4 2017 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  BMO          GPC.N     Genuine Parts Co         Q4 2017 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  BMO          HSIC.O    Henry Schein Inc         Q4 2017 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  BMO          MDT.N     Medtronic PLC            Q3 2018 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  BMO          NBL.N     Noble Energy Inc         Q4 2017 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  BMO          NI.N      NiSource Inc             Q4 2017 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  BMO          MGM.N     MGM Resorts              Q4 2017 MGM Resorts International Earnings
                                     International            Release
 20-Feb-2018  AMC          DVN.N     Devon Energy Corp        Q4 2017 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  AMC          AWK.N     American Water Works     Q4 2017 American Water Works Company Inc
                                     Company Inc              Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  AMC          CXO.N     Concho Resources Inc     Q4 2017 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  AMC          VRSK.O    Verisk Analytics Inc     Q4 2017 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  AMC          FLR.N     Fluor Corp               Q4 2017 Fluor Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  AMC          NFX.N     Newfield Exploration Co  Q4 2017 Newfield Exploration Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 20-Feb-2018  AMC          FE.N      FirstEnergy Corp         Q4 2017 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2018  AMC          EXR.N     Extra Space Storage Inc  Q4 2017 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 21-Feb-2018  07:30        SO.N      Southern Co              Q4 2017 Southern Co Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2018  BMO          GRMN.O    Garmin Ltd               Q4 2017 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2018  BMO          DISH.O    DISH Network Corp        Q4 2017 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2018  BMO          AAP.N     Advance Auto Parts Inc   Q4 2017 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2018  AMC          SNPS.O    Synopsys Inc             Q1 2018 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2018  AMC          ANSS.O    ANSYS Inc                Q4 2017 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2018  AMC          HST.N     Host Hotels & Resorts    Q4 2017 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                      Release
 21-Feb-2018  AMC          FTI.N     TechnipFMC PLC           Q4 2017 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2018  AMC          O.N       Realty Income Corp       Q4 2017 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2018  AMC          SRCL.O    Stericycle Inc           Q4 2017 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  NTS          EIX.N     Edison International     Q4 2017 Edison International Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  07:00        NCLH.N    Norwegian Cruise Line    Q4 2017 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
                                     Holdings Ltd             Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  08:00        APA.N     Apache Corp              Q4 2017 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  BMO          LKQ.O     LKQ Corp                 Q4 2017 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  BMO          HRL.N     Hormel Foods Corp        Q1 2018 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  BMO          SCG.N     SCANA Corp               Q4 2017 SCANA Corp Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  BMO          NEM.N     Newmont Mining Corp      Q4 2017 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  BMO          PWR.N     Quanta Services Inc      Q4 2017 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  BMO          PPL.N     PPL Corp                 Q4 2017 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  BMO          HCN.N     Welltower Inc            Q4 2017 Welltower Inc Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  BMO          CNP.N     CenterPoint Energy Inc   Q4 2017 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  BMO          CHK.N     Chesapeake Energy Corp   Q4 2017 Chesapeake Energy Corp Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  AMC          LNT.N     Alliant Energy Corp      Q4 2017 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  AMC          HPE.N     Hewlett Packard          Q1 2018 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings
                                     Enterprise Co            Release
 22-Feb-2018  AMC          HPQ.N     HP Inc                   Q1 2018 HP Inc Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2018  AMC          INTU.O    Intuit Inc               Q2 2018 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 23-Feb-2018  BMO          ES.N      Eversource Energy        Q4 2017 Eversource Energy Earnings Release
 23-Feb-2018  BMO          PEG.N     Public Service           Q4 2017 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
                                     Enterprise Group Inc     Earnings Release
 23-Feb-2018  BMO          PNW.N     Pinnacle West Capital    Q4 2017 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings
                                     Corp                     Release
 23-Feb-2018  BMO          ETR.N     Entergy Corp             Q4 2017 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 23-Feb-2018  BMO          COG.N     Cabot Oil & Gas Corp     Q4 2017 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
