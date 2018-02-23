FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 5:00 PM / a day ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **

U.S. EARNINGS

 Start Date    Start     RIC      Company                            Event Name
               Time                                                  
 26-Feb-2018   AMC       OKE.N    ONEOK Inc                          Q4 2017 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2018   AMC       SBAC.O   SBA Communications Corp            Q4 2017 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2018   AMC       SNI.O    Scripps Networks Interactive Inc   Q4 2017 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 27-Feb-2018   07:00     DISCA.O  Discovery Communications Inc       Q4 2017 Discovery Communications Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 27-Feb-2018   07:00     AMT.N    American Tower Corp                Q4 2017 American Tower Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   07:00     SRE.N    Sempra Energy                      Q4 2017 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   BMO       AZO.N    Autozone Inc                       Q2 2018 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   BMO       M.N      Macy's Inc                         Q4 2017 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   BMO       AES.N    AES Corp                           Q4 2017 AES Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   BMO       PRGO.N   Perrigo Company PLC                Q4 2017 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   AMC       RRC.N    Range Resources Corp               Q4 2017 Range Resources Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   AMC       EVHC.N   Envision Healthcare Corp           Q4 2017 Envision Healthcare Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   AMC       ALB.N    Albemarle Corp                     Q4 2017 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   16:00     PCLN.O   Priceline Group Inc                Q4 2017 Priceline Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2018   AMC       ESRX.O   Express Scripts Holding Co         Q4 2017 Express Scripts Holding Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 27-Feb-2018   AMC       EOG.N    EOG Resources Inc                  Q4 2017 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2018   08:00     ADI.O    Analog Devices Inc                 Q1 2018 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2018   BMO       TJX.N    TJX Companies Inc                  Q4 2018 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2018   BMO       LOW.N    Lowe's Companies Inc               Q4 2017 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2018   AMC       UHS.N    Universal Health Services Inc      Q4 2017 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 28-Feb-2018   AMC       MNST.O   Monster Beverage Corp              Q4 2017 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2018   AMC       LB.N     L Brands Inc                       Q4 2017 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2018   AMC       MYL.O    Mylan NV                           Q4 2017 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2018   AMC       CRM.N    Salesforce.com Inc                 Q4 2018 Salesforce.com Inc Earnings Release
 01-Mar-2018   07:00     KSS.N    Kohls Corp                         Q4 2017 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 01-Mar-2018   BMO       PDCO.O   Patterson Companies Inc            Q3 2018 Patterson Companies Inc Earnings Release
 01-Mar-2018   BMO       NRG.N    NRG Energy Inc                     Q4 2017 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 01-Mar-2018   BMO       PGR.N    Progressive Corp                   Q4 2017 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 01-Mar-2018   BMO       BBY.N    Best Buy Co Inc                    Q4 2018 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 01-Mar-2018   AMC       JWN.N    Nordstrom Inc                      Q4 2017 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 01-Mar-2018   16:15     GPS.N    Gap Inc                            Q4 2017 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 02-Mar-2018   BMO       FL.N     Foot Locker Inc                    Q4 2017 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
