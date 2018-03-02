FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 5:00 PM / in 21 hours

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 2 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **

U.S. EARNINGS

 Start Date    Start Time  RIC       Company                Event Name
 06-Mar-2018   BMO         TGT.N     Target Corp            Q4 2017 Target Corp Earnings Release 
 06-Mar-2018   16:00       ROST.O    Ross Stores Inc        Q4 2017 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 06-Mar-2018   AMC         ADSK.O    Autodesk Inc           Q4 2018 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 06-Mar-2018   AMC         HRB.N     H & R Block Inc        Q3 2018 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 07-Mar-2018   08:00       BFb.N     Brown-Forman Corp      Q3 2018 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 07-Mar-2018   BMO         DLTR.O    Dollar Tree Inc        Q4 2017 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 07-Mar-2018   16:15       COST.O    Costco Wholesale Corp  Q2 2018 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release and
                                                            February Sales
 08-Mar-2018   BMO         KR.N      Kroger Co              Q4 2017 Kroger Co Earnings Release
 08-Mar-2018   16:15       COO.N     Cooper Companies Inc   Q1 2018 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
