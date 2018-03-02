DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

March 2 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 06-Mar-2018 BMO TGT.N Target Corp Q4 2017 Target Corp Earnings Release 06-Mar-2018 16:00 ROST.O Ross Stores Inc Q4 2017 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release 06-Mar-2018 AMC ADSK.O Autodesk Inc Q4 2018 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release 06-Mar-2018 AMC HRB.N H & R Block Inc Q3 2018 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release 07-Mar-2018 08:00 BFb.N Brown-Forman Corp Q3 2018 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release 07-Mar-2018 BMO DLTR.O Dollar Tree Inc Q4 2017 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release 07-Mar-2018 16:15 COST.O Costco Wholesale Corp Q2 2018 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release and February Sales 08-Mar-2018 BMO KR.N Kroger Co Q4 2017 Kroger Co Earnings Release 08-Mar-2018 16:15 COO.N Cooper Companies Inc Q1 2018 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)