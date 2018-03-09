FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 6:25 PM / a day ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    March 9 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **

U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company              Event Name
 14-Mar-2018  07:00       SIG.N     Signet Jewelers Ltd  Q4 2018 Signet Jewelers Ltd Earnings Release
 14-Mar-2018  BMO         PGR.N     Progressive Corp     The Progressive Corporation February Earnings Release
 15-Mar-2018  NTS         ULTA.O    Ulta Beauty Inc      Q4 2017 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
 15-Mar-2018  BMO         DG.N      Dollar General Corp  Q4 2017 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
 15-Mar-2018  AMC         AVGO.O    Broadcom Ltd         Q1 2018 Broadcom Ltd Earnings Release
 15-Mar-2018  AMC         ADBE.O    Adobe Systems Inc    Q1 2018 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release - Tentative
 16-Mar-2018  BMO         TIF.N     Tiffany & Co         Q4 2017 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
