FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
April 6, 2018 / 4:01 PM / a day ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 6 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **

U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company              Event Name
 11-Apr-2018  07:00       FAST.O  Fastenal Co          Q1 2018 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
 12-Apr-2018  BMO         DAL.N   Delta Air Lines Inc  Q1 2018 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
 12-Apr-2018  BMO         BLK.N   BlackRock Inc        Q1 2018 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 13-Apr-2018  06:45       PNC.N   PNC Financial        Q1 2018 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release
                                  Services Group Inc   
 13-Apr-2018  08:00       WFC.N   Wells Fargo & Co     Q1 2018 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 13-Apr-2018  BMO         JPM.N   JPMorgan Chase & Co  Q1 2018 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
 13-Apr-2018  BMO         C.N     Citigroup Inc        Q1 2018 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.