June 15, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS 
     
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company                   Event Name
              (GMT)                                           
 19-Jun-2018  AMC         FDX.N     FedEx Corp                Q4 2018 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jun-2018  AMC         ORCL.N    Oracle Corp               Q4 2018 Oracle Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jun-2018  AMC         MU.O      Micron Technology Inc     Q3 2018 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
 21-Jun-2018  BMO         DRI.N     Darden Restaurants Inc    Q4 2018 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
 21-Jun-2018  BMO         KR.N      Kroger Co                 Q1 2018 Kroger Co Earnings Release
 21-Jun-2018  AMC         RHT.N     Red Hat Inc               Q1 2019 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jun-2018  BMO         KMX.N     Carmax Inc                Q1 2019 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
