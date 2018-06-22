DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

June 22 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 25-Jun-2018 BMO CCL.N Carnival Corp Q2 2018 Carnival Corp & Carnival PLC CCL.L Carnival PLC Earnings Release 26-Jun-2018 BMO INFO.O IHS Markit Ltd Q2 2018 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release 26-Jun-2018 BMO LEN.N Lennar Corp Q2 2018 Lennar Corp Earnings Release 27-Jun-2018 BMO GIS.N General Mills Inc Q4 2018 General Mills Inc Earnings Release 27-Jun-2018 BMO PAYX.O Paychex Inc Q4 2018 Paychex Inc Earnings Release 28-Jun-2018 07:00 WBA.O Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Q3 2018 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Earnings Release 28-Jun-2018 BMO CAG.N Conagra Brands Inc Q4 2018 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release 28-Jun-2018 BMO MKC.N McCormick & Company Inc Q2 2018 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release 28-Jun-2018 BMO ACN.N Accenture PLC Q3 2018 Accenture PLC Earnings Release 28-Jun-2018 AMC NKE.N Nike Inc Q4 2018 Nike Inc Earnings Release 29-Jun-2018 BMO STZ.N Constellation Brands Inc Q1 2019 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)