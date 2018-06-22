FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    June 22 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
             
 U.S. EARNINGS 
         
 Start Date   Start   RIC       Company                        Event Name
              Time                                             
 25-Jun-2018  BMO     CCL.N     Carnival Corp                  Q2 2018 Carnival Corp & Carnival PLC
                      CCL.L     Carnival PLC                   Earnings Release
 26-Jun-2018  BMO     INFO.O    IHS Markit Ltd                 Q2 2018 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Jun-2018  BMO     LEN.N     Lennar Corp                    Q2 2018 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 27-Jun-2018  BMO     GIS.N     General Mills Inc              Q4 2018 General Mills Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jun-2018  BMO     PAYX.O    Paychex Inc                    Q4 2018 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jun-2018  07:00   WBA.O     Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc   Q3 2018 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
                                                               Earnings Release
 28-Jun-2018  BMO     CAG.N     Conagra Brands Inc             Q4 2018 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jun-2018  BMO     MKC.N     McCormick & Company Inc        Q2 2018 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 28-Jun-2018  BMO     ACN.N     Accenture PLC                  Q3 2018 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 28-Jun-2018  AMC     NKE.N     Nike Inc                       Q4 2018 Nike Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jun-2018  BMO     STZ.N     Constellation Brands Inc       Q1 2019 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
