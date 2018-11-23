Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Nov 23 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date      Start Time   RIC        Company                   Event Name
 27-Nov-18       AMC          CRM.N      Salesforce.Com Inc        Q3 2019 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release
 28-Nov-18       7:00         SJM.N      J M Smucker Co            Q2 2019 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release
 28-Nov-18       BMO          TIF.N      Tiffany & Co              Q3 2018 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release
 29-Nov-18       BMO          DLTR.O     Dollar Tree Inc           Q3 2018 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 29-Nov-18       AMC          HPQ.N      HP Inc                    Q4 2018 HP Inc Earnings Release
 29-Nov-18       AMC          PVH.N      PVH Corp                  Q3 2018 PVH Corp Earnings Release
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
