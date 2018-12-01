DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

 Start Date   Start    RIC     Company                        Event Name
              Time                                            
 04-Dec-2018  BMO      AZO.N   Autozone Inc                   Q1 2019 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 04-Dec-2018  BMO      DG.N    Dollar General Corp            Q3 2018 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
 04-Dec-2018  AMC      HPE.N   Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co  Q4 2018 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 05-Dec-2018  08:00    BFb.N   Brown-Forman Corp              Q2 2019 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 05-Dec-2018  AMC      SNPS.O  Synopsys Inc                   Q4 2018 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 05-Dec-2018  AMC      HRB.N   H & R Block Inc                Q2 2019 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 06-Dec-2018  BMO      KR.N    Kroger Co                      Q3 2018 Kroger Co Earnings Release
 06-Dec-2018  AMC      AVGO.O  Broadcom Inc                   Q4 2018 Broadcom Inc Earnings Release
 06-Dec-2018  16:15    COO.N   Cooper Companies Inc           Q4 2018 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 06-Dec-2018  AMC      ULTA.O  Ulta Beauty Inc                Q3 2018 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
 
    
