DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 04-Dec-2018 BMO AZO.N Autozone Inc Q1 2019 Autozone Inc Earnings Release 04-Dec-2018 BMO DG.N Dollar General Corp Q3 2018 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release 04-Dec-2018 AMC HPE.N Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Q4 2018 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Release 05-Dec-2018 08:00 BFb.N Brown-Forman Corp Q2 2019 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release 05-Dec-2018 AMC SNPS.O Synopsys Inc Q4 2018 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release 05-Dec-2018 AMC HRB.N H & R Block Inc Q2 2019 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release 06-Dec-2018 BMO KR.N Kroger Co Q3 2018 Kroger Co Earnings Release 06-Dec-2018 AMC AVGO.O Broadcom Inc Q4 2018 Broadcom Inc Earnings Release 06-Dec-2018 16:15 COO.N Cooper Companies Inc Q4 2018 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release 06-Dec-2018 AMC ULTA.O Ulta Beauty Inc Q3 2018 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)