Earnings Season
May 17, 2019 / 4:24 PM / in 2 hours

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

4 Min Read

    May 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC       Company                 Event Name
 21-May-2019   AMC         JWN.N     Nordstrom Inc           Q1 2019 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 21-May-2019   09:30       TJX.N     TJX Companies Inc       Q1 2020 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 21-May-2019   BMO         AZO.N     Autozone Inc            Q3 2019 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 21-May-2019   BMO         KSS.N     Kohls Corp              Q1 2019 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 21-May-2019   BMO         HD.N      Home Depot Inc          Q1 2019 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2019   AMC         CPRT.OQ   Copart Inc              Q3 2019 Copart Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2019   AMC         NTAP.OQ   NetApp Inc              Q4 2019 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2019   AMC         SNPS.OQ   Synopsys Inc            Q2 2019 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2019   AMC         LB.N      L Brands Inc            Q1 2019 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2019   BMO         VFC.N     VF Corp                 Q4 2019 VF Corp Earnings Release
 22-May-2019   BMO         TGT.N     Target Corp             Q1 2019 Target Corp Earnings Release
 22-May-2019   BMO         AAP.N     Advance Auto Parts Inc  Q1 2019 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2019   BMO         LOW.N     Lowe's Companies Inc    Q1 2019 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 22-May-2019   08:00       ADI.OQ    Analog Devices Inc      Q2 2019 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 23-May-2019   AMC         ROST.OQ   Ross Stores Inc         Q1 2019 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 23-May-2019   AMC         DXC.N     DXC Technology Co       Q4 2019 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release
 23-May-2019   AMC         HPQ.N     HP Inc                  Q2 2019 HP Inc Earnings Release
 23-May-2019   AMC         HPE.N     Hewlett Packard         Q2 2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings
                                     Enterprise Co           Release
 23-May-2019   BMO         BBY.N     Best Buy Co Inc         Q1 2020 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 23-May-2019   BMO         MDT.N     Medtronic PLC           Q4 2019 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 23-May-2019   BMO         HRL.N     Hormel Foods Corp       Q2 2019 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 23-May-2019   NTS         INTU.OQ   Intuit Inc              Q3 2019 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 23-May-2019   NTS         ADSK.OQ   Autodesk Inc            Q1 2020 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 24-May-2019   BMO         FL.N      Foot Locker Inc         Q1 2019 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below