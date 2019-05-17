DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

May 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 21-May-2019 AMC JWN.N Nordstrom Inc Q1 2019 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release 21-May-2019 09:30 TJX.N TJX Companies Inc Q1 2020 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release 21-May-2019 BMO AZO.N Autozone Inc Q3 2019 Autozone Inc Earnings Release 21-May-2019 BMO KSS.N Kohls Corp Q1 2019 Kohls Corp Earnings Release 21-May-2019 BMO HD.N Home Depot Inc Q1 2019 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release 22-May-2019 AMC CPRT.OQ Copart Inc Q3 2019 Copart Inc Earnings Release 22-May-2019 AMC NTAP.OQ NetApp Inc Q4 2019 NetApp Inc Earnings Release 22-May-2019 AMC SNPS.OQ Synopsys Inc Q2 2019 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release 22-May-2019 AMC LB.N L Brands Inc Q1 2019 L Brands Inc Earnings Release 22-May-2019 BMO VFC.N VF Corp Q4 2019 VF Corp Earnings Release 22-May-2019 BMO TGT.N Target Corp Q1 2019 Target Corp Earnings Release 22-May-2019 BMO AAP.N Advance Auto Parts Inc Q1 2019 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release 22-May-2019 BMO LOW.N Lowe's Companies Inc Q1 2019 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release 22-May-2019 08:00 ADI.OQ Analog Devices Inc Q2 2019 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release 23-May-2019 AMC ROST.OQ Ross Stores Inc Q1 2019 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release 23-May-2019 AMC DXC.N DXC Technology Co Q4 2019 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release 23-May-2019 AMC HPQ.N HP Inc Q2 2019 HP Inc Earnings Release 23-May-2019 AMC HPE.N Hewlett Packard Q2 2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Enterprise Co Release 23-May-2019 BMO BBY.N Best Buy Co Inc Q1 2020 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release 23-May-2019 BMO MDT.N Medtronic PLC Q4 2019 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release 23-May-2019 BMO HRL.N Hormel Foods Corp Q2 2019 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release 23-May-2019 NTS INTU.OQ Intuit Inc Q3 2019 Intuit Inc Earnings Release 23-May-2019 NTS ADSK.OQ Autodesk Inc Q1 2020 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release 24-May-2019 BMO FL.N Foot Locker Inc Q1 2019 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)