Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    May 24 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start   RIC      Company                    Event Name
              Time                                        
 29-May-2019  BMO     CPRI.N   Capri Holdings Ltd         Q4 2019 Capri Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 29-May-2019  AMC     KEYS.N   Keysight Technologies Inc  Q2 2019 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 29-May-2019  AMC     PVH.N    PVH Corp                   Q1 2019 PVH Corp Earnings Release
 30-May-2019  16:15   COO.N    Cooper Companies Inc       Q2 2019 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 30-May-2019  16:15   COST.O   Costco Wholesale Corp      Q3 2019 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release
 30-May-2019  BMO     DG.N     Dollar General Corp        Q1 2019 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
 30-May-2019  BMO     DLTR.O   Dollar Tree Inc            Q1 2019 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 30-May-2019  16:15   GPS.N    Gap Inc                    Q1 2019 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 30-May-2019  AMC     ULTA.O   Ulta Beauty Inc            Q1 2019 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

