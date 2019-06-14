DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

June 14 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 18-Jun-2019 AMC ADBE.O Adobe Inc Q2 2019 Adobe Inc Earnings Release 19-Jun-2019 AMC ORCL.N Oracle Corp Q4 2019 Oracle Corp Earnings Release 20-Jun-2019 BMO KR.N Kroger Co Q1 2019 Kroger Co Earnings Release 20-Jun-2019 BMO DRI.N Darden Restaurants Inc Q4 2019 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release 20-Jun-2019 AMC RHT.N Red Hat Inc Q1 2020 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release 21-Jun-2019 BMO KMX.N Carmax Inc Q1 2020 Carmax Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)