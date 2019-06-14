Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    June 14 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
        
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC        Company                 Event Name
 18-Jun-2019  AMC         ADBE.O     Adobe Inc               Q2 2019 Adobe Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jun-2019  AMC         ORCL.N     Oracle Corp             Q4 2019 Oracle Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jun-2019  BMO         KR.N       Kroger Co               Q1 2019 Kroger Co Earnings Release
 20-Jun-2019  BMO         DRI.N      Darden Restaurants Inc  Q4 2019 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
 20-Jun-2019  AMC         RHT.N      Red Hat Inc             Q1 2020 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release
 21-Jun-2019  BMO         KMX.N      Carmax Inc              Q1 2020 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
  
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
