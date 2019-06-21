DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

June 21 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name (GMT) 25-Jun-2019 BMO LEN.N Lennar Corp Q2 2019 Lennar Corp Earnings Release 25-Jun-2019 AMC MU.O Micron Technology Q3 2019 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Inc Release 25-Jun-2019 AMC FDX.N FedEx Corp Q4 2019 FedEx Corp Earnings Release 26-Jun-2019 BMO INFO.O IHS Markit Ltd Q2 2019 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release 26-Jun-2019 BMO PAYX.O Paychex Inc Q4 2019 Paychex Inc Earnings Release 26-Jun-2019 BMO GIS.N General Mills Inc Q4 2019 General Mills Inc Earnings Release 27-Jun-2019 07:00 WBA.O Walgreens Boots Q3 2019 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Alliance Inc Earnings Release 27-Jun-2019 BMO ACN.N Accenture PLC Q3 2019 Accenture PLC Earnings Release 27-Jun-2019 BMO CAG.N Conagra Brands Inc Q4 2019 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release 27-Jun-2019 BMO MKC.N McCormick & Company Q2 2019 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Inc Release 27-Jun-2019 AMC NKE.N Nike Inc Q4 2019 Nike Inc Earnings Release 28-Jun-2019 BMO STZ.N Constellation Q1 2020 Constellation Brands Inc Brands Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)