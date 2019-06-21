Earnings Season
June 21, 2019 / 4:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

3 Min Read

    June 21 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
 Start Date    Start Time   RIC      Company              Event Name
               (GMT)                                      
 25-Jun-2019   BMO          LEN.N    Lennar Corp          Q2 2019 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jun-2019   AMC          MU.O     Micron Technology    Q3 2019 Micron Technology Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                  Release
 25-Jun-2019   AMC          FDX.N    FedEx Corp           Q4 2019 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jun-2019   BMO          INFO.O   IHS Markit Ltd       Q2 2019 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Jun-2019   BMO          PAYX.O   Paychex Inc          Q4 2019 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jun-2019   BMO          GIS.N    General Mills Inc    Q4 2019 General Mills Inc Earnings
                                                          Release
 27-Jun-2019   07:00        WBA.O    Walgreens Boots      Q3 2019 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
                                     Alliance Inc         Earnings Release
 27-Jun-2019   BMO          ACN.N    Accenture PLC        Q3 2019 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 27-Jun-2019   BMO          CAG.N    Conagra Brands Inc   Q4 2019 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings
                                                          Release
 27-Jun-2019   BMO          MKC.N    McCormick & Company  Q2 2019 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                  Release
 27-Jun-2019   AMC          NKE.N    Nike Inc             Q4 2019 Nike Inc Earnings Release
 28-Jun-2019   BMO          STZ.N    Constellation        Q1 2020 Constellation Brands Inc
                                     Brands Inc           Earnings Release
  
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select
the company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below