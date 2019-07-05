DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
    July 5 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
       
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC       Company               Event Name
 09-Jul-2019   06:00       PEP.O     PepsiCo Inc           Q2 2019 PepsiCo Inc Earnings
                                                           Release
 11-Jul-2019   07:00       FAST.O    Fastenal Co           Q2 2019 Fastenal Co Earnings
                                                           Release
 11-Jul-2019   BMO         DAL.N     Delta Air Lines Inc   Q2 2019 Delta Air Lines Inc
                                                           Earnings Release
