DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

July 12 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 15-Jul-2019 AMC JBHT.OQ J B Hunt Transport Services Q2 2019 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Inc Earnings Release 15-Jul-2019 BMO C.N Citigroup Inc Q2 2019 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release 16-Jul-2019 AMC CSX.OQ CSX Corp Q2 2019 CSX Corp Earnings Release 16-Jul-2019 AMC CTAS.OQ Cintas Corp Q4 2019 Cintas Corp Earnings Release 16-Jul-2019 AMC UAL.OQ United Airlines Holdings Inc Q2 2019 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release 16-Jul-2019 BMO PLD.N Prologis Inc Q2 2019 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 16-Jul-2019 BMO GS.N Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q2 2019 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 16-Jul-2019 BMO JPM.N JPMorgan Chase & Co Q2 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release 16-Jul-2019 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 16-Jul-2019 08:00 WFC.N Wells Fargo & Co Q2 2019 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 AMC EBAY.OQ eBay Inc Q2 2019 eBay Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle International Q2 2019 Crown Castle International Corp Corp Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q2 2019 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 AMC KMI.N Kinder Morgan Inc Q2 2019 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q2 2019 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 AMC IBM.N International Business Q2 2019 International Business Machines Machines Corp Corp Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 16:00 NFLX.OQ Netflix Inc Q2 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 BMO PNC.N PNC Financial Services Group Q2 2019 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 BMO OMC.N Omnicom Group Inc Q2 2019 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 BMO CMA.N Comerica Inc Q2 2019 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 BMO BK.N Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q2 2019 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 BMO TXT.N Textron Inc Q2 2019 Textron Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 BMO USB.N U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 17-Jul-2019 06:45 BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q2 2019 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 AMC ETFC.OQ E*TRADE Financial Corp Q2 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 AMC COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q2 2019 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 AMC MSFT.OQ Microsoft Corp Q4 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO BBT.N BB&T Corp Q2 2019 BB&T Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO SNA.N Snap-On Inc Q2 2019 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Inc Q2 2019 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO UNH.N UnitedHealth Group Inc Q2 2019 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q2 2019 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO GPC.N Genuine Parts Co Q2 2019 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO STI.N SunTrust Banks Inc Q2 2019 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO PPG.N PPG Industries Inc Q2 2019 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO NUE.N Nucor Corp Q2 2019 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO ADS.N Alliance Data Systems Corp Q2 2019 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO MS.N Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 BMO MTB.N M&T Bank Corp Q2 2019 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 07:00 PM.N Philip Morris International Q2 2019 Philip Morris International Inc Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 07:00 DOV.N Dover Corp Q2 2019 Dover Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 NTS ISRG.OQ Intuitive Surgical Inc Q2 2019 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2019 06:00 DHR.N Danaher Corp Q2 2019 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2019 BMO SYF.N Synchrony Financial Q2 2019 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 19-Jul-2019 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Corp Q2 2019 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2019 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q2 2019 State Street Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2019 BMO BLK.N BlackRock Inc Q2 2019 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2019 BMO KSU.N Kansas City Southern Q2 2019 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release 19-Jul-2019 BMO CFG.N Citizens Financial Group Inc Q2 2019 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2019 BMO AXP.N American Express Co Q2 2019 American Express Co Earnings Release 19-Jul-2019 07:00 SLB.N Schlumberger NV Q2 2019 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)