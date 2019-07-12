Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    July 12 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

 U.S. EARNINGS 
   
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC      Company                        Event Name
 15-Jul-2019   AMC         JBHT.OQ  J B Hunt Transport Services    Q2 2019 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
                                    Inc                            Earnings Release
 15-Jul-2019   BMO         C.N      Citigroup Inc                  Q2 2019 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jul-2019   AMC         CSX.OQ   CSX Corp                       Q2 2019 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 16-Jul-2019   AMC         CTAS.OQ  Cintas Corp                    Q4 2019 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 16-Jul-2019   AMC         UAL.OQ   United Airlines Holdings Inc   Q2 2019 United Continental Holdings Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 16-Jul-2019   BMO         PLD.N    Prologis Inc                   Q2 2019 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jul-2019   BMO         GS.N     Goldman Sachs Group Inc        Q2 2019 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 16-Jul-2019   BMO         JPM.N    JPMorgan Chase & Co            Q2 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 16-Jul-2019   BMO         JNJ.N    Johnson & Johnson              Q2 2019 Johnson & Johnson Earnings
                                                                   Release
 16-Jul-2019   08:00       WFC.N    Wells Fargo & Co               Q2 2019 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   AMC         EBAY.OQ  eBay Inc                       Q2 2019 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   AMC         CCI.N    Crown Castle International     Q2 2019 Crown Castle International Corp
                                    Corp                           Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   AMC         SLG.N    SL Green Realty Corp           Q2 2019 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 17-Jul-2019   AMC         KMI.N    Kinder Morgan Inc              Q2 2019 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 17-Jul-2019   AMC         URI.N    United Rentals Inc             Q2 2019 United Rentals Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 17-Jul-2019   AMC         IBM.N    International Business         Q2 2019 International Business Machines
                                    Machines Corp                  Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   16:00       NFLX.OQ  Netflix Inc                    Q2 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   BMO         PNC.N    PNC Financial Services Group   Q2 2019 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
                                    Inc                            Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   BMO         OMC.N    Omnicom Group Inc              Q2 2019 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 17-Jul-2019   BMO         CMA.N    Comerica Inc                   Q2 2019 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   BMO         BK.N     Bank of New York Mellon Corp   Q2 2019 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   BMO         TXT.N    Textron Inc                    Q2 2019 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   BMO         USB.N    U.S. Bancorp                   Q2 2019 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2019   BMO         ABT.N    Abbott Laboratories            Q2 2019 Abbott Laboratories Earnings
                                                                   Release
 17-Jul-2019   06:45       BAC.N    Bank of America Corp           Q2 2019 Bank of America Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 18-Jul-2019   AMC         ETFC.OQ  E*TRADE Financial Corp         Q2 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 18-Jul-2019   AMC         COF.N    Capital One Financial Corp     Q2 2019 Capital One Financial Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   AMC         MSFT.OQ  Microsoft Corp                 Q4 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         BBT.N    BB&T Corp                      Q2 2019 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         SNA.N    Snap-On Inc                    Q2 2019 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         HON.N    Honeywell International Inc    Q2 2019 Honeywell International Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         UNH.N    UnitedHealth Group Inc         Q2 2019 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         UNP.N    Union Pacific Corp             Q2 2019 Union Pacific Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         GPC.N    Genuine Parts Co               Q2 2019 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         STI.N    SunTrust Banks Inc             Q2 2019 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         PPG.N    PPG Industries Inc             Q2 2019 PPG Industries Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         NUE.N    Nucor Corp                     Q2 2019 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         ADS.N    Alliance Data Systems Corp     Q2 2019 Alliance Data Systems Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         MS.N     Morgan Stanley                 Q2 2019 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   BMO         MTB.N    M&T Bank Corp                  Q2 2019 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   07:00       PM.N     Philip Morris International    Q2 2019 Philip Morris International Inc
                                    Inc                            Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   07:00       DOV.N    Dover Corp                     Q2 2019 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2019   NTS         ISRG.OQ  Intuitive Surgical Inc         Q2 2019 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 18-Jul-2019   06:00       DHR.N    Danaher Corp                   Q2 2019 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2019   BMO         SYF.N    Synchrony Financial            Q2 2019 Synchrony Financial Earnings
                                                                   Release
 19-Jul-2019   BMO         RF.N     Regions Financial Corp         Q2 2019 Regions Financial Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 19-Jul-2019   BMO         STT.N    State Street Corp              Q2 2019 State Street Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 19-Jul-2019   BMO         BLK.N    BlackRock Inc                  Q2 2019 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2019   BMO         KSU.N    Kansas City Southern           Q2 2019 Kansas City Southern Earnings
                                                                   Release
 19-Jul-2019   BMO         CFG.N    Citizens Financial Group Inc   Q2 2019 Citizens Financial Group Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2019   BMO         AXP.N    American Express Co            Q2 2019 American Express Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 19-Jul-2019   07:00       SLB.N    Schlumberger NV                Q2 2019 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
