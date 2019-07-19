DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

July 19 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 22-Jul-2019 BMO HAL.N Halliburton Co Q2 2019 Halliburton Co Earnings Release 22-Jul-2019 16:10 WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q2 2019 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 22-Jul-2019 AMC CDNS.O Cadence Design Systems Q2 2019 Cadence Design Systems Inc Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 06:45 AVY.N Avery Dennison Corp Q2 2019 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO PHM.N PulteGroup Inc Q2 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO PNR.N Pentair PLC Q2 2019 Pentair PLC Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO HAS.O Hasbro Inc Q2 2019 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO DGX.N Quest Diagnostics Inc Q2 2019 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO IPG.N Interpublic Group of Q2 2019 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Companies Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q2 2019 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 2019 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q2 2019 KeyCorp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO CNC.N Centene Corp Q2 2019 Centene Corp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO HOG.N Harley-Davidson Inc Q2 2019 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q2 2019 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO BIIB.O Biogen Inc Q2 2019 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO PCAR.O Paccar Inc Q2 2019 Paccar Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q2 2019 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 08:30 LW.N Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Q4 2019 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Q2 2019 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO TRV.N Travelers Companies Inc Q2 2019 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO UTX.N United Technologies Corp Q2 2019 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q2 2019 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q2 2019 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q3 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 AMC CB.N Chubb Ltd Q2 2019 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 AMC FE.N FirstEnergy Corp Q2 2019 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 AMC CMG.N Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 AMC EW.N Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q2 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Q2 2019 Discover Financial Services Services Earnings Release 23-Jul-2019 AMC RHI.N Robert Half International Q2 2019 Robert Half International Inc Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 06:00 ANTM.N Anthem Inc Q2 2019 Anthem Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 07:30 CAT.N Caterpillar Inc Q2 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q2 2019 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO VFC.N VF Corp Q1 2020 VF Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO TMO.N Thermo Fisher Scientific Q2 2019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO DTE.N DTE Energy Co Q2 2019 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO BA.N Boeing Co Q2 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO NEE.N Nextera Energy Inc Q2 2019 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q2 2019 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q2 2019 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO FCX.N Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q2 2019 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q2 2019 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO UPS.N United Parcel Service Inc Q2 2019 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO BSX.N Boston Scientific Corp Q2 2019 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO TROW.O T. Rowe Price Group Inc Q2 2019 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO ALXN.O Alexion Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO IQV.N IQVIA Holdings Inc Q2 2019 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO MKTX.O Marketaxess Holdings Inc Q2 2019 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 2019 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO TEL.N TE Connectivity Ltd Q3 2019 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO HLT.N Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q2 2019 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO NOC.N Northrop Grumman Corp Q2 2019 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO NDAQ.O Nasdaq Inc Q2 2019 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO ROL.N Rollins Inc Q2 2019 Rollins Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO APH.N Amphenol Corp Q2 2019 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 BMO T.N AT&T Inc Q2 2019 AT&T Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC FTI.N TechnipFMC PLC Q2 2019 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC FB.O Facebook Inc Q2 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC VAR.N Varian Medical Systems Q3 2019 Varian Medical Systems Inc Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC TMK.N Torchmark Corp Q2 2019 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC F.N Ford Motor Co Q2 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC PKG.N Packaging Corp of America Q2 2019 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC CERN.O Cerner Corp Q2 2019 Cerner Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC CTXS.O Citrix Systems Inc Q2 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC AMP.N Ameriprise Financial Inc Q2 2019 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC RJF.N Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC ESS.N Essex Property Trust Inc Q2 2019 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC XLNX.O Xilinx Inc Q1 2020 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC ALGN.O Align Technology Inc Q2 2019 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 16:30 FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q3 2019 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC ORLY.O O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q2 2019 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2019 AMC PYPL.O PayPal Holdings Inc Q2 2019 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 06:55 IVZ.N Invesco Ltd Q2 2019 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 07:00 RTN.N Raytheon Co Q2 2019 Raytheon Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 07:00 MAS.N Masco Corp Q2 2019 Masco Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO LH.N Laboratory Corporation of Q2 2019 Laboratory Corporation of America America Holdings Holdings Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO TSCO.O Tractor Supply Co Q2 2019 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO BWA.N BorgWarner Inc Q2 2019 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q2 2019 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO RCL.N Royal Caribbean Cruises Q2 2019 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO VLO.N Valero Energy Corp Q2 2019 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO NEM.N Newmont Goldcorp Corp Q2 2019 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q2 2019 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO ALLE.N Allegion PLC Q2 2019 Allegion PLC Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO BMY.N Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q2 2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO APD.N Air Products and Q3 2019 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Chemicals Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO AEP.N American Electric Power Q2 2019 American Electric Power Company Company Inc Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO ROK.N Rockwell Automation Inc Q3 2019 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO CMCSA.O Comcast Corp Q2 2019 Comcast Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO HP.N Helmerich and Payne Inc Q3 2019 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO ROP.N Roper Technologies Inc Q2 2019 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q2 2019 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q2 2019 3M Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO HSY.N Hershey Co Q2 2019 Hershey Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO AAL.O American Airlines Group Q2 2019 American Airlines Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO IP.N International Paper Co Q2 2019 International Paper Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q2 2019 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO LKQ.O LKQ Corp Q2 2019 LKQ Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO VMC.N Vulcan Materials Co Q2 2019 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO KIM.N Kimco Realty Corp Q2 2019 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 BMO BAX.N Baxter International Inc Q2 2019 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC INTC.O Intel Corp Q2 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q2 2019 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC FTV.N Fortive Corp Q2 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC RMD.N Resmed Inc Q4 2019 Resmed Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC EXPE.O Expedia Group Inc Q2 2019 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC GOOGL.O Alphabet Inc Q2 2019 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC AFL.N Aflac Inc Q2 2019 Aflac Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC RSG.N Republic Services Inc Q2 2019 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC SBUX.O Starbucks Corp Q3 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC EMN.N Eastman Chemical Co Q2 2019 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC UHS.N Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Universal Health Services Inc Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC SIVB.O SVB Financial Group Q2 2019 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC AMZN.O Amazon.com Inc Q2 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC EIX.N Edison International Q2 2019 Edison International Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC MGM.N MGM Resorts International Q2 2019 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC FISV.O Fiserv Inc Q2 2019 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC MHK.N Mohawk Industries Inc Q2 2019 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC ALK.N Alaska Air Group Inc Q2 2019 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 16:05 VRSN.O Verisign Inc Q2 2019 Verisign Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 16:05 SYK.N Stryker Corp Q2 2019 Stryker Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 16:15 PFG.O Principal Financial Group Q2 2019 Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2019 AMC JNPR.N Juniper Networks Inc Q2 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 06:00 ZBH.N Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q2 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 06:00 AON.N Aon PLC Q2 2019 Aon PLC Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 07:00 CHTR.O Charter Communications Q2 2019 Charter Communications Inc Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 08:00 ITW.N Illinois Tool Works Inc Q2 2019 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 BMO COG.N Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q2 2019 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 BMO MCD.N Mcdonald's Corp Q2 2019 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 BMO PSX.N Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Phillips 66 Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 BMO VTR.N Ventas Inc Q2 2019 Ventas Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 BMO TWTR.N Twitter Inc Q2 2019 Twitter Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 BMO WY.N Weyerhaeuser Co Q2 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q2 2019 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2019 BMO ABBV.N AbbVie Inc Q2 2019 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)