Earnings Season
July 19, 2019 / 6:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    July 19 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company                    Event Name
 22-Jul-2019  BMO         HAL.N    Halliburton Co             Q2 2019 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 22-Jul-2019  16:10       WHR.N    Whirlpool Corp             Q2 2019 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 22-Jul-2019  AMC         CDNS.O   Cadence Design Systems     Q2 2019 Cadence Design Systems Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  06:45       AVY.N    Avery Dennison Corp        Q2 2019 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         PHM.N    PulteGroup Inc             Q2 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         PNR.N    Pentair PLC                Q2 2019 Pentair PLC Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         HAS.O    Hasbro Inc                 Q2 2019 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         DGX.N    Quest Diagnostics Inc      Q2 2019 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         IPG.N    Interpublic Group of       Q2 2019 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
                                   Companies Inc              Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         LMT.N    Lockheed Martin Corp       Q2 2019 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         FITB.O   Fifth Third Bancorp        Q2 2019 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         KEY.N    KeyCorp                    Q2 2019 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         CNC.N    Centene Corp               Q2 2019 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         HOG.N    Harley-Davidson Inc        Q2 2019 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         KO.N     Coca-Cola Co               Q2 2019 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         BIIB.O   Biogen Inc                 Q2 2019 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         PCAR.O   Paccar Inc                 Q2 2019 Paccar Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         SHW.N    Sherwin-Williams Co        Q2 2019 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  08:30       LW.N     Lamb Weston Holdings Inc   Q4 2019 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         SWK.N    Stanley Black & Decker     Q2 2019 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         TRV.N    Travelers Companies Inc    Q2 2019 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         UTX.N    United Technologies Corp   Q2 2019 United Technologies Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  BMO         KMB.N    Kimberly-Clark Corp        Q2 2019 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  AMC         TXN.O    Texas Instruments Inc      Q2 2019 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  AMC         V.N      Visa Inc                   Q3 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  AMC         CB.N     Chubb Ltd                  Q2 2019 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  AMC         FE.N     FirstEnergy Corp           Q2 2019 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  AMC         CMG.N    Chipotle Mexican Grill     Q2 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  AMC         EW.N     Edwards Lifesciences Corp  Q2 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Jul-2019  AMC         DFS.N    Discover Financial         Q2 2019 Discover Financial Services
                                   Services                   Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2019  AMC         RHI.N    Robert Half International  Q2 2019 Robert Half International Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  06:00       ANTM.N   Anthem Inc                 Q2 2019 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  07:30       CAT.N    Caterpillar Inc            Q2 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  08:00       GWW.N    W W Grainger Inc           Q2 2019 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         VFC.N    VF Corp                    Q1 2020 VF Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         TMO.N    Thermo Fisher Scientific   Q2 2019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         DTE.N    DTE Energy Co              Q2 2019 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         BA.N     Boeing Co                  Q2 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         NEE.N    Nextera Energy Inc         Q2 2019 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         GD.N     General Dynamics Corp      Q2 2019 General Dynamics Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         FLIR.O   FLIR Systems Inc           Q2 2019 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         FCX.N    Freeport-McMoRan Inc       Q2 2019 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         NTRS.O   Northern Trust Corp        Q2 2019 Northern Trust Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         UPS.N    United Parcel Service Inc  Q2 2019 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         BSX.N    Boston Scientific Corp     Q2 2019 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         TROW.O   T. Rowe Price Group Inc    Q2 2019 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         ALXN.O   Alexion Pharmaceuticals    Q2 2019 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         IQV.N    IQVIA Holdings Inc         Q2 2019 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         MKTX.O   Marketaxess Holdings Inc   Q2 2019 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         NSC.N    Norfolk Southern Corp      Q2 2019 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         TEL.N    TE Connectivity Ltd        Q3 2019 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         HLT.N    Hilton Worldwide Holdings  Q2 2019 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         NOC.N    Northrop Grumman Corp      Q2 2019 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         NDAQ.O   Nasdaq Inc                 Q2 2019 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         ROL.N    Rollins Inc                Q2 2019 Rollins Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         APH.N    Amphenol Corp              Q2 2019 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  BMO         T.N      AT&T Inc                   Q2 2019 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         FTI.N    TechnipFMC PLC             Q2 2019 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         FB.O     Facebook Inc               Q2 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         VAR.N    Varian Medical Systems     Q3 2019 Varian Medical Systems Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         TMK.N    Torchmark Corp             Q2 2019 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         F.N      Ford Motor Co              Q2 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         PKG.N    Packaging Corp of America  Q2 2019 Packaging Corp of America Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         CERN.O   Cerner Corp                Q2 2019 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         CTXS.O   Citrix Systems Inc         Q2 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         AMP.N    Ameriprise Financial Inc   Q2 2019 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         RJF.N    Raymond James Financial    Q3 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         ESS.N    Essex Property Trust Inc   Q2 2019 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         XLNX.O   Xilinx Inc                 Q1 2020 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         ALGN.O   Align Technology Inc       Q2 2019 Align Technology Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  16:30       FFIV.O   F5 Networks Inc            Q3 2019 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         ORLY.O   O'Reilly Automotive Inc    Q2 2019 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Jul-2019  AMC         PYPL.O   PayPal Holdings Inc        Q2 2019 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  06:55       IVZ.N    Invesco Ltd                Q2 2019 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  07:00       RTN.N    Raytheon Co                Q2 2019 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  07:00       MAS.N    Masco Corp                 Q2 2019 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         LH.N     Laboratory Corporation of  Q2 2019 Laboratory Corporation of America
                                   America Holdings           Holdings Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         TSCO.O   Tractor Supply Co          Q2 2019 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         BWA.N    BorgWarner Inc             Q2 2019 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         HBAN.O   Huntington Bancshares Inc  Q2 2019 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         RCL.N    Royal Caribbean Cruises    Q2 2019 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
                                   Ltd                        Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         VLO.N    Valero Energy Corp         Q2 2019 Valero Energy Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         NEM.N    Newmont Goldcorp Corp      Q2 2019 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         LUV.N    Southwest Airlines Co      Q2 2019 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         ALLE.N   Allegion PLC               Q2 2019 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         BMY.N    Bristol-Myers Squibb Co    Q2 2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         APD.N    Air Products and           Q3 2019 Air Products and Chemicals Inc
                                   Chemicals Inc              Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         AEP.N    American Electric Power    Q2 2019 American Electric Power Company
                                   Company Inc                Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         ROK.N    Rockwell Automation Inc    Q3 2019 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         CMCSA.O  Comcast Corp               Q2 2019 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         HP.N     Helmerich and Payne Inc    Q3 2019 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         ROP.N    Roper Technologies Inc     Q2 2019 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         WM.N     Waste Management Inc       Q2 2019 Waste Management Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         MMM.N    3M Co                      Q2 2019 3M Co Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         HSY.N    Hershey Co                 Q2 2019 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         AAL.O    American Airlines Group    Q2 2019 American Airlines Group Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         IP.N     International Paper Co     Q2 2019 International Paper Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         CMS.N    CMS Energy Corp            Q2 2019 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         LKQ.O    LKQ Corp                   Q2 2019 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         VMC.N    Vulcan Materials Co        Q2 2019 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         KIM.N    Kimco Realty Corp          Q2 2019 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  BMO         BAX.N    Baxter International Inc   Q2 2019 Baxter International Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         INTC.O   Intel Corp                 Q2 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         AJG.N    Arthur J Gallagher & Co    Q2 2019 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         FTV.N    Fortive Corp               Q2 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         RMD.N    Resmed Inc                 Q4 2019 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         EXPE.O   Expedia Group Inc          Q2 2019 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         GOOGL.O  Alphabet Inc               Q2 2019 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         AFL.N    Aflac Inc                  Q2 2019 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         RSG.N    Republic Services Inc      Q2 2019 Republic Services Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         SBUX.O   Starbucks Corp             Q3 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         EMN.N    Eastman Chemical Co        Q2 2019 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         UHS.N    Universal Health Services  Q2 2019 Universal Health Services Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         SIVB.O   SVB Financial Group        Q2 2019 SVB Financial Group Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         AMZN.O   Amazon.com Inc             Q2 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         EIX.N    Edison International       Q2 2019 Edison International Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         MGM.N    MGM Resorts International  Q2 2019 MGM Resorts International Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         FISV.O   Fiserv Inc                 Q2 2019 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         MHK.N    Mohawk Industries Inc      Q2 2019 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         ALK.N    Alaska Air Group Inc       Q2 2019 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Jul-2019  16:05       VRSN.O   Verisign Inc               Q2 2019 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  16:05       SYK.N    Stryker Corp               Q2 2019 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  16:15       PFG.O    Principal Financial Group  Q2 2019 Principal Financial Group Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2019  AMC         JNPR.N   Juniper Networks Inc       Q2 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 26-Jul-2019  06:00       ZBH.N    Zimmer Biomet Holdings     Q2 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2019  06:00       AON.N    Aon PLC                    Q2 2019 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2019  07:00       CHTR.O   Charter Communications     Q2 2019 Charter Communications Inc
                                   Inc                        Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2019  08:00       ITW.N    Illinois Tool Works Inc    Q2 2019 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 26-Jul-2019  BMO         COG.N    Cabot Oil & Gas Corp       Q2 2019 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings
                                                              Release
 26-Jul-2019  BMO         MCD.N    Mcdonald's Corp            Q2 2019 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2019  BMO         PSX.N    Phillips 66                Q2 2019 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2019  BMO         VTR.N    Ventas Inc                 Q2 2019 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2019  BMO         TWTR.N   Twitter Inc                Q2 2019 Twitter Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2019  BMO         WY.N     Weyerhaeuser Co            Q2 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2019  BMO         CL.N     Colgate-Palmolive Co       Q2 2019 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings
                                                              Release
 26-Jul-2019  BMO         ABBV.N   AbbVie Inc                 Q2 2019 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
   
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
