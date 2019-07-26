Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    July 26 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
  U.S. EARNINGS      
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company                          Event Name
              (GMT)                                                
 29-Jul-2019  BMO         AMG.N   Affiliated Managers Group Inc    Q2 2019 Affiliated Managers Group
                                                                   Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jul-2019  AMC         NOV.N   National Oilwell Varco Inc       Q2 2019 National Oilwell Varco Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 29-Jul-2019  AMC         PKI.N   PerkinElmer Inc                  Q2 2019 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 29-Jul-2019  AMC         LEG.N   Leggett & Platt Inc              Q2 2019 Leggett & Platt Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 29-Jul-2019  AMC         ARE.N   Alexandria Real Estate Equities  Q2 2019 Alexandria Real Estate
                                  Inc                              Equities Inc Earnings Release
 29-Jul-2019  AMC         RE.N    Everest Re Group Ltd             Q2 2019 Everest Re Group Ltd
                                                                   Earnings Release
 29-Jul-2019  AMC         VNO.N   Vornado Realty Trust             Q2 2019 Vornado Realty Trust
                                                                   Earnings Release
 29-Jul-2019  AMC         SBAC.O  SBA Communications Corp          Q2 2019 SBA Communications Corp
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 29-Jul-2019  16:05       ILMN.O  Illumina Inc                     Q2 2019 Illumina Inc Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 30-Jul-2019  06:00       WCG.N   WellCare Health Plans Inc        Q2 2019 WellCare Health Plans Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  06:30       XRX.N   Xerox Corp                       Q2 2019 Xerox Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  06:55       UAA.N   Under Armour Inc                 Q2 2019 Under Armour Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  07:00       INCY.O  Incyte Corp                      Q2 2019 Incyte Corp Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         HCA.N   HCA Healthcare Inc               Q2 2019 HCA Healthcare Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         GLW.N   Corning Inc                      Q2 2019 Corning Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         IT.N    Gartner Inc                      Q2 2019 Gartner Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         PEG.N   Public Service Enterprise Group  Q2 2019 Public Service Enterprise
                                  Inc                              Group Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         IPGP.O  IPG Photonics Corp               Q2 2019 IPG Photonics Corp
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         DHI.N   D.R. Horton Inc                  Q3 2019 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         IR.N    Ingersoll-Rand PLC               Q2 2019 Ingersoll-Rand PLC
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         AME.N   Ametek Inc                       Q2 2019 Ametek Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         MLM.N   Martin Marietta Materials Inc    Q2 2019 Martin Marietta Materials
                                                                   Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         BEN.N   Franklin Resources Inc           Q3 2019 Franklin Resources Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         CMI.N   Cummins Inc                      Q2 2019 Cummins Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         WAT.N   Waters Corp                      Q2 2019 Waters Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         PG.N    Procter & Gamble Co              Q4 2019 Procter & Gamble Co
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         PFE.N   Pfizer Inc                       Q2 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         RL.N    Ralph Lauren Corp                Q1 2020 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         MRK.N   Merck & Co Inc                   Q2 2019 Merck & Co Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         MO.N    Altria Group Inc                 Q2 2019 Altria Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         COP.N   ConocoPhillips                   Q2 2019 ConocoPhillips Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         GPN.N   Global Payments Inc              Q2 2019 Global Payments Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         AOS.N   A. O. Smith Corp                 Q2 2019 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         MA.N    Mastercard Inc                   Q2 2019 Mastercard Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         ECL.N   Ecolab Inc                       Q2 2019 Ecolab Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         LLY.N   Eli Lilly and Co                 Q2 2019 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         ETN.N   Eaton Corporation PLC            Q2 2019 Eaton Corporation PLC
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  BMO         MMC.N   Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc   Q2 2019 Marsh & McLennan Companies
                                                                   Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         AMD.OQ  Advanced Micro Devices Inc       Q2 2019 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         EXR.N   Extra Space Storage Inc          Q2 2019 Extra Space Storage Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         EQR.N   Equity Residential               Q2 2019 Equity Residential
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         UNM.N   Unum Group                       Q2 2019 Unum Group Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         EA.OQ   Electronic Arts Inc              Q1 2020 Electronic Arts Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         AAPL.O  Apple Inc                        Q3 2019 Apple Inc Earnings Release
                          Q                                        
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         FMC.N   FMC Corp                         Q2 2019 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         CINF.O  Cincinnati Financial Corp        Q2 2019 Cincinnati Financial Corp
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         AKAM.O  Akamai Technologies Inc          Q2 2019 Akamai Technologies Inc
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         OKE.N   ONEOK Inc                        Q2 2019 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         DLR.N   Digital Realty Trust Inc         Q2 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         GILD.O  Gilead Sciences Inc              Q2 2019 Gilead Sciences Inc
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         VRSK.O  Verisk Analytics Inc             Q2 2019 Verisk Analytics Inc
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         CHRW.O  C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc      Q2 2019 C.H. Robinson Worldwide
                          Q                                        Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         AMGN.O  Amgen Inc                        Q2 2019 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
                          Q                                        
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         BXP.N   Boston Properties Inc            Q2 2019 Boston Properties Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         UDR.N   UDR Inc                          Q2 2019 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         ALL.N   Allstate Corp                    Q2 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Jul-2019  16:05       MDLZ.O  Mondelez International Inc       Q2 2019 Mondelez International Inc
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2019  AMC         PSA.N   Public Storage                   Q2 2019 Public Storage Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  06:30       HUM.N   Humana Inc                       Q2 2019 Humana Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  06:30       LHX.N   L3Harris Technologies Inc        Q4 2019 Harris Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  06:45       BHGE.N  Baker Hughes A GE Co             Q2 2019 Baker Hughes A GE Co
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  07:00       AMT.N   American Tower Corp              Q2 2019 American Tower Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         ADP.OQ  Automatic Data Processing Inc    Q4 2019 Automatic Data Processing
                                                                   Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         TAP.N   Molson Coors Brewing Co          Q2 2019 Molson Coors Brewing Co
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         ETR.N   Entergy Corp                     Q2 2019 Entergy Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         NI.N    NiSource Inc                     Q2 2019 NiSource Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         D.N     Dominion Energy Inc              Q2 2019 Dominion Energy Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         JCI.N   Johnson Controls International   Q3 2019 Johnson Controls
                                  PLC                              International PLC Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         WLTW.O  Willis Towers Watson PLC         Q2 2019 Willis Towers Watson PLC
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         CHD.N   Church & Dwight Co Inc           Q2 2019 Church & Dwight Co Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         CME.OQ  CME Group Inc                    Q2 2019 CME Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         GE.N    General Electric Co              Q2 2019 General Electric Co
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         GRMN.O  Garmin Ltd                       Q2 2019 Garmin Ltd Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         MCO.N   Moody's Corp                     Q2 2019 Moody's Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         HES.N   Hess Corp                        Q2 2019 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         APTV.N  Aptiv PLC                        Q2 2019 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         SO.N    Southern Co                      Q2 2019 Southern Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         SPG.N   Simon Property Group Inc         Q2 2019 Simon Property Group Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  BMO         NLSN.N  Nielsen Holdings PLC             Q2 2019 Nielsen Holdings PLC
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         WDC.OQ  Western Digital Corp             Q4 2019 Western Digital Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         PRU.N   Prudential Financial Inc         Q2 2019 Prudential Financial, Inc.
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         HOLX.O  Hologic Inc                      Q3 2019 Hologic Inc Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         CXO.N   Concho Resources Inc             Q2 2019 Concho Resources Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         AVB.N   AvalonBay Communities Inc        Q2 2019 AvalonBay Communities Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         CTSH.O  Cognizant Technology Solutions   Q2 2019 Cognizant Technology
                          Q       Corp                             Solutions Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         WELL.N  Welltower Inc                    Q2 2019 Welltower Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         VRTX.O  Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc       Q2 2019 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         MET.N   MetLife Inc                      Q2 2019 MetLife Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         HCP.N   HCP Inc                          Q2 2019 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         MCK.N   McKesson Corp                    Q1 2020 McKesson Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         AWK.N   American Water Works Company     Q2 2019 American Water Works
                                  Inc                              Company Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         DRE.N   Duke Realty Corp                 Q2 2019 Duke Realty Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         APA.N   Apache Corp                      Q2 2019 Apache Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         OXY.N   Occidental Petroleum Corp        Q2 2019 Occidental Petroleum Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         CF.N    CF Industries Holdings Inc       Q2 2019 CF Industries Holdings Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         LNC.N   Lincoln National Corp            Q2 2019 Lincoln National Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         LRCX.O  Lam Research Corp                Q4 2019 Lam Research Corp Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         EQIX.O  Equinix Inc                      Q2 2019 Equinix Inc Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         ES.N    Eversource Energy                Q2 2019 Eversource Energy Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         QCOM.O  Qualcomm Inc                     Q3 2019 Qualcomm Inc Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         WMB.N   Williams Companies Inc           Q2 2019 Williams Companies Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         MAA.N   Mid-America Apartment            Q2 2019 Mid-America Apartment
                                  Communities Inc                  Communities Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2019  AMC         FLS.N   Flowserve Corp                   Q2 2019 Flowserve Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  06:00       IRM.N   Iron Mountain Inc                Q2 2019 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  06:55       XYL.N   Xylem Inc                        Q2 2019 Xylem Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  NTS         DD.N    Dupont De Nemours Inc            Q2 2019 Dupont De Nemours Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  NTS         MTD.N   Mettler-Toledo International     Q2 2019 Mettler-Toledo
                                  Inc                              International Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  08:00       GM.N    General Motors Co                Q2 2019 General Motors Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         PWR.N   Quanta Services Inc              Q2 2019 Quanta Services Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         ICE.N   Intercontinental Exchange Inc    Q2 2019 Intercontinental Exchange
                                                                   Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         ADM.N   Archer Daniels Midland Co        Q2 2019 Archer Daniels Midland Co
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         ABMD.O  Abiomed Inc                      Q1 2020 Abiomed Inc Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         YUM.N   Yum! Brands Inc                  Q2 2019 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         IDXX.O  IDEXX Laboratories Inc           Q2 2019 IDEXX Laboratories Inc
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         HFC.N   HollyFrontier Corp               Q2 2019 HollyFrontier Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         MAC.N   Macerich Co                      Q2 2019 Macerich Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         SRCL.O  Stericycle Inc                   Q2 2019 Stericycle Inc Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         CBRE.N  CBRE Group Inc                   Q2 2019 CBRE Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         PH.N    Parker-Hannifin Corp             Q4 2019 Parker-Hannifin Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         TFX.N   Teleflex Inc                     Q2 2019 Teleflex Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         MPC.N   Marathon Petroleum Corp          Q2 2019 Marathon Petroleum Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         SPGI.N  S&P Global Inc                   Q2 2019 S&P Global Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         BLL.N   Ball Corp                        Q2 2019 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         VZ.N    Verizon Communications Inc       Q2 2019 Verizon Communications Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         XEL.OQ  Xcel Energy Inc                  Q2 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         CLX.N   Clorox Co                        Q4 2019 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         K.N     Kellogg Co                       Q2 2019 Kellogg Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         MSCI.N  MSCI Inc                         Q2 2019 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         ABC.N   AmerisourceBergen Corp           Q3 2019 AmerisourceBergen Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         HBI.N   HanesBrands Inc                  Q2 2019 HanesBrands Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         BR.N    Broadridge Financial Solutions   Q4 2019 Broadridge Financial
                                  Inc                              Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         HII.N   Huntington Ingalls Industries    Q2 2019 Huntington Ingalls
                                  Inc                              Industries Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         CTVA.N  Corteva Inc                      Q2 2019 Corteva Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  BMO         EXC.N   Exelon Corp                      Q2 2019 Exelon Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  16:00       QRVO.O  Qorvo Inc                        Q1 2020 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
                          Q                                        
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         FRT.N   Federal Realty Investment Trust  Q2 2019 Federal Realty Investment
                                                                   Trust Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         LNT.OQ  Alliant Energy Corp              Q2 2019 Alliant Energy Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         AIV.N   Apartment Investment and         Q2 2019 Apartment Investment and
                                  Management Co                    Management Co Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         FBHS.N  Fortune Brands Home & Security   Q2 2019 Fortune Brands Home &
                                  Inc                              Security Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         WU.N    Western Union Co                 Q2 2019 Western Union Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         FTNT.O  Fortinet Inc                     Q2 2019 Fortinet Inc Earnings
                          Q                                        Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         ANET.N  Arista Networks Inc              Q2 2019 Arista Networks Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         MSI.N   Motorola Solutions Inc           Q2 2019 Motorola Solutions Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         ED.N    Consolidated Edison Inc          Q2 2019 Consolidated Edison Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         DVA.N   DaVita Inc                       Q2 2019 DaVita Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         EOG.N   EOG Resources Inc                Q2 2019 EOG Resources Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         HIG.N   Hartford Financial Services      Q2 2019 Hartford Financial
                                  Group Inc                        Services Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Aug-2019  AMC         REG.OQ  Regency Centers Corp             Q2 2019 Regency Centers Corp
                                                                   Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2019  07:00       SEE.N   Sealed Air Corp                  Q2 2019 Sealed Air Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Aug-2019  07:00       SRE.N   Sempra Energy                    Q2 2019 Sempra Energy Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         XRAY.O  Dentsply Sirona Inc              Q2 2019 Dentsply Sirona Inc
                          Q                                        Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         LYB.N   LyondellBasell Industries NV     Q2 2019 LyondellBasell Industries
                                                                   NV Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         STX.OQ  Seagate Technology PLC           Q4 2019 Seagate Technology PLC
                                                                   Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         CBOE.Z  Cboe Global Markets Inc          Q2 2019 Cboe Global Markets Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         XOM.N   Exxon Mobil Corp                 Q2 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         AEE.N   Ameren Corp                      Q2 2019 Ameren Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         ARNC.N  Arconic Inc                      Q2 2019 Arconic Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         NWL.OQ  Newell Brands Inc                Q2 2019 Newell Brands Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         CVX.N   Chevron Corp                     Q2 2019 Chevron Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Aug-2019  BMO         NBL.N   Noble Energy Inc                 Q2 2019 Noble Energy Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 
   
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
