DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 05-Aug-2019 06:00 LIN.N Linde PLC Q2 2019 Linde PLC Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 NTS TTWO.O Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Earnings Inc Release 05-Aug-2019 07:30 WEC.N WEC Energy Group Inc Q2 2019 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 BMO L.N Loews Corp Q2 2019 Loews Corp Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 BMO TSN.N Tyson Foods Inc Q3 2019 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 BMO JEC.N Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Q3 2019 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 AMC KLAC.O KLA Corp Q4 2019 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 AMC O.N Realty Income Corp Q2 2019 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 AMC IFF.N International Flavors & Q2 2019 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Fragrances Inc Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 AMC ANSS.O ANSYS Inc Q2 2019 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 AMC XEC.N Cimarex Energy Co Q2 2019 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release 05-Aug-2019 17:00 MAR.O Marriott International Inc Q2 2019 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 06:00 MOS.N Mosaic Co Q2 2019 Mosaic Co Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 NTS HST.N Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Q2 2019 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 NTS MCHP.O Microchip Technology Inc Q1 2020 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 07:00 DISCA.O Discovery Inc Q2 2019 Discovery Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 07:00 DUK.N Duke Energy Corp Q2 2019 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO AGN.N Allergan plc Q2 2019 Allergan plc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO HSIC.O Henry Schein Inc Q2 2019 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO EXPD.O Expeditors International of Q2 2019 Expeditors International of Washington Inc Washington Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO PPL.N PPL Corp Q2 2019 PPL Corp Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO TDG.N TransDigm Group Inc Q3 2019 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO REGN.O Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Q2 2019 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO EMR.N Emerson Electric Co Q3 2019 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO ZTS.N Zoetis Inc Q2 2019 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO BDX.N Becton Dickinson and Co Q3 2019 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO AES.N AES Corp Q2 2019 AES Corp Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 BMO FIS.N Fidelity National Information Q2 2019 Fidelity National Information Services Inc Services Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 AMC FLT.N Fleetcor Technologies Inc Q2 2019 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 AMC WYNN.O Wynn Resorts Ltd Q2 2019 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 AMC AIZ.N Assurant Inc Q2 2019 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 AMC PXD.N Pioneer Natural Resources Co Q2 2019 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 AMC DVN.N Devon Energy Corp Q2 2019 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release 06-Aug-2019 AMC FANG.O Diamondback Energy Inc Q2 2019 Diamondback Energy Inc Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 BMO CPRI.N Capri Holdings Ltd Q1 2020 Capri Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 BMO CVS.N CVS Health Corp Q2 2019 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 BMO NRG.N NRG Energy Inc Q2 2019 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 BMO CNP.N CenterPoint Energy Inc Q2 2019 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC ATO.N Atmos Energy Corp Q3 2019 Atmos Energy Corp Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC TRIP.O TripAdvisor Inc Q2 2019 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC ALB.N Albemarle Corp Q2 2019 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC MNST.O Monster Beverage Corp Q2 2019 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC CTL.N CenturyLink Inc Q2 2019 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC AIG.N American International Group Q2 2019 American International Group Inc Earnings Inc Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC EVRG.N Evergy Inc Q2 2019 Evergy Inc Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC BKNG.O Booking Holdings Inc Q2 2019 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC FOXA.O Fox Corp Q4 2019 Fox Corp Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC SWKS.O Skyworks Solutions Inc Q3 2019 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release 07-Aug-2019 AMC MRO.N Marathon Oil Corp Q2 2019 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 07:00 NCLH.N Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q2 2019 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Ltd Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 BMO PRGO.N Perrigo Company PLC Q2 2019 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 BMO PNW.N Pinnacle West Capital Corp Q2 2019 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 BMO KHC.O Kraft Heinz Co Q2 2019 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 BMO CAH.N Cardinal Health Inc Q4 2019 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 BMO VIAB.O Viacom Inc Q3 2019 Viacom Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 AMC DXC.N DXC Technology Co Q1 2020 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 AMC ATVI.O Activision Blizzard Inc Q2 2019 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 AMC NKTR.O Nektar Therapeutics Q2 2019 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 AMC SYMC.O Symantec Corp Q1 2020 Symantec Corp Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 AMC NWSA.O News Corp Q4 2019 News Corp Earnings Release 08-Aug-2019 AMC CBS.N CBS Corp Q2 2019 CBS Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)