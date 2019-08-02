Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS      
   
 Start Date   Start   RIC      Company                          Event Name
              Time                                              
 05-Aug-2019  06:00   LIN.N    Linde PLC                        Q2 2019 Linde PLC Earnings Release
 05-Aug-2019  NTS     TTWO.O   Take-Two Interactive Software    Q1 2020 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Earnings
                               Inc                              Release
 05-Aug-2019  07:30   WEC.N    WEC Energy Group Inc             Q2 2019 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
 05-Aug-2019  BMO     L.N      Loews Corp                       Q2 2019 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 05-Aug-2019  BMO     TSN.N    Tyson Foods Inc                  Q3 2019 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 05-Aug-2019  BMO     JEC.N    Jacobs Engineering Group Inc     Q3 2019 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 05-Aug-2019  AMC     KLAC.O   KLA Corp                         Q4 2019 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release
 05-Aug-2019  AMC     O.N      Realty Income Corp               Q2 2019 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
 05-Aug-2019  AMC     IFF.N    International Flavors &          Q2 2019 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
                               Fragrances Inc                   Earnings Release
 05-Aug-2019  AMC     ANSS.O   ANSYS Inc                        Q2 2019 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 05-Aug-2019  AMC     XEC.N    Cimarex Energy Co                Q2 2019 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release
 05-Aug-2019  17:00   MAR.O    Marriott International Inc       Q2 2019 Marriott International Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 06-Aug-2019  06:00   MOS.N    Mosaic Co                        Q2 2019 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  NTS     HST.N    Host Hotels & Resorts Inc        Q2 2019 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  NTS     MCHP.O   Microchip Technology Inc         Q1 2020 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  07:00   DISCA.O  Discovery Inc                    Q2 2019 Discovery Inc Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  07:00   DUK.N    Duke Energy Corp                 Q2 2019 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     AGN.N    Allergan plc                     Q2 2019 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     HSIC.O   Henry Schein Inc                 Q2 2019 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     EXPD.O   Expeditors International of      Q2 2019 Expeditors International of Washington Inc
                               Washington Inc                   Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     PPL.N    PPL Corp                         Q2 2019 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     TDG.N    TransDigm Group Inc              Q3 2019 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     REGN.O   Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc    Q2 2019 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                                                Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     EMR.N    Emerson Electric Co              Q3 2019 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     ZTS.N    Zoetis Inc                       Q2 2019 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     BDX.N    Becton Dickinson and Co          Q3 2019 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     AES.N    AES Corp                         Q2 2019 AES Corp Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  BMO     FIS.N    Fidelity National Information    Q2 2019 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
                               Services Inc                     Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  AMC     FLT.N    Fleetcor Technologies Inc        Q2 2019 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  AMC     WYNN.O   Wynn Resorts Ltd                 Q2 2019 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  AMC     AIZ.N    Assurant Inc                     Q2 2019 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  AMC     PXD.N    Pioneer Natural Resources Co     Q2 2019 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings
                                                                Release
 06-Aug-2019  AMC     DVN.N    Devon Energy Corp                Q2 2019 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release
 06-Aug-2019  AMC     FANG.O   Diamondback Energy Inc           Q2 2019 Diamondback Energy Inc Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  BMO     CPRI.N   Capri Holdings Ltd               Q1 2020 Capri Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  BMO     CVS.N    CVS Health Corp                  Q2 2019 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  BMO     NRG.N    NRG Energy Inc                   Q2 2019 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  BMO     CNP.N    CenterPoint Energy Inc           Q2 2019 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     ATO.N    Atmos Energy Corp                Q3 2019 Atmos Energy Corp Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     TRIP.O   TripAdvisor Inc                  Q2 2019 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     ALB.N    Albemarle Corp                   Q2 2019 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     MNST.O   Monster Beverage Corp            Q2 2019 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     CTL.N    CenturyLink Inc                  Q2 2019 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     AIG.N    American International Group     Q2 2019 American International Group Inc Earnings
                               Inc                              Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     EVRG.N   Evergy Inc                       Q2 2019 Evergy Inc Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     BKNG.O   Booking Holdings Inc             Q2 2019 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     FOXA.O   Fox Corp                         Q4 2019 Fox Corp Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     SWKS.O   Skyworks Solutions Inc           Q3 2019 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 07-Aug-2019  AMC     MRO.N    Marathon Oil Corp                Q2 2019 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  07:00   NCLH.N   Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings   Q2 2019 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
                               Ltd                              Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  BMO     PRGO.N   Perrigo Company PLC              Q2 2019 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  BMO     PNW.N    Pinnacle West Capital Corp       Q2 2019 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings
                                                                Release
 08-Aug-2019  BMO     KHC.O    Kraft Heinz Co                   Q2 2019 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  BMO     CAH.N    Cardinal Health Inc              Q4 2019 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  BMO     VIAB.O   Viacom Inc                       Q3 2019 Viacom Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  AMC     DXC.N    DXC Technology Co                Q1 2020 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  AMC     ATVI.O   Activision Blizzard Inc          Q2 2019 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  AMC     NKTR.O   Nektar Therapeutics              Q2 2019 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  AMC     SYMC.O   Symantec Corp                    Q1 2020 Symantec Corp Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  AMC     NWSA.O   News Corp                        Q4 2019 News Corp Earnings Release
 08-Aug-2019  AMC     CBS.N    CBS Corp                         Q2 2019 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
