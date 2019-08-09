Earnings Season
August 9, 2019 / 4:47 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS      
 Start Date   Start   RIC       Company                   Event Name
              Time                                        
 12-Aug-2019  BMO     SYY.N     Sysco Corp                Q4 2019 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 13-Aug-2019  BMO     AAP.N     Advance Auto Parts Inc    Q2 2019 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release
 14-Aug-2019  AMC     NTAP.O    NetApp Inc                Q1 2020 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 14-Aug-2019  AMC     A.N       Agilent Technologies Inc  Q3 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 14-Aug-2019  AMC     CSCO.O    Cisco Systems Inc         Q4 2019 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release
 14-Aug-2019  BMO     PGR.N     Progressive Corp          July 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 14-Aug-2019  BMO     M.N       Macy's Inc                Q2 2019 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2019  AMC     NVDA.O    NVIDIA Corp               Q2 2020 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2019  AMC     AMAT.O    Applied Materials Inc     Q3 2019 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2019  BMO     TPR.N     Tapestry Inc              Q4 2019 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2019  BMO     WMT.N     Walmart Inc               Q2 2020 Walmart Inc Earnings Release
 16-Aug-2019  BMO     DE.N      Deere & Co                Q3 2019 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates  

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below