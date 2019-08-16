DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 19-Aug-2019 06:45 EL.N Estee Lauder Companies Inc Q4 2019 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release 20-Aug-2019 06:45 MDT.N Medtronic PLC Q1 2020 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release 20-Aug-2019 BMO KSS.N Kohls Corp Q2 2019 Kohls Corp Earnings Release 20-Aug-2019 BMO HD.N Home Depot Inc Q2 2019 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release 20-Aug-2019 09:30 TJX.N TJX Companies Inc Q2 2020 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release 20-Aug-2019 AMC JKHY.O Jack Henry & Associates Inc Q4 2019 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings Release 21-Aug-2019 08:00 ADI.O Analog Devices Inc Q3 2019 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release 21-Aug-2019 BMO LOW.N Lowe's Companies Inc Q2 2019 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release 21-Aug-2019 BMO TGT.N Target Corp Q2 2019 Target Corp Earnings Release 21-Aug-2019 AMC JWN.N Nordstrom Inc Q2 2019 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release 21-Aug-2019 AMC SNPS.O Synopsys Inc Q3 2019 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release 21-Aug-2019 AMC KEYS.N Keysight Technologies Inc Q3 2019 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Release 21-Aug-2019 AMC LB.N L Brands Inc Q2 2019 L Brands Inc Earnings Release 22-Aug-2019 BMO HRL.N Hormel Foods Corp Q3 2019 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release 22-Aug-2019 AMC ROST.O Ross Stores Inc Q2 2019 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release 22-Aug-2019 AMC CRM.N Salesforce.Com Inc Q2 2020 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release 22-Aug-2019 AMC HPQ.N HP Inc Q3 2019 HP Inc Earnings Release 22-Aug-2019 AMC INTU.O Intuit Inc Q4 2019 Intuit Inc Earnings Release 22-Aug-2019 16:15 GPS.N Gap Inc Q2 2019 Gap Inc Earnings Release 23-Aug-2019 BMO FL.N Foot Locker Inc Q2 2019 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)