Earnings Season
August 16, 2019 / 4:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

4 Min Read

    Aug 16 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS      
        
 Start Date    Start   RIC     Company                      Event Name
               Time                                         
 19-Aug-2019   06:45   EL.N    Estee Lauder Companies Inc   Q4 2019 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 20-Aug-2019   06:45   MDT.N   Medtronic PLC                Q1 2020 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 20-Aug-2019   BMO     KSS.N   Kohls Corp                   Q2 2019 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 20-Aug-2019   BMO     HD.N    Home Depot Inc               Q2 2019 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 20-Aug-2019   09:30   TJX.N   TJX Companies Inc            Q2 2020 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 20-Aug-2019   AMC     JKHY.O  Jack Henry & Associates Inc  Q4 2019 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 21-Aug-2019   08:00   ADI.O   Analog Devices Inc           Q3 2019 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2019   BMO     LOW.N   Lowe's Companies Inc         Q2 2019 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2019   BMO     TGT.N   Target Corp                  Q2 2019 Target Corp Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2019   AMC     JWN.N   Nordstrom Inc                Q2 2019 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2019   AMC     SNPS.O  Synopsys Inc                 Q3 2019 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2019   AMC     KEYS.N  Keysight Technologies Inc    Q3 2019 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 21-Aug-2019   AMC     LB.N    L Brands Inc                 Q2 2019 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2019   BMO     HRL.N   Hormel Foods Corp            Q3 2019 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2019   AMC     ROST.O  Ross Stores Inc              Q2 2019 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2019   AMC     CRM.N   Salesforce.Com Inc           Q2 2020 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2019   AMC     HPQ.N   HP Inc                       Q3 2019 HP Inc Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2019   AMC     INTU.O  Intuit Inc                   Q4 2019 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2019   16:15   GPS.N   Gap Inc                      Q2 2019 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 23-Aug-2019   BMO     FL.N    Foot Locker Inc              Q2 2019 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release
 
    
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates  

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below