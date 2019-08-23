Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Aug 23 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC     Company               Event Name
 27-Aug-2019   07:00       SJM.N   J M Smucker Co        Q1 2020 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release
 27-Aug-2019   AMC         HPE.N   Hewlett Packard       Q3 2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
                                   Enterprise Co         Earnings Release
 27-Aug-2019   AMC         ADSK.O  Autodesk Inc          Q2 2020 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 28-Aug-2019   08:00       BFb.N   Brown-Forman Corp     Q1 2020 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 28-Aug-2019   BMO         TIF.N   Tiffany & Co          Q2 2019 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release
 28-Aug-2019   BMO         COTY.N  Coty Inc              Q4 2019 Coty Inc Earnings Release
 28-Aug-2019   AMC         HRB.N   H & R Block Inc       Q1 2020 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 28-Aug-2019   AMC         PVH.N   PVH Corp              Q2 2019 PVH Corp Earnings Release
 29-Aug-2019   BMO         BBY.N   Best Buy Co Inc       Q2 2020 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 29-Aug-2019   BMO         DLTR.O  Dollar Tree Inc       Q2 2019 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 29-Aug-2019   BMO         DG.N    Dollar General Corp   Q2 2019 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
 29-Aug-2019   AMC         ULTA.O  Ulta Beauty Inc       Q2 2019 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
 29-Aug-2019   16:15       COO.N   Cooper Companies Inc  Q3 2019 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 30-Aug-2019   BMO         CPB.N   Campbell Soup Co      Q4 2019 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
