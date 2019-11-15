Earnings Season
November 15, 2019 / 5:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
 U.S. EARNINGS     
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company           Event Name
 19-Nov-2019  BMO         HD       Home Depot Inc    Q3 2019 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 19-Nov-2019  BMO         KSS      Kohls Corp        Q3 2019 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 19-Nov-2019  06:45       MDT      Medtronic PLC     Q2 2020 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 19-Nov-2019  BMO         TJX      TJX Companies     Q3 2020 TJX Companies Inc Earnings
                                   Inc               Release
 19-Nov-2019  BMO         TDG      TransDigm Group   Q4 2019 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings
                                   Inc               Release
 20-Nov-2019  AMC         CPRT.O   Copart Inc        Q1 2020 Copart Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2019  AMC         LB       L Brands Inc      Q3 2019 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 20-Nov-2019  BMO         LOW      Lowe's Companies  Q3 2019 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings
                                   Inc               Release
 20-Nov-2019  BMO         TGT      Target Corp       Q3 2019 Target Corp Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2019  16:15       GPS      Gap Inc           Q3 2019 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2019  AMC         INTU.O   Intuit Inc        Q1 2020 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2019  BMO         M        Macy's Inc        Q3 2019 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2019  AMC         JWN      Nordstrom Inc     Q3 2019 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 21-Nov-2019  AMC         ROST.O   Ross Stores Inc   Q3 2019 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 22-Nov-2019  07:00       SJM      J M Smucker Co    Q2 2020 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before
U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from
Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types->
Select the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
