DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 19-Nov-2019 BMO HD Home Depot Inc Q3 2019 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release 19-Nov-2019 BMO KSS Kohls Corp Q3 2019 Kohls Corp Earnings Release 19-Nov-2019 06:45 MDT Medtronic PLC Q2 2020 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release 19-Nov-2019 BMO TJX TJX Companies Q3 2020 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Inc Release 19-Nov-2019 BMO TDG TransDigm Group Q4 2019 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Inc Release 20-Nov-2019 AMC CPRT.O Copart Inc Q1 2020 Copart Inc Earnings Release 20-Nov-2019 AMC LB L Brands Inc Q3 2019 L Brands Inc Earnings Release 20-Nov-2019 BMO LOW Lowe's Companies Q3 2019 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Inc Release 20-Nov-2019 BMO TGT Target Corp Q3 2019 Target Corp Earnings Release 21-Nov-2019 16:15 GPS Gap Inc Q3 2019 Gap Inc Earnings Release 21-Nov-2019 AMC INTU.O Intuit Inc Q1 2020 Intuit Inc Earnings Release 21-Nov-2019 BMO M Macy's Inc Q3 2019 Macy's Inc Earnings Release 21-Nov-2019 AMC JWN Nordstrom Inc Q3 2019 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release 21-Nov-2019 AMC ROST.O Ross Stores Inc Q3 2019 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release 22-Nov-2019 07:00 SJM J M Smucker Co Q2 2020 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)