DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Nov 29 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.

** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
U.S. EARNINGS     
    
 Start Date    Start Time   RIC      Company Name           Event Name
 03-Dec-2019   AMC          CRM.N    Salesforce.Com Inc     Q3 2020 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release
 04-Dec-2019   AMC          SNPS.O   Synopsys Inc           Q4 2019 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 04-Dec-2019   AMC          HRB.N    H & R Block Inc        Q2 2020 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 04-Dec-2019   BMO          CPB.N    Campbell Soup Co       Q1 2020 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release
 05-Dec-2019   16:15        COO.N    Cooper Companies Inc   Q4 2019 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 05-Dec-2019   AMC          ULTA.O   Ulta Beauty Inc        Q3 2019 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
 05-Dec-2019   BMO          TIF.N    Tiffany & Co           Q3 2019 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release
 05-Dec-2019   BMO          DG.N     Dollar General Corp    Q3 2019 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
 05-Dec-2019   BMO          KR.N     Kroger Co              Q3 2019 Kroger Co Earnings Release
 05-Dec-2019   08:00        BFb.N    Brown-Forman Corp      Q2 2020 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates

