DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 03-Dec-2019 AMC CRM.N Salesforce.Com Inc Q3 2020 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release 04-Dec-2019 AMC SNPS.O Synopsys Inc Q4 2019 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release 04-Dec-2019 AMC HRB.N H & R Block Inc Q2 2020 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release 04-Dec-2019 BMO CPB.N Campbell Soup Co Q1 2020 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release 05-Dec-2019 16:15 COO.N Cooper Companies Inc Q4 2019 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release 05-Dec-2019 AMC ULTA.O Ulta Beauty Inc Q3 2019 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release 05-Dec-2019 BMO TIF.N Tiffany & Co Q3 2019 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release 05-Dec-2019 BMO DG.N Dollar General Corp Q3 2019 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release 05-Dec-2019 BMO KR.N Kroger Co Q3 2019 Kroger Co Earnings Release 05-Dec-2019 08:00 BFb.N Brown-Forman Corp Q2 2020 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)